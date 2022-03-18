NASA Space Station Update 18 March, 2022 - Trio of Russian Cosmonauts Launch to the ISS

  • Status Report - Source: SpaceRef
  • Posted March 18, 2022 12:16 PM
  • Comments

©Roscosmos

Trio of Russian Cosmonauts Launch to the ISS.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov are safely in orbit on the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft after launching at 11:55 a.m. EDT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan (8:55 p.m. Baikonur time).

The Soyuz will dock to the station's Prichal module at 3:05 p.m. About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open.

NASA TV coverage of docking will begin at 2:15 p.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app and the agency's website.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.


TAGS: Expedition 66

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: SpaceRef Status Report




Robert H. Goddard Memorial Symposium, March 23 -25, 2022 - American Astronautical Society
Terran Orbital - Extraordinary Capabilities to Support Any Mission
Kepler Communications - Aether - Unbound Connectivity to your on-orbit assets

 

Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

 

Recent Articles


Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter