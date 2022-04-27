NASA Space Station Status Report 26 April, 2022 - SpaceX Crew-4 Poised for Early Morning Launch

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts, from left, Jessica Watson, Bob Hines, and Kjell Lindgren, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti stand inside the crew access arm at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A during a dry dress rehearsal on April 20, 2022. Credit: NASA.

Now that Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crew is safely back on Earth it's time for the SpaceX Crew-4 mission to depart to the International Space Station.





On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads: Dose Distribution Inside the ISS - 3D (DOSIS-3D): DOSIS passive detector packs (PDPs) were uninstalled from both the USOS and RS. ISS crewmembers are continually exposed to varying levels of radiation which can be harmful to their health. DOSIS-3D uses several active and passive detectors to determine the radiation doses inside the ISS. The goal is to develop a three-dimensional radiation map covering all sections of the ISS.

Metabolic Space: The Metabolic Space hardware and protocol were used during an exercise session. The aim of the Metabolic Space experiment is to perform a technology demonstration of cardio-pulmonary diagnosis in space during physical activities of astronauts living aboard the ISS while maintaining unrestricted mobility. This is achieved with a wearable measurement system that is directly worn by an astronaut.

Photocatalyst (Ax-1): Filter checks were performed on the Photocatalyst Device and Photocatalyst Control Device by the ISS crew. The Photocatalyst investigation was initiated by the Axiom-1 (Ax-1) Private Astronaut Mission (PAM) crew during their mission, and the ISS crew will complete the remaining on-orbit operations. Photocatalyst demonstrates using a photocatalyst device to clean the cabin air and remove odor caused by volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The device converts VOCs into carbon dioxide and water. The device and a non-photocatalyst control device will operate for at least four weeks before returning to Earth for analysis of the photocatalyst device's effectiveness.

Solid Combustion Experiment Module (SCEM): Valve operations were performed on gas- and air-line bottles in order to check for leaks. The SCEM is designed to investigate the oxygen concentration required to sustain a flame over solid fuels. It is also possible to obtain the limiting electric current caused by self-ignition of the insulated wires due to short-circuit. Combustion characteristics of solid materials in the microgravity environment where no buoyancy-induced convection occurs will be identified, as well as the effect of gravity on the combustion limit of solid materials, through studies by SCEM.

Systems:

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Adapter Preparation: Today, the crew inspected a 3D printed OGS Velocicalc adapter for accuracy and defects before creating and placing a label on it. The crew then performed a fitcheck of the adapter on the Velocicalc Probe and installed Velcro to aid in the use of the adapter for OGS cabin air inlet measurements. This adapter will improve the accuracy of flow rate measurements of the OGS Avionics Air Assembly (AAA). After configuring the adapter on the Velocicalc, the crew used the tool to take air velocity measurements of the OGS AAA.

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Transfer Operations: Following yesterday's NORS Nitrogen (N2) repress, the crew uninstalled the NORS N2 intravehicular activity (IVA) fill hose, internal N2 regulator, and N2 recharge tank and stowed the empty recharge tank onboard Cygnus (NG-17) for temporary stowage. The crew then configured the ISS Oxygen (O2) system, installed a NORS O2 recharge tank, and transferred oxygen to the ISS Airlock oxygen tanks via equalization.

RS Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #53 Preparations: The crew gathered needle nose and vice grip pliers for the RS crew to use during RS EVA #53 and transferred them to the RS. The crew then inspected two safety tethers, two D-ring extenders, and twelve retractable equipment tethers (RETs) for structural integrity following their use during RS EVA #52. After the inspections, the crew installed Lithium-Ion Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (LREBA) batteries in the Orlan suits. RS EVA #53 is planned for Thursday, April 28th, and its main objective is to activate the European Robotic Arm (ERA) for operational use.

Crew-4 Arrival Preparations: Today, the crew gathered the four tablets assigned to Crew-4, turned them on, and plugged them in for charging. As the tablets charged, the crew connected them to the desired onboard WiFi network for the ground to push updates to them. Additionally, the crew prepared the campout location in the Endurance Crew Dragon for crew sleep. During a direct handover, some USOS crewmembers will sleep in designated campout locations due to the increased crew complement outweighing the available Crew Quarters (CQs). Crew-4 is scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday, April 27th.

Robotic Operations: Yesterday, the Robotics Ground Controllers maneuvered the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) from the Node 2 Power Data Grapple Fixture (PDGF) to the Mobile Base System (MBS) PDGF 3 and then commanded the Mobile Transporter (MT) to translate from Worksite 6 (WS6) to WS4. At WS4, the SSRMS was used to survey International Docking Adapter-3 (IDA-3), which recently had Crew Dragon Endeavour docked to it. Early this morning, the MT was translated from WS4 to WS2 to be clear of Crew-4 Crew Dragon docking later this week.

JEM Stowage Reconfiguration: The crew consolidated stowage in the JEM in preparation for the Cargo Dragon SpaceX-25 (SpX-25) mission. SpX-25 is scheduled to launch to the ISS in early June.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

LAB Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) Zero Calibration

SM Central Computer (SMCC) Data Dump

NORS Tank Commanding

OGS AAA Flow Measurement Support

MT Translation

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, April 27 (GMT 117)

Payloads:

Actiwatch Donning (NASA)

Astrobee (Stowage Replace and Unpower) (NASA)

CAL MTL Jumper Check (NASA)

EML Gas Valve Configuration (ESA/Joint)

FLARE (SCEM) Gas Valve Ops 4 (JAXA)

J-FROST 2 CPU Checkout (JAXA)

Photocatalyst Filter Check (Ax-1/ISS)

Rhodium Crystal Preservation Preparation for CS Transfer (NASA)

Standard Measures Saliva Setup (NASA)

VEGGIE HW and Display OBT (NASA)

XROOTS HW Gather and Review (NASA)

Systems:

Crew-4 Launch and Dock

Crew Dragon Endurance Deorbit Paper Sim

JEM Stowage Configuration for SpX-25

Endurance Crew Campout Review and Initial Setup

Thursday, April 28 (GMT 118)

Payloads:

Crew Off-Duty

Systems:

RS EVA #53

Endurance Crew Campout Review and Initial Setup

Crew-4 Crew Dragon Cargo Transfer

ISS Safety Briefing

ISS Crew Handover

Friday, April 29 (GMT 119)

Payloads:

APM Data Transfer (NASA)

CAL MTL Leak Check (NASA)

J-MPEP Stow (NASA)

Photocatalyst Filter Check (Ax-1/ISS)

Standard Measures Saliva Setup

TangoLab Cardcube Replace (NASA)

WICO BCG Measurement (ESA)

XROOTS Facility Check (NASA)

Systems:

Emergency Equipment Transfer

RS EVA #53 Tool Transfer, Tether Inspection, and EVA Battery Installation

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

SCEM Valve Operations

ELF Item Gathering

Station Support Computer (SSC) 4 Shell Swap

ELF Sample Cartridge Cleaning

Metabolic Space Instrumentation

OGS IMV Adapter Preparation

Exercise Session for Metabolic Space Experiment

OGS AAA Flow Measurement

Metabolic Space De-instrumentation

Photocatalyst Filter Check

Crew Dragon Departure Computer Based Training (CBT)

NORS Nitrogen Transfer Termination

Stowage of Metabolic Space Electronic Belt and Mask

NORS Oxygen Transfer Initiation

Muti-Use Bracket Restow

JEM 120 to 28 VDC Converter Mesh Cleaning

RS EVA #53 Tool Gather and Transfer

RS EVA #53 Tether Inspection

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Install LREBA Batteries on Orlan Suits

Ax-1 Tablet Connect

De-installation of 4 PDPs from RS

De-installation of 6 PDPs in USOS

DOSIS-3D PDPs De-Installation from COL

Ax-1 Tablet Stow

Crew-4 Tablet Gather, Charge, and Connect

JEM Stowage Reconfiguration

Dragon SSC Deploy

Dragon Sleep Station Preparation

Bose Headset Unstow

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.