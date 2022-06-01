NASA Space Station Status Report 31 May, 2022 - A Muscle Study and More Robotics

A muscle study, a robotics test, and space physics hardware were the main research topics aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The Expedition 67 crew will also see a Russian cargo craft depart and a new one launch to replace it this week.

Scientists have been exploring how an astronaut's muscles adapt to weightlessness in order to ensure crews stay healthy in space and can withstand the return to Earth's gravity. NASA Flight Engineers Kjell Lindgren and Bob Hines paired up today marking their foot, leg, shoulder, and back muscles for the Myotones study. The duo then took turns scanning the marked areas using the Myotones device and the Ultrasound device to measure the muscle's biochemical properties. Results may improve health monitoring during spaceflight and treatments for muscle conditions on Earth.

Hines then joined NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins for orbital plumbing work in the Tranquility module's bathroom. The pair also had a robotics test on their schedule today for the Behavioral Core Measures investigation looking at how working on the surface of Mars might affect a crew member's performance.

ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti serviced sample cartridges from inside the Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) located in the Kibo laboratory module. The ELF can safely measure the thermophysical properties of materials at temperatures of over 2,000 degrees Celsius in microgravity.

Roscosmos Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev trained on a computer today for the automated arrival of the ISS Progress 81 (81P) resupply ship set for 9:03 a.m. EDT on Friday. The 81P is due to blast off three-and-a-half hours earlier from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It will replace the trash-filled ISS Progress 79 cargo craft after it undocks from the rear port of the Zvezda service module early Wednesday morning.

Flight Engineer Sergey Korsakov deactivated Earth observation gear before conducting a physical evaluation on the advanced resistive device that mimics a workout in Earth's gravity. The first time space-flyer later studied future planetary piloting and robotic control techniques then explored ways to improve communications between international crews and mission controllers from around the world.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Behavioral Core Measures (BCM): The crew performed two BCM research sessions consisting of a set of 12 runs/tests each. The Standardized Behavioral Measures for Detecting Behavioral Health Risks during Exploration Missions (BCM) experiment initially examined a suite of measurements to reliably assess the risk of adverse cognitive effects, behavioral conditions, or psychiatric disorders during long-duration spaceflight. The studyevaluated the feasibility of those tests within the operational and time constraints of spaceflight for two crewmembers. Subsequent subjects perform a subset of the activities to measure the performance capabilities of deconditioned crew members to complete telerobotic operations within the first 24 hours after landing. This information could help characterize what tasks a crewmember who has spent months in weightlessness can reasonably be expected to perform after landing on the surface of Mars.

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF): The crew gained access to the experiment chamber, collected any samples liberated from the sample holder, cleaned the sample holder and sample cartridge as needed, and closed out the ELF to prepare it for upcoming operations. ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate, melt, and solidify materials by containerless processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility, thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved.

Electromagnetic Levitator (EML): In support of ongoing operations, the EML high-speed camera was changed from recalibrate mode to standard mode. EML is a multi-user facility that provides containerless melting and solidification of electrically conductive, spherical samples under an ultra-high vacuum and/or high purity gas environments. Heating and positioning of the sample is achieved by electromagnetic fields generated by a coil system. The EML supports research in the field of meta-stable states and phases. EML also aids the study on measurement of highly accurate thermophysical properties of liquid metallic alloys in the stable and undercooled state.

Human Research Facility-1 (HRF-1) Supply Inventory: Images were taken of the contents of HRF Supply Kit Purple and the HRF Supply Kit Green. These images will be used to plan for future resupply of the contents and disposal of expired items. HRF-1 provides an on-orbit laboratory that enables scientists conducting human life science research to evaluate the physiological, behavioral, and chemical changes induced by space flight. Research performed using HRF-1 provides data to help scientists understand how the human body adapts to long-duration spaceflight.

ISS Ham: The crew participated in an ISS HAM pass with Old St. Mary's School, Chicago, IL. Old St. Mary's opened its doors to its first preschool class of 18 children in 2004. Today, they are proud to serve roughly 500 students in preschool through eighth grade. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents, and members in the STEM community by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground Ham radio units.

Myotones: The crew performed skin marking on the designated experiment target areas, took measurements using the MyotonPRO device, and performed ultrasound scans of the target areas using the Echo device. Unfortunately, due to time constraints, some of the Echo scans will need to be re-planned for a later day. The Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones) investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g., muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth as well as for future space missions.

