NASA Space Station Status Report 16 March, 2022 - Back to Work for Spacewalkers

NASA astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Tom Marshburn carries the Combustion Chamber. (Mar. 11, 2022)
The International Space Station is set to welcome three new crewmates who are set to launch on Friday and arrive just over three hours later.
In the meantime, the seven-member Expedition 66 crew turned its attention to science duties following Tuesday's successful spacewalk.
The next crew ship to launch toward the orbiting lab has rolled out and now stands at the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft is counting down to lift off on Friday at 11:55 a.m. EDT. It will carry three cosmonauts on a three-hour and 10-minute ride to the station where it will dock to the Prichal module. Veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, with first-time station visitors Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, will open the hatch about an two-and-a-half hours later and begin a six-and-a-half-month mission aboard the space station. NASA TV, on the app and the website, will begin its live launch coverage at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.
Two NASA astronauts, Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, had a light schedule on Wednesday following Tuesday's six-hour and 54-minute spacewalk to set up the station for its next roll-out solar array. The pair started the day with standard post-spacewalk medical exams looking at their hands, ears, blood pressure, and temperature. Barron then worked late in the afternoon in the Kibo laboratory module setting up the Confocal Microscope that looks at biological samples using spatial filtering techniques. Chari wrapped up his day charging the U.S. spacesuit's lithium-ion batteries.
Flight Engineers Tom Marshburn of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) teamed up for a muscle study taking place in the Columbus laboratory module on Wednesday. The astronauts took turns measuring each other's neck, back, and leg muscles to learn how microgravity affects their biochemical properties. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei serviced microbe samples growing inside a specialized incubator for the Space Biofilms study that could improve spacecraft safety and crew health.
In the station's Russian segment, two cosmonauts, Commander Anton Shkaplerov and Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov, packed gear and prepared for their return to Earth on March 30. Shkaplerov will lead the ride home flanked by Dubrov and Vande Hei inside the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship. Vande Hei surpassed NASA astronaut Scott Kelly's single spaceflight record of 340 days on March 15 and will land in Kazakhstan with a NASA record-breaking 355 days in space.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads:
Confocal Space Microscopy: The protective cover from the Confocal Space Microscope was removed and the checkout sample was inserted. The Confocal Space Microscope is a JAXA facility that provides fluorescence images of biological samples aboard the ISS. Confocal microscopy uses spatial filtering techniques to eliminate out-of-focus light or glare in specimens with thicknesses exceeding the immediate plane of focus. With the Confocal Microscope, data can be obtained on the fundamental nature of cellular and tissue structure and functions in real-time.
EasyMotion: The crew donned the EasyMotion suit and then performed a Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation and Stabilization (CEVIS) exercise session. The EasyMotion investigation uses whole body Electro-Myo-Stimulation (EMS) with a wearable body skin suit for an ISS crew member to perform pre- and postflight EMS-assisted exercises. EMS technology initiates spontaneous (involuntary) activation of global musculature (muscle, tendon, fascia) to be monitored (muscle tone/tension and stiffness) inflight using the non-invasive Myoton technology that is currently aboard the space station for the Myotones investigation.
Myotones: Skin marking was performed on the designated experiment target areas and measurements were taken using the Myotones device. The Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones) investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g., muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure to the spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.
Space Biofilms-2: The crew performed the second of the three fixation activities for the Space Biofilms-2 experiment. Fixation refers to a group of techniques which are used to preserve various aspects of the samples for later analysis. The Characterization of Biofilm Formation, Growth, and Gene Expression on Different Materials and Environmental Conditions in Microgravity (Space Biofilms) investigation characterizes the mass, thickness, structure, and associated gene expression of biofilms (molds) that form in space by analyzing a fungal species grown on different materials. The experiment uses the model fungal organism Penicillium rubens. Biofilm formation can cause equipment malfunction and human illnesses and could be a serious problem on future long-term human space missions.
Vascular Aging (VA): In preparation for activities later this week, the big picture words for the VA 48-hour Bio-Monitor measurement session were reviewed. Emerging data points towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries.
