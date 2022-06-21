NASA Space Station Status Report 17 June, 2022 - Space Research Hardware

Space research hardware kept the Expedition 67 crew busy on Friday as the four astronauts and three cosmonauts turned on free-flying robots, configured nanosatellites, and replaced a fuel bottle inside a furnace.

The septet also split its day inside the International Space Station with Earth observations, spacesuit helmet work, and cargo packing.

The Astrobee robotic assistants were flying autonomously inside the Kibo laboratory module today streaming video of their activities to mission controllers on Earth. NASA Flight Engineer Bob Hines configured the cube-shaped Astrobees to test their ability to navigate and visualize the inside of Kibo on their own.

ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti swapped a fuel bottle inside the Electrostatic Levitation Furnace that enables safe observations of high-temperature phenomena in microgravity. She started the day partnering with NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Watkins collecting blood samples and processing them in a centrifuge. Watkins also photographed Earth landmarks in North America, Spain, and Africa while verbally providing descriptions to assist researchers on the ground.

NASA Flight Engineer Kjell Lindgren checked out components on a U.S. spacesuit helmet before continuing to pack Northrop Grumman's Cygnus space freighter. Cristoforetti and Watkins both joined Lindgren at the end of the day as they loaded Cygnus with trash and discarded gear ahead of its departure later this month.

In the Russian segment of the orbiting lab, Commander Oleg Artemyev tested a set of nanosatellites before their future deployment. He also assisted Cristoforetti while she pedaled on an exercise cycle for a physical fitness evaluation. Flight Engineer Denis Matveev spent Friday servicing a Russian oxygen generator while Flight Engineer Sergey Korsakov worked on configuration tasks and computer maintenance inside the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

The International Space Station Flight Control Team has decided to postpone the first limited reboost of the International Space Station by the Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply vehicle from Saturday to Monday to refine the duration and magnitude of the activity in the wake of Thursday's debris avoidance maneuver. The postponement will have no impact on station operations.

This Cygnus mission is the first to feature this enhanced capability as a standard service for NASA, following a test of the maneuver which was performed in 2018 during Cygnus's ninth resupply mission. Cygnus arrived at the orbital outpost in February and is slated to depart from the space station later this month when it will be deorbited to burn up harmlessly in the Earth's atmosphere.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Crew Earth Observations (CEO): The Crew utilized the Window Observational Research Facility (WORF) window to perform CEO Operations. CEO utilizes crewmembers on the ISS to photograph the Earth using digital handheld cameras from their unique point of view located over 250 miles above the surface. Photographs record how the planet is changing over time, from human-caused changes like urban growth and reservoir construction, to natural dynamic events such as hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions. A major emphasis of CEO is to monitor events needing immediate (disaster-level) response in support of the International Disaster Charter (IDC) (coordinated through the US Geological Survey). CEO imagery provides researchers on Earth with key data to understand the planet from the perspective of the ISS. Crew members have been photographing Earth from space since the early Mercury missions beginning in 1961. The images taken from the ISS ensure this record remains unbroken.

Electro-static Levitation Furnace (ELF): The air supply Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) was replaced. The ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate/melt/solidify materials by containerless processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility, thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured, and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved. The ELF is located in the JEM Multipurpose Small Payload Rack (MSPR) in Kibo.

EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments for Space Station Racks (EXPRESS Rack): The crew performed the first half of the ExPRESS Laptop Computer (ELC) CLS 14 Software installation setup on to ELC4 and ELC8. The EXPRESS Racks support science experiments in any discipline by providing structural interfaces, power, data, cooling, water, and other items needed to operate science experiments in space.

Integrated System for Autonomous and Adaptive Caretaking (ISAAC): Camcorders were setup, and the Astrobee Free Flyer performed ground recording operations and then the crew undocked and translated the flyer to specified locations for additional recording. The ISAAC project demonstrates using autonomous robots in human exploration vehicles to track vehicle health, transfer and unpack cargo, and respond to critical faults such as leaks and fires. ISAAC uses the space station's Astrobee and Robonaut robots for the demonstration. This technology could be used on vehicles and habitats on future exploration missions to the Moon and Mars to maintain vehicles while astronauts are away for extended periods.

