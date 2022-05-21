NASA Space Station Update 20 May, 2022 - Starliner Docks

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station's Harmony module at 8:28 p.m. EDT.

Starliner launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on a flight test to the International Space Station at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Starliner's hatch opening is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 21.

Starliner is scheduled to depart the space station Wednesday, May 25, when it will undock and return to Earth, with a desert landing in the western U.S. The spacecraft will return with more than 600 pounds of cargo, including Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System reusable tanks that provide breathable air to station crew members. The tanks will be refurbished on Earth and sent back to station on a future flight.

Following certification, NASA missions aboard Starliner will carry up to four crew members to the station, enabling the continued expansion of the crew and increasing the amount of science and research that can be performed aboard the orbiting laboratory.

OFT-2 will provide valuable data toward NASA certifying Boeing's crew transportation system for regular flights with astronauts to and from the space station.

Boeing Starliner Update

The astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will open the hatch to Starliner for the first time this morning as the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) for the Boeing spacecraft continues. The hatch opening will take place at about 11:30 a.m. ET and will be seen on NASA TV and at www.nasa.gov/live. The crew also is expected to talk about the importance of having a new crew-rated spacecraft to serve the needs of the ISS, which has been operating in low-Earth orbit for more than 20 years. A product of a partnership between NASA and Boeing, Starliner is designed to take astronauts to the ISS and other future destinations near Earth. Starliner is not carrying any crew members during its current orbital flight test.





