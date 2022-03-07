NASA Space Station Status Report 7 March, 2022 - Space Biology and Combustion Investigations

An array of space biology and combustion investigations topped the microgravity research program aboard the International Space Station on Monday.

Life support work and cargo transfers also kept the Expedition 66 crew busy at the beginning of the week.

Living in space has been shown to impact an astronaut's vision even after returning to Earth. NASA Flight Engineers Raja Chari and Kayla Barron worked throughout the day studying how weightlessness affects eye structure and visual function. The duo's research efforts may help scientists develop treatments for eye conditions in space and on Earth.

Astronauts are also learning how to exercise more effectively in space. The lack of gravity leads to muscle and bone loss that crews seek to avoid with daily two-hour workout sessions on the station. ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer used the Tranquility module's advanced resistive exercise device during the morning performing exercises such as bench presses, squats, and dead lifts. He wore a specialized suit for the EasyMotion study that was stimulating his muscles during the workout which may improve and lessen the duration of exercise sessions in space.

Flames and materials burn longer and differently in microgravity and scientists and engineers use the data to keep astronauts safe in outer space. NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei opened up the Combustion Integrated Rack today and configured components inside the research device. He set up the rack for the Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction study to improve fire suppression techniques and improve spaceship safety.

NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn worked throughout the day in Tranquility servicing components on the oxygen generation assembly. He collected samples from the life support device for analysis on the ground.

Commander Anton Shkaplerov focused on a pair of Russian experiments on Monday. He explored ways to create a sterile research environment aboard the station then researched how the human heart adapts to space. Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov unpacked medical kits delivered recently inside the ISS Progress 80 resupply ship.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Cold Atom Lab (CAL): A visual inspection was performed of the CAL moderate temperature coolant jumper, and any coolant observed was cleaned up. A persistent very slow leak has been observed in this coolant line and the ground is discussing a forward plan, but science activities can be continued in this state. The CAL produces clouds of atoms that are chilled to about one ten billionth of a degree above absolute zero -- much colder than the average temperature of deep space. At these low temperatures, atoms have almost no motion, allowing scientists to study fundamental behaviors and quantum characteristics that are difficult or impossible to probe at higher temperatures. In microgravity, researchers may be able to achieve even colder temperatures than what is possible on the ground and observe these cold atom clouds for longer periods of time.

Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR): In a continuation of the multi-day activities to reconfigure CIR from the Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments (ACME) experiment insert to the Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction (SoFIE) experiment insert, today the crew worked on camera packages, avionics packages, etc. SoFIE is a hardware insert for CIR that will enable a wide range of solid-material combustion and fire suppression studies, providing common infrastructure including sample holders, flow control, test sections, external radiant heaters, igniters, and diagnostics for multiple investigations. While SoFIE initially meets the requirements of five investigations, is intended for use by any researchers who propose related solid combustion studies to NASA in the future.

EasyMotion: The crew donned the EasyMotion suit and then performed an Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) exercise session. The EasyMotion investigation uses whole body Electro-Myo-Stimulation (EMS) with a wearable body skin suit for an ISS crew member to perform pre- and postflight EMS-assisted exercises. EMS technology initiates spontaneous (involuntary) activation of global musculature (muscle, tendon, fascia) to be monitored (muscle tone/tension and stiffness) inflight using the non-invasive Myoton technology that is currently aboard the space station for the Myotones investigation.

Rodent Research-18 (RR-18): The appropriate experiment hardware was set up and the RR-18 activities continued today. Astronauts returning from space can experience eye problems, along with headaches and blurred vision. Scientists suspect environmental conditions during spaceflight lead to oxidative stress that adversely affects the eye structure and function. Space Flight Environment Induces Remodeling of Vascular Network and Glia-vascular Communication in Mouse Retina (Rodent Research-18) investigates how spaceflight affects visual function, examining changes in the vascular system of the retina, tissue remodeling and cell-cell interactions in mice.

Sampling Quadrangle Assemblages Research Experiment (SQuARE): The crew took photos of the SQuARE experiment sites located in the Node 1 Galley, JEM, Columbus, Node 2, Node 3, and the US Lab. SQuARE is an investigation that aims to document items within six defined locations around the ISS over time. The idea is to look at the ISS as an archaeological site, and each of the Squares as a "test pit".

Universal Intelligent Glass Optics (UNIGLO): The crew adjusted the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) camera lens apertures and furnace alignment with feedback from the ground team. UNIGLO tests the effects of microgravity on a glass optics module capable of processing various types of complex glasses. The module uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help adapt materials processing techniques to the microgravity environment and a sensor based on laser-Doppler interferometry to measure the effects of microgravity on processing complex glasses for a variety of applications in space and on Earth.

Systems:

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection: As part of regular maintenance to ensure the T2 exercise device is in good operational condition, the crew inspected all four Snubber Arms for any sign of free play as well as make any necessary adjustments to reduce the free play. During the inspection, the crew noted a misalignment with the snubber pins. Ground teams worked with the crew to obtain photos for downlink. T2 is NO GO for use while ground teams review the data.

Regenerative ECLSS Recycle Tank Drain/Fill and Urine Transfer System (UTS) Compressor Hose Swap: Today, the crew swapped the UTS compressor air hose with the hose used for backup ЕДВ drains in order to see if the drain signature is the same with both hoses. The crew set up the recycle tank to drain via the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Fill Drain Valve into an ЕДВ using the UTS. Following the setup, the ground performed the tank drain using the UTS. Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, and repositioned the fill/drain valve to force fill the recycle tank using UTS. The UTS compressor and backup EDV hoses were swapped and reinstalled back into their nominal configurations. The crew also swapped the ЕДВ in the offload ЕДВ spot of the UTS.

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Oxygen Generation Assembly Pump ORU Sample Prep: As part of preventive maintenance, the crew prepped a spare OGA Pump ORU for flushing and sampling. Crewmembers pre-flushed and partially configured hardware for the source Contingency Water Container Iodine (CWC-I) fill and then prepped remaining hardware for the OGA Pump ORU sample and flush.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: The crew performed an analysis of the Water Processing Assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

Lithium Rechargeable Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery Assembly (LREBA) Operations: After removing LREBA 1005 from the Battery Stowage Compartment, the crew initiated battery maintenance (autocycle) operations using the EVA Mobility Unit (EMU) Lithium-Ion battery charger and the 28-volt Power Supply Assembly (PSA) Utility Power Outlet (UPO). The EMU Lithium-Ion battery charger is powered on 28-volt only in order to limit the maximum charging current delivered to the LREBAs.

Lab Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Dual Common Cabin Air Assembly (CCAA) Configuration: There are five CCAAs (or air conditioners) on the ISS that actively circulate, cool, and dehumidify air within a module to provide a habitable atmosphere. CCAAs support the Inter-Module Ventilation (IMV) in providing for diffusion of oxygen from its introduction point, temperature, humidity, particulate and microbial growth control, and promotion of CO2 and trace contaminant removal. Today, the crew assisted with the transition from dual to single CCAA operations. The Low Temperature Loop (LTL) can be configured to flow to one or both CCAAs.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

JEF Stowage Equipment Heater Power Up to SFA

JEMRMS Ground Control Backoff Maneuver

JEMRMS Maneuver to Stowed Position

Lab CCAA to single CCAA operating configuration

NanoRacks External Platform Deactivation

JEM Exposed Facility Unit 4 Motor Heater Activation

JEMRMS Activation/Deactivation

JEM Airlock and ACDU-RC Activation

JEMRMS Pre-motion Survey

JEMRMS Maneuver for NREP Unstow

JEM Airlock Slide Table Extension to/from JEF side

JEM Airlock Capture Mechanism Capture NREP

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, March 8 (GMT 67)

Partial Off Duty: International Women's Day

Payloads:

EML Gas Valve Open

UNIGLO

RR-18

SQuARE

Systems:

In Flight Maintenance Oxygen Generation Assembly Pump ORU Stow

JEM Stowage Consolidation

Crew Choice Event

Wednesday, March 9 (GMT 68)

Payloads:

AWP setup

CBEF-L Backup power install

CCU ops

CIMON

CIR/SOFIE config

EasyMotion/CEVIS

Food Acceptability

NREP slide table MOD13 install

NutrISS

Rodent Research-18

SCEM item gather

SQuARE

UNIGLO Probe exchange

Systems:

Emer Air Supply Assembly Finish

iWatch Charge for SpX CREW DRAGON

EVA ELL Install

EMU ECWS On-Board Training

WPA Sample Collection

Restore setting of VCA2

High Definition Video Camera Assembly 2 Activation in High Definition Mode

High Definition Video Camera Assembly 2 Switch to SD Mode

VRT EVA SAFER

SpX-CREW DRAGON Free Flight Contingencies and Emergencies Refresher

SpX-CREW DRAGON Deorbit Entry and Landing Contingencies Refresher

ECLSS PEPS Inspection

Remove SpX-CREW DRAGON iWatch from charger

Thursday, March 10 (GMT 69)

Payloads:

BCM-ROBoT

CCU Ops

Food Physiology

LSG Front Glove Swap

MSL SCA Exchange B3 #19

RR-18 LSG Cleanup

SCEM Work Volume Install

SQuARE

Touching Surfaces

Systems:

Photo/TV EVA Camera Configuration

EVA #1 Procedure Review for Extravehicular Crew

Insert/Remove USB thumb drive into/from PL NAS and Label

EVA LREBA OPS TERM

Photo/TV EVA Camera Configuration

EMU Swap

IWIS RSU Pre-gather/Re-install

EMU Resize

EVA Airlock Unstow

EVA Procedure Conference

IMS Conference

SSC 10 and 20 Swap

Transfer Hardware to Russian Segment

Today's Planned Activities:

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 System (T2) Monthly Inspection

Moving Urine Transfer Compressor Hoses

LSG Work Volume Deploy

Glovebox Freezer Deploy

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain/Fill

Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation/Deactivation

In Flight Maintenance Oxygen Generation Assembly Pump ORU Gather/Sample Activities

AstroPi PAO Video Recording

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Unfold/Fold

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

LSG-Front Glove-Swap

Rodent Research Cold Carrier Retrieve from POLAR

Rodent Research Ops

Rodent Research Centrifuge Configure

AstroPi PAO Live Event (ESA-internal)

AstroPi PAO Live Event on Twitter Spaces (ESA-internal)

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Battery (BATT) Removal

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Lithium Rechargeable (EVA) Battery Assembly (LREBA) Operations (OPS) Initiation (INIT)

Photo TV Battery Charge Swap

CIR Session Review for SoFIE #2

Combustion Integrated Rack Hardware Gather/Return

EasyMotion Power Box Charge/Retrieval

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

SQuARE Flexible Daily Imagery

Combustion Integrated Rack Doors Open/Close

CIR OPTICS BENCH CONFIGURATION #3

Columbus HD-VCA2 R&R

Deactivate VCA2

Lab CCAA configuration crew steps for single CCAA operations

Cold Atom Lab MTL Jumper Leak Check

Rodent Research Cryo Chiller Insert

HRF Centrifuge Spin Conclude

Urine Transfer Compressor Swap

RR Cryo Chiller Sample Transfer to MELFI

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Rodent Research MELFI Insert

Rodent Research Cold Carrier Cold Stowage Insert

ZBook Memory Test on MLC

IGO Adjustments

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in Columbus