Systems:
Post-Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Activities: The crew completed multiple post-EVA activities after yesterday's successful 3A IROSA Prep EVA. Their activities included water operations to recharge EMU feedwater tanks and perform an ullage dump, a relocation of Station Support Computer (SSC) 12, the removal and charge initiation of the EMU Long Life Battery (LLB)/Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA), downlink of video files from the EVA GoPro and camera stowage, an EVA debrief, and initiation of Metal Oxide (METOX) cartridge regeneration. Additional glove photos were taken and downlinked for review.
Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Water Container (ЕДВ-CB) Remove and Replace (R&R): Today the crew built a new ЕДВ-CB and R&Red the existing ЕДВ-CB in the WHC. The ЕДВ-CB is intended for short-term storage and manual water transportation between facilities. The flush tank was filled using a Post-Flight Analysis Bag to capture any pressure relief to protect the dose pump, after which the WHC was reactivated.
Pre-EVA Activities: In preparation for next week's Radiator Beam Valve Module (RBVM) Jumper Install EVA, the crew reviewed two procedures. The Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software reconfig files were opened in order to view the step-by-step sequence for the EVA, and a training on Fluid Quick Disconnects along with the generic EVA Cribsheet were reviewed.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
MT Translation
UHF 2 Activation/Deactivation
THC CCAA Temperature Setpoint Change
Crew Dragon System Checkout
Look Ahead Plan
Thursday, March 17 (GMT 76)
Payloads:
HRF PC Software Update
ISS HAM Pass
J-SSOD-21 Install
Lumina
NutrISS
PG Tide
SQuARE
Standard Measures
Touching Surfaces
UNIGLO
Vascular Aging
Wireless Compose-2
Systems:
OGA Pump ORU Flush
EVA Tool Config
EMU ECWS OBT
Robotics Procedure Print
EVA Procedure Review
IMS Conference
WHC Manual Fill
OBT ROBoT Session
OGA Post Maintenance Flush/Stow
SSC 10 and 20 Swap
EMU Swap
EMU Resize
METOX Regeneration Termination
Friday, March 18 (GMT 77)
Payloads:
CAL MTL Leak Check
EasyMotion/T2
FROST2 Checkout
JEM Microbe
LSG Hardware Audit
Repository
SQuARE
Vascular Aging
Systems:
PAM iPad Deploy
US EVA Ammonia OBT
EVA Battery Operations Terminal Terminate
REBA Installation
Brine Processor Bladder Changeout
EVA Procedure Review
EVA Procedure Conference
REBA Powered Hardware Checkout
EMU LLB METOX Installation
ISS Safety Briefing
Saturday, March 19 (GMT 78)
Payloads:
Repository
SQuARE
Vascular Aging Hardware Stow
Systems:
Crew Off-Duty Day
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation/Deactivation
COLUMBUS Bay clean-up/restow
Myotones Kit Gathering
ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up
Myotones Device Setup with EPM Laptop
Food Acceptability Survey
LSG Primary Crew Restraint Unfold/Fold
Space Biofilms Fixation 2 Ops
Myotones Measurements
Myotones Device Data Transfer
Extrvehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Post EVA Examination - Subject
Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Post EVA Examination - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)
Return SSC (Station Support Computer) 12 to location from where it came prior to EVA
Standard Measures Cognition Testing
Space Biofilms MELFI Sample Insertion Operations Session 2
Space Biofilms Iceberg Sample Removal/Insert
EasyMotion Imagery
LSG Work Volume Stow
SQuARES Flexible Daily Imagery
Animal Access Unit Stow
Waste & Hygeine Compartment (WHC) Water Container (ЕДВ) Remove and Replace
Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review
Vascular Aging Bio-Monitor 48-Hour Measurement Big Picture Words Review
Photo TV Battery Charge Swap
Bio-Monitor Hardware Setup
Experiment Laptop Terminal 2 (ELT2) and Payload Laptop Terminal 5 (PLT5) Setup
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) QD Training Review
High Definition EMU Camera Assembly Terminate
IMS delta file prep
Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB)/Rechargeable EVA Battery Assemebly (REBA) Removal
JEM Microscope Cover Rmv
Installs Li-Ion Batteries into Battery Stowage Compartment
Confocal Space Microscopy (Microscope) Sample Set
Bio-Monitor Wearables Setup
EVA Battery Operations Terminal Charge Init
Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink
NutrISS - ESA Nutritional Assessment
Bio-Monitor Breathing Volume Calibration
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Debrief for US EVA
CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE
Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Initiation
Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire
