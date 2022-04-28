NASA Space Station Status Report 27 April, 2022 - Welcome Aboard SpaceX Crew-4

Crew-4 NASA astronauts Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) were greeted by Crew-3 as they arrived to the International Space Station. Credit: NASA.

NASA astronauts Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins, and Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European Space Agency) now are aboard the International Space Station following Crew Dragon's hatch opening about 9:15 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, April 27.

Crew-4 joins Expedition 67 crew of Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, all of NASA, Matthias Maurer of ESA, and cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov, and Denis Matveev of Roscosmos.

NASA TV coverage will conclude shortly after hatch opening and return for live coverage of the welcoming ceremony at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

Crew-4 astronauts launched to International Space Station at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The international crew of four will spend several months on the orbital complex on a science expedition mission.

On-Orbit Status Report

Crew-4 Launch: At 2:52 AM CT today, SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom lifted off from Launch Complex-39A at Kennedy Space Center on a Falcon 9 rocket and is scheduled to dock to the ISS tonight at 6:30 PM CT. Crew Dragon Freedom carries NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins and ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The crew complement onboard the ISS will increase from 7 to 11 upon Crew-4 arrival.

Payloads:

Analyzing Interferometer for Ambient Air-2 (ANITA-2): Kapton tape was used to build a small shield around the ANITA-2 switch to protect it from being bumped into the wrong position. ANITA-2 is a compact gas analyzer which can analyze and quantify 33 trace contaminants in the atmosphere onboard the ISS automatically. ANITA-2 can also detect the presence of unknown substances which can be evaluated later on the ground.

Freezer-Refrigerator Of STirling (FROST) Cycle: The FROST2 Controller-2 CPU Switch was reset for checkout. The FROST facility is an active freezer/refrigerator used aboard the ISS. FROST offers cold stowage capability inside of the JEM and is commonly used to support the Low Temperature Protein Crystal Growth (LT PCG) experiment.

Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM): SCEM Nitrogen valves were opened to check for any leaks in the combustion vessel. The SCEM is designed to investigate the oxygen concentration required to sustain a flame over solid fuels. It is also possible to obtain the limiting electric current caused by self-ignition of the insulated wires due to short-circuit. Combustion characteristics of solid materials in the microgravity environment where no buoyancy-induced convection occurs will be identified, as well as the effect of gravity on the combustion limit of solid materials, through studies by SCEM.

Systems:

Crew-4 Arrival Preparations: In preparation for Crew-4 arrival tonight, the crew staged emergency equipment by transferring an oxygen Portable Breathing Apparatus (PBA) from COL to LAB and auditing emergency hardware in cargo transfer bags (CTBs). Additionally, the crew will review big picture words for reminders, tips, and actions for setting up sleeping bags and personal items for campout. The review will also include steps for moving Station Support Computers (SSCs) to their proper locations for campout and the arriving crew.

Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Left Upper Stop Cable Remove and Replace (R&R): Following its failure today, the crew successfully R&R'd the left upper stop cable on ARED. The upper stop cables are use-to-failure hardware, and failure of a cable is when the arm is unable to be racked. With the successful R&R, ARED is considered fit for use. ARED uses adjustable resistance piston-driven vacuum cylinders along with a flywheel system to simulate free-weight exercises in normal gravity.

Crew Dragon Endurance Deorbit Paper Simulation: The Endurance crew completed a Crew Dragon paper simulation with the ground team and participated in a discussion afterwards to prepare for their departure from the ISS in early May. The crew then had a pre-departure conference to discuss open items and the departure plan.

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: The recycle tank was set up to drain via the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Fill Drain Valve into a Brine EDV using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). Following the setup, the ground performed the tank drain using the UTS. Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, repositioned the fill/drain valve to force fill the recycle tank using UTS, and configured for nominal processing operations. The crew also swapped the EDV in the offload EDV spot of the UTS.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Initiation and Termination: Today, the crew initiated a manual fill of the WHC EДВ-СВ (Water Container) using a Post-Flight Analysis Bag to capture any pressure relief to protect the dose pump. The ЕДВ-CB is intended for short-term storage and manual water transportation between facilities. After successfully filling the EДВ-СВ, the crew returned the WHC to nominal use.

Completed Task List Activities:

ARED Left Upper Stop Cable R&R

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Control Moment Gyroscope (CMG) 3 Gimbal 5-Year Maintenance

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill Commanding

Crew-4 Docking Support [In Work]

Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Mode Change [Planned]

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, April 28 (GMT 118)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Donning (NASA)

Astrobee (Stowage Replace and Unpower) (NASA)

EML Gas Valve Configuration (ESA/Joint)

Systems:

Crew-4 Dock

RS EVA #53

Endurance Crew Campout Review and Initial Setup

Crew-4 Dragon Cargo Transfer

ISS Safety Briefing

ISS Crew Handover

Friday, April 29 (GMT 119)

Payloads:

APM Data Transfer (NASA)

AstroPi Move to COL, Lens Adjust and Stow, and Return to Node 2 (ESA)

Calliope Stow

CAL MTL Leak Check (NASA)

ISS HAM (NASA)

J-MPEP Stow (NASA)

Photocatalyst Filter Check (Ax-1/ISS)

Rhodium Crystal Preservation Preparation for Return (NASA)

Standard Measures Saliva Collect (NASA)

TangoLab Cardcube Replace (NASA)

WICO BCG Measurement (ESA)

XROOTS Facility Check (NASA)

Systems:

Emergency Equipment Transfer

RS EVA #53 Tool Transfer, Tether Inspection, and EVA Battery Installation

Saturday, April 30 (GMT 120)

Payloads:

Phospho-aging Urine Setup (JAXA)

Photocatalyst Filter Check (Ax-1/ISS)

Standard Measures Saliva Collect (NASA)

VECTION Session (CSA)

Systems:

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

LoAC CBL Review

Cygnus Cargo Transfer

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Human Research Facility (HRF) Generic Saliva Collection

HRF Generic Minus Eighty-degree Laboratory Freezer for the ISS (MELFI) Sample Insertion Operations

Emergency Equipment Staging

Electromagnetic Levitator (EML) Gas Valve Operations

FROST2 Controller-2 CPU Reset Switch Checkout

WHC Manual Fill Initiation and Termination

ANITA-2 Switch Protection

Recycle Tank Drain/Fill

COL Deck Panels Labels Removal

Updated RS EVA #53 Timeline Review

Oxygen Supply Swap

UTS Offload EDV Swap

CAL Jumper Leak Check

Photocatalyst Filter Check

Crew Dragon Endurance Deorbit Paper Simulation

Endurance Crew On-board Training (OBT) Conference after Departure Computer Based Training (CBT) Review

SCEM Valve Operations Part 4

Docking Dragon Monitoring Station Support Computer (SSC) Relocate

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations [Planned]

XROOTS Hardware Gather [Planned]

XROOTS Installation and Checkout [Planned]

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup [Planned]

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis [Planned]

Dragon Crew Rendezvous Dock Activity [Planned]

Endurance Crew Campout Review and Initial Setup [Planned]

Endurance Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth [Planned]

Docking Dragon Approach Monitoring [Planned]

Node 2 to Dragon Pressurization and Leak Check [Planned]

Dragon Monitoring Tools Teardown [Planned]

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Low Pressure Oxygen Supply [Planned]

Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule Preparation for Ingress [Planned]

Crew Identification (ID) Bracelet Doff [Planned]

Crew Dragon Freedom Cargo Operations [Planned]

TOCA Sample Data Record [Planned]

Crew Dragon Freedom Handheld Gas Detector Battery Removal [Planned]

Transfer Crew Dragon Freedom Trash to ISS [Planned]

Reorganize Dragon Supplies after Docking [Planned]

Dragon Cargo Transfer [Planned]

Crew Dragon Freedom Locker Removal [Planned]

Crew Dragon Freedom Dragon Forward Docking Kit Stow [Planned]

Polar 1 Dragon Uninstall, Handover, Transfer and EXPRESS Rack Install [Planned]

Docking Dragon Monitoring Station SSC Return [Planned]

Actiwatch Plus Watch Don [Planned]

Internal Audio Subsystem (IAS) Crew Quarters (CQ) Audio Cable Configuration [Planned]

Campout Sleeping Bag Deploy [Planned]

Crew Dragon Freedom MegaHEPA Seals Install [Planned]

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus [Planned]

ISS Safety Briefing for USOS Only [Planned]

ISS Crew Handover [Planned]

Cygnus Cargo Operations Review [Planned]

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.