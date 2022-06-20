NASA Space Station Update 20 June, 2022 - Cygnus Test Reboost Aborted

On Monday at 10:20 a.m. Central time, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus NG CRS-17 engine was scheduled to fire for 5 minutes, 1 second to test the cargo craft's ability to reboost the International Space Station in the future.

The engine firing was aborted after five seconds. Cygnus' Mission Director at Dulles, Virginia reported that the cause for the abort is understood and under review.

Late this afternoon in their evening planning conference with flight controllers in Houston, the crew was informed that NASA and Northrop Grumman are working on a plan for Cygnus to try another reboost attempt as early as Saturday, June 25 that would lead to Cygnus potentially departing the station next Tuesday, June 28. The plan will be discussed with the International Space Station partners later this week.

The reboost is designed to provide Cygnus with an enhanced capability for station operations as a standard service for NASA.

