NASA Space Station Update 5 May, 2022 - Four Expedition 67 Crew Depart.

The SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft with NASA astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Tom Marshburn, as well as ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer inside undocked from the forward port of the International Space Station's Harmony module at 1:20 a.m. EDT to complete a nearly six-month science mission.

The return timeline with approximate times (all times Eastern):

Thursday, May 5

11:48 p.m. Trunk jettison

11:53 p.m. Deorbit burn

FRIDAY, MAY 6

12:04 a.m. Nosecone closed

12:43 a.m. Dragon splashdown

NASA will continue to provide live coverage until Endurance splashes down off the coast of Florida and the Crew-3 astronauts are recovered off the coast of Florida.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission launched Nov. 10 on a Falcon 9 rocket from the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked to the space station Nov. 11.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.