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer-21 (NRCSD-21): NRCSD-21 launchers were searched for as they will be returning on the upcoming Cargo Dragon, SpaceX-25 (SpX-25). The NRCSD is a self-contained CubeSat deployer system that mechanically and electrically isolates CubeSats and has been in operation since 2014. NRCSD-21 will be launching CAP Sat (Cooling, Annealing, and Pointing Satellite), PR-CuNa R2 (Puerto Rico CubeSat NanoRocks-2), and SPACE HAUC (Science Program Around Communications Engineering with High Achieving Undergraduate Cadres).

Systems:

ExtraVehicular Activity (EVA) Helmet Troubleshooting: Today, the crew performed additional troubleshooting and data gathering on the Neck Ring of ExtraVehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) 3004 and Helmet 1090. This troubleshooting was done to investigate the issue discovered on June 7th when the helmet was unable to lock onto the EMU. The crew discovered that part of the Thermal Micrometeoroid Garment (TMG) was folded over the neck ring interface, repositioned the TMG, and successfully installed the Helmet to the EMU. The Neck Ring is the mechanical interface that connects the helmet with the Hard Upper Torso (HUT).

Cygnus Cargo Operations: The crew completed the final cargo transfer operations between the ISS and Cygnus cargo vehicle, NG-17, loading items like common trash for disposal. NG-17 is planned for unberth later this month where it will depart the ISS for an eventual destructive re-entry in the Earth's atmosphere.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill: As part of regularly scheduled preventive maintenance, the crew performed a manual WHC flush tank fill. By using a post-flight analysis bag to capture any pressure relief, also known as the burp, they depressurized the flush water tank and water valve block to protect the dose pump. The pump is critical as it injects the pre-treat required to properly recycle waste urine.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Cygnus Table Load and Repress

Astrobee Live Streaming Video and Imagery

ZBook SSC Client Load and Configure

OPM for Cygnus Reboost [Deferred]

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, June 18 (GMT 169)

Payloads:

Astrobee Off (NASA)

XROOTS Fluid Recovery (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, June 19 (GMT 170)

Payloads:

Repository Urine Setup (NASA)

XROOTS Plant Check (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, June 20 (GMT 171)

Payloads:

CAL MTL Jumper Check (NASA)

CBEF-L Cage Interface Install (JAXA)

EML Lens Config (ESA-joint)

ESA EPO (ESA)

NRCSD-21 Missing Hardware Locate for Return (NASA)

Payload HW Relocate (NASA)

Repository Urine and Collect (NASA)

XROOTS Fluid Recovery (NASA)

Systems:

Cygnus Reboost (Planned)

Water Processing Assembly (WPA) Inlet Cleaning

Hatch Seal Inspections

On Board Training (OBT) Cygnus Departure Reviews

Window Inspections for LAB and JPM

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Assessing Physical Fitness Level Using Cycle Ergometer

Astrobee Prep

Astrobee Stowage Clear and Replace

Astrobee Undock Operations 1

Cold Atom Lab MTL Jumper Leak Check

Crew Earth Observation Big Picture Words and Operations

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) Replacement

ESA PAO Message Recording

EXPRESS Rack ZBook Setup Start and Finish

ExtraVehicular Activity Helmet Troubleshooting

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS EveryWear (EVW) Nutrition Tracking

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configure and Run

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude and Stow

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup and Frozen Blood Collection Subject

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion

HRF Generic Urine Collection and Stow

Installation of Laptop SSC1 in FGB

JEM Airlock Passive Capture Mechanism Installation

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Node3 Air Revitalization System (ARS) Rack - Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) - Hand Valve 01 (HV01) Open and Close

NRCSD Hardware Locate

Photo/TV D5 Camera Sensor Cleaning [Deferred]

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in JEM

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

RS1 Laptop Handover

RS1 Laptop Handover Stow [Deferred]

Swap SSC (Station Support Computer) 20 and 22 Swap

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

USOS Window Shutter Close [Deferred]

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Initiate and Terminate

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.