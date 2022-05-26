NASA Space Station Update 25 May, 2022 - Starliner Spacecraft Lands

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft completed its touchdown at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, wrapping up the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Starliner settled gently onto its air bags following a parachute-assisted landing that helps set the stage for future crewed landings. The landing followed a deorbit burn at 6:05 p.m., separation of the spacecraft's service module, and successful deployment of its three main parachutes and six airbags.

NASA and Boeing will host a postlanding news conference at 9 p.m. on NASA TV from NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston with:

- Steve Stich, manager, NASA's Commercial Crew Program

- Joel Montalbano, manager, NASA's International Space Station Program

- Suni Williams, NASA astronaut

- Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Boeing

Starliner launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on a flight test to the International Space Station at 6:54 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The uncrewed spacecraft successfully docked to the space station's Harmony module at 8:28 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.