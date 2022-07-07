NASA Space Station Status Report 6 July, 2022 - Preparing For Another Spacewalk

The Expedition 67 crew continued exploring how humans and plants adapt in microgravity while testing robotic free-flyers on Wednesday.

The orbital residents are also preparing for another spacewalk at the International Space Station to continue outfitting a new robotic arm.

NASA Flight Engineers Jessica Watkins and Bob Hines partnered together during the morning studying how living in space affects dexterous manipulation. The duo took turns during an hourlong session performing gripping and motion tasks while seated in a specialized chair inside the Columbus laboratory module. Observations may provide scientists a deeper understanding of the human nervous system and help engineers design intelligent spacecraft interfaces.

Afterward, Watkins checked on mizuna greens and radishes growing for the XROOTS space botany study demonstrating soilless agricultural methods, such as hydroponic and aeroponic techniques. Hines later activated a pair of toaster-sized Astrobee robotic free-flyers and watched while they navigated autonomously using smartphone technology inside the Kibo laboratory module.

NASA Flight Engineer Kjell Lindgren opened up the Cell Biology Experiment Facility and serviced components inside the biology research device equipped with an artificial gravity generating incubator. Lindgren then spent the afternoon documenting the amount of food stowed aboard the orbiting lab as part of a regularly scheduled audit.

The next spacewalk is expected to take place on July 21 beginning at 10 a.m. EDT with Commander Oleg Artemyev of Roscosmos and Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency). The pair spent Wednesday morning studying their spacewalk tasks, maneuvers, and safety procedures. Five-time spacewalker Artemyev will lead Cristoforetti on her first spacewalk to continue configuring the European robotic arm for operations during the planned seven-hour excursion.

Flight Engineer Denis Matveev assisted Artemyev with the spacewalk preparations during the afternoon collecting and inspecting tools planned for the upcoming excursion. Flight Engineer Sergey Korsakov spent his day working on assorted electronics gear and checking ventilation systems in the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Airborne Particulate Monitor (APM): Science data from the APM memory card was transferred to a Station Support Computer (SSC) for subsequent downlink, and the display status was reported to the ground. Air quality in crewed spacecraft is important for keeping astronauts healthy and comfortable. Although requirements exist for maximum allowable concentrations of particulate matter, currently no measurement capability verifies whether these requirements are met. The APM demonstrates an instrument for measuring and quantifying the concentration of both small and large particles in spacecraft air. The data can be used to create a map of air quality in terms of particles and shed light on the sources of such particles.

Astrobee/Smartphone Video Guidance Sensor (SVGS): Following the installation of the SVGS LED targets, an SVGS science #2 session was performed. This is a continuation of a session performed two weeks ago. SVGS demonstrates the use of a photogrammetric vision-based technology for guidance, navigation, and control of a small spacecraft. Developed by NASA, the vision-based sensor computes the position and orientation vector of a target relative to a coordinate system attached to a camera in the host platform, in this case the ISS free-flying robot Astrobee. This demonstration consists of five maneuvers involving motion control and data capture for one, two, and three Astrobee robots.

eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System (XROOTS): A manual fluid recovery and additional wick openings were performed in support of the second planting in XROOTS. The wick opening allows the seeds to be assessed for germination and gives them more room to grow. Several of the seed cartridges were reported to contain young plants. Over the next several weeks, the crew will observe and assist with the seed germination and growout of the plants. The XROOTS investigation uses hydroponic and aeroponic techniques to grow plants without soil or other growth media. Video and still images enable evaluation of multiple independent growth chambers for the entire plant life cycle from seed germination through maturity. Results could identify suitable methods to produce crops on a larger scale for future space missions.

Grip: The crew performed the second day of the experiment session. The Grip experiment studies the long-duration spaceflight effects on the abilities of human subjects to regulate grip force and upper limbs trajectories when manipulating objects during different kind of movements: oscillatory movements, rapid discrete movements and tapping gestures.

Systems:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Mobility Unit (EMU) Activities: The crew completed several EMU activities, beginning with identifying and restowing EVA hardware items in the Airlock followed by an EVA Snorkel audit to identify any snorkels without Velcro installed. The crew then performed a flush of the In-Flight Refill Unit (IRU) to flush the dedicated 'Supply Only' Red/Yellow (R/Y) Quick Disconnect (QD) adapters and internal IRU water lines with iodinated water from a Contingency Water Container - Iodinated (CWC-I). Lastly, an EMU Full Water Tank Dump and Fill was performed to purge gas buildup from EMU Water Tanks and add iodinated water as part of annual maintenance.

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement Survey: To support monitoring of the health of the ISS IMV system, a Velocicalc device was used to take measurements of air flow exiting outlets and entering inlets of the docked Dragon at PMA3. In addition to flow rate measurements, inspections of the outlets and inlets were performed.

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Activities: Two IFM activities were completed by the crew. The first was to create a mount for iPads onto flexible brackets using a multi-use bracket and a book cover. The second activity was to remove the Node 1 Port Radial Port Closeout installed at the vestibule between the Node 1 Port and Node 3 Starboard, inspect for areas of fraying material, repair areas, and reinstall the Radial Port Closeout.

Regen Hydrogen Sensor Tech Demo Drift Check: A drift check was performed on the Oxygen Generator System (OGS) H2 Sensor. The crew installed the Drift Check Kit Assembly to the H2 Sensor Demo and performed a drift check of the Hydrogen sensors. The Drift Check Kit Assembly is removed after calibration is performed. The OGS H2 Sensor Tech Demo is a demonstration of new hydrogen sensors for the Advanced Oxygen Generation Assembly (OGA). This technical demonstration is a new improved sensor suite being tested which monitors the same data as the sensor currently inside the OGS.

AC Dry Vacuum Cleaner Hose Inspection for Condition and Connection: The Nominal Operations Cleaning Only AC Dry Vacuum Cleaner current attached hoses as well as one spare were inspected for condition and connection between hose and vacuum cleaner body. The crew inspected and reported any tape, cracks, or other concerns and photo documented the hoses. The crew also reported on whether the tape provides sufficient suction or should be replaced, and tested the friction fit connection between the hose and body of the vacuum cleaner by doing a pull test.

EPS ORU Weekly Preemptive Refresh

SPDM BDU 60 day Checkout

MSS SpaceX-25 External Cargo Operations

Crew Dragon Awake Mode Checkout

JEM MAXI File Uplink

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, July 7 (GMT 188)

Payloads:

Grip

UNIGLO

Systems:

MOOT v10.1 Upper Spare EEPROM Refresh

Regenerative ECLSS Recycle Tank Drain

Lab Cable Management

IFM Airlock MTL Flow Correction

Friday, July 8 (GMT 189)

Payloads:

Acoustic Diagnostics

Biolab Laptop Removal

CAL MTL Jumper Check

HRF Supply Resupply

SpaceBorne Computer-2 Cartridge Swap

UNIGLO

Systems:

Crew Handover Recordings

Setup Water Transfer Station

EVA HECA Stow

SAFER Checkout

ISS USOS Food Audit

Saturday, July 9 (GMT 190)

Payloads:

XROOTS

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Astrobee Stowage Clear/Replace

Galley Refrigerator/Freezer Power Cycle

EVA Procedures Study

Cell Biology Experiment Facility Left (CBEF-L) Connector Cover/Reconnect

GRIP science performance in seated position

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Restow

Airborne Particulate Monitor Data Transfer

XROOTS Water Refill

XROOTS Seed Cartridge Inspection and Wick Open

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement Survey

Crew starts transfer of files of the session to Perspectives Zbook

ESA Monthly Management Conference

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) iPad Mounting Attachment

IFM Node 1 Port Vestibule Barrier Assembly (VBA) Repair

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Snorkel Audit

Regen Hydrogen Sensor Tech Demo Drift Check

ISS USOS Food Audit

Discard Items in CTB

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in JEM

Crew retrieves data from Perspectives Zbook and plugs Hard Drive to SSC

NanoRacks Utility Outlet Panel De-configuration

Smartphone Video Guidance Sensor Test Operations

Extravehicular Activity In-Flight Refill Unit Flush

Crew Dragon Zenith Monthly PCS Checkout

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Full Water Tank Dump and Fill

AC Dry Vacuum Cleaner Hose Inspection for Condition and Connection

