NASA Weekly ISS Space to Ground Report for 1 May, 2020

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy works on the Fluids Integrated Rack (FIR) replacing components in the research device that studies the behavior of fluids in microgravity. The FIR will help promote the design of advanced space-based fuel tanks and other complex fluid transfer systems. Credit: NASA. (Apr. 21, 2020)

NASA's Space to Ground is your weekly update on what's happening aboard the International Space Station.