Phospho-aging Mechanism of Accelerated Aging Under Microgravity (Phospho-aging): Urine samples were collected and inserted into the Minus Eighty-Degree Laboratory Freezer for ISS (MELFI) for preservation. Phospho-aging examines the molecular mechanism behind aging-like symptoms, such as bone loss and muscle atrophy, that occur more rapidly in microgravity. Using analysis of human premature-aging syndromes (progeria) in mouse models, scientists identified CalciProtein Particles (CPPs) as a pro-aging factor in mammals. CPPs behave like a pathogen, inducing chronic inflammation and systemic tissue damage that could be the mechanism behind accelerated aging in space.

Systems:

Water Processor Assembly (WPA) Catalytic Reactor Remove & Replace (R&R) Prep: Today, the crew performed several activities in preparation for the WPA Catalytic Reactor R&R tomorrow. First, the crew complete a big picture words review and gathered and charged Sidekick. Next, crew removed the Urine Transfer System (UTS) and T2 components to allow for access to rotate the Water Recovery System (WRS)-1 Rack. Finally, the crew installed the Active Rack Isolation System (ARIS) Pivot Fittings to the WRS Rack. WPA provides the capability to produce potable quality water from humidity condensate and reclaimed urine distillate.

Robotic Survey Operations: Today, robotics ground controllers completed a survey of the forward International Docking Adapter (IDA) using the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) to verify the IDA is in a good configuration to support the docking of the upcoming SpaceX-25 Cargo Dragon.

Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Maintenance: Today, the crew evacuated the ARED Cylinder Flywheel and vacuum Slider Track. They also tightened and torqued set screws within the ARED Cylinder Flywheel and Main Arm Fasteners.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SSRMS Survey of IDA-F

RRM3 Payload Xenon Venting [Deferred]

T2 Deactivation

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, June 1 (GMT 152)

Payloads:

DOSIS LED Check

EPM T/S Gather

MELFI Icebrick Insert

NUTRISS Measurement and Questionnaire

Payload Hardware Trash

PCRF Maintenance Unit Relocate

Phospho-Aging Inserts

Repository Urine and Blood Collection

Standard Measures Blood Collection

Surface Avatar Session and Questionnaire, Photo and Stow

XROOTS Plant Check and Water Recovery

Systems:

WPA Catalytic Reactor Remove and Replace

WRS1 Rack and T2 Closeout

T2 and WRS-1 Racks Return to Nominal Configuration

Thursday, June 2 (GMT 153)

Payloads:

EML Gas Valve Open and Lens Reconfiguration

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Friday, June 3 (GMT 154)

Payloads:

AstroPi

BCM Robot Test

Biolab EC Removal

CAL MTL Jumper Leak Check

CIR/ACME Pack/Trash

EPM (European Physiology Module) Test Link Connect

KERMIT Software Load

MSG/Transparent Alloys/CETSOL-1 Cartridge Exchange and Door Switch T/S

WiCo-2 BCG Session and Questionnaire

Systems:

EXPRESS Rack X Locker Move

UTS Install

WRS-1 Hardware Restow

T2 Crewed Activation and Checkout (ACO)

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

BCM ROBoT Research Testing 2

CMS ARED Cylinder Evacuate with Slider Track Vacuum

Columbus Bay 1, 2, 3 Clean-up and Restow

ELF Sample Cartridge and Holder Activities

EML Experiment - High-Speed Camera Lens Swap

HRF Generic Blood and Urine Sample Collection

Iceberg Desiccant Swap

UTS Removal and Install

Pivot Fitting Scavenge

T2 and WRS-1 Rack Prep

WRS Big Picture Words Review

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

MELFI 2 Ice Brick Insert 2

Echo Unit Setup for Myotones Experiment

Myotones Ultrasound Scan using ECHO Unit [Deferred]

Robotics On-board Trainer (ROBoT) Setup

Phospho-Aging MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

Photo shooting in Cupola

Sidekick Gather and Charge

Treadmill MTL Hose Inspection

Connect HDV Camcorders in SM for TORU OBT Video Broadcast

UTS Offload EDV Swap

VEGGIE Hardware On-Board Training

