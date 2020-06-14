NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 12 June, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted June 14, 2020 9:00 AM
  • Comments

Japan's resupply ship, the H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9), is pictured attached to the International Space Station's Harmony module dwarfing the Moon behind it. Stowed inside the Japanese space freighter is the HTV-8 cargo pallet that was brought up to the station on a previous resupply mission. The pallet contains old nickel-hydrogen batteries for disposal that were disconnected from the station during a series of spacewalks at the end of 2019. Nearly hidden at the top center is the SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle. Credit: NASA.

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 63

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Status Report






Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter