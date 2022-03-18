NASA Space Station Status Report 16 March, 2022 - Back to Work for Spacewalkers

The International Space Station is set to welcome three new crewmates who are set to launch on Friday and arrive just over three hours later.

In the meantime, the seven-member Expedition 66 crew turned its attention to science duties following Tuesday's successful spacewalk.

The next crew ship to launch toward the orbiting lab has rolled out and now stands at the Baikonur Cosmodrome launch pad in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft is counting down to lift off on Friday at 11:55 a.m. EDT. It will carry three cosmonauts on a three-hour and 10-minute ride to the station where it will dock to the Prichal module. Veteran cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev, with first-time station visitors Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, will open the hatch about an two-and-a-half hours later and begin a six-and-a-half-month mission aboard the space station. NASA TV, on the app and the website, will begin its live launch coverage at 11:15 a.m. on Friday.

Two NASA astronauts, Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, had a light schedule on Wednesday following Tuesday's six-hour and 54-minute spacewalk to set up the station for its next roll-out solar array. The pair started the day with standard post-spacewalk medical exams looking at their hands, ears, blood pressure, and temperature. Barron then worked late in the afternoon in the Kibo laboratory module setting up the Confocal Microscope that looks at biological samples using spatial filtering techniques. Chari wrapped up his day charging the U.S. spacesuit's lithium-ion batteries.

Flight Engineers Tom Marshburn of NASA and Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) teamed up for a muscle study taking place in the Columbus laboratory module on Wednesday. The astronauts took turns measuring each other's neck, back, and leg muscles to learn how microgravity affects their biochemical properties. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei serviced microbe samples growing inside a specialized incubator for the Space Biofilms study that could improve spacecraft safety and crew health.

In the station's Russian segment, two cosmonauts, Commander Anton Shkaplerov and Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov, packed gear and prepared for their return to Earth on March 30. Shkaplerov will lead the ride home flanked by Dubrov and Vande Hei inside the Soyuz MS-19 crew ship. Vande Hei surpassed NASA astronaut Scott Kelly's single spaceflight record of 340 days on March 15 and will land in Kazakhstan with a NASA record-breaking 355 days in space.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Confocal Space Microscopy: The protective cover from the Confocal Space Microscope was removed and the checkout sample was inserted. The Confocal Space Microscope is a JAXA facility that provides fluorescence images of biological samples aboard the ISS. Confocal microscopy uses spatial filtering techniques to eliminate out-of-focus light or glare in specimens with thicknesses exceeding the immediate plane of focus. With the Confocal Microscope, data can be obtained on the fundamental nature of cellular and tissue structure and functions in real-time.

EasyMotion: The crew donned the EasyMotion suit and then performed a Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation and Stabilization (CEVIS) exercise session. The EasyMotion investigation uses whole body Electro-Myo-Stimulation (EMS) with a wearable body skin suit for an ISS crew member to perform pre- and postflight EMS-assisted exercises. EMS technology initiates spontaneous (involuntary) activation of global musculature (muscle, tendon, fascia) to be monitored (muscle tone/tension and stiffness) inflight using the non-invasive Myoton technology that is currently aboard the space station for the Myotones investigation.

Myotones: Skin marking was performed on the designated experiment target areas and measurements were taken using the Myotones device. The Muscle Tone in Space (Myotones) investigation observes the biochemical properties of muscles (e.g., muscle tone, stiffness, elasticity) during long-term exposure to the spaceflight environment. Results from this investigation can provide a better understanding of the principles of human resting muscle tone. This could lead to the development of new strategies for alternative treatments for rehabilitation on Earth, as well as for future space missions.

Space Biofilms-2: The crew performed the second of the three fixation activities for the Space Biofilms-2 experiment. Fixation refers to a group of techniques which are used to preserve various aspects of the samples for later analysis. The Characterization of Biofilm Formation, Growth, and Gene Expression on Different Materials and Environmental Conditions in Microgravity (Space Biofilms) investigation characterizes the mass, thickness, structure, and associated gene expression of biofilms (molds) that form in space by analyzing a fungal species grown on different materials. The experiment uses the model fungal organism Penicillium rubens. Biofilm formation can cause equipment malfunction and human illnesses and could be a serious problem on future long-term human space missions.

Vascular Aging (VA): In preparation for activities later this week, the big picture words for the VA 48-hour Bio-Monitor measurement session were reviewed. Emerging data points towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries.

Systems:

Post-Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Activities: The crew completed multiple post-EVA activities after yesterday's successful 3A IROSA Prep EVA. Their activities included water operations to recharge EMU feedwater tanks and perform an ullage dump, a relocation of Station Support Computer (SSC) 12, the removal and charge initiation of the EMU Long Life Battery (LLB)/Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA), downlink of video files from the EVA GoPro and camera stowage, an EVA debrief, and initiation of Metal Oxide (METOX) cartridge regeneration. Additional glove photos were taken and downlinked for review.

Waste & Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Water Container (ЕДВ-CB) Remove and Replace (R&R): Today the crew built a new ЕДВ-CB and R&Red the existing ЕДВ-CB in the WHC. The ЕДВ-CB is intended for short-term storage and manual water transportation between facilities. The flush tank was filled using a Post-Flight Analysis Bag to capture any pressure relief to protect the dose pump, after which the WHC was reactivated.

Pre-EVA Activities: In preparation for next week's Radiator Beam Valve Module (RBVM) Jumper Install EVA, the crew reviewed two procedures. The Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software reconfig files were opened in order to view the step-by-step sequence for the EVA, and a training on Fluid Quick Disconnects along with the generic EVA Cribsheet were reviewed.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

MT Translation

UHF 2 Activation/Deactivation

THC CCAA Temperature Setpoint Change

Crew Dragon System Checkout

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, March 17 (GMT 76)

Payloads:

HRF PC Software Update

ISS HAM Pass

J-SSOD-21 Install

Lumina

NutrISS

PG Tide

SQuARE

Standard Measures

Touching Surfaