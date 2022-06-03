NASA Space Station Update 3 June, 2022 - Cargo Ships Docks

  • Status Report - Source: SpaceRef
  • Posted June 3, 2022 9:22 AM
  • Comments

©NASA

The Progress 81 cargo resupply ship is docked.

An uncrewed Russian Progress 81 spacecraft arrived at the International Space Station's Zvezda service module at 9:02 a.m. EDT, two orbits after launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier today.

Progress is delivering almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station for the Expedition 67 crew.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 67

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: SpaceRef Status Report




MILITARY SPACE USA
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
John Glenn Memorial Symposium - July 18-20, 2022
Kepler Communications

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter