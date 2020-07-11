NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 10 July, 2020

  • Status Report - Source: SpaceRef
  • Posted July 11, 2020 11:58 AM
The SpaceX Crew Dragon, the Japanese H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 resupply ship and Europe's Columbus laboratory module figure prominently in this photograph taken during a spacewalk with astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy. All three are attached to the U.S. Harmony module with the International Docking Adapter on top. Credit: NASA. (July 1, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

Got a question or comment? Use #AskNASA to talk to us.

