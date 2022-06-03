NASA Space Station Update 3 June, 2022 - Cargo Ships Docks

©NASA
The Progress 81 cargo resupply ship is docked.
An uncrewed Russian Progress 81 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station's Zvezda service module at 9:02 a.m. EDT, two orbits after launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier today.
Progress is delivering almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station for the Expedition 67 crew.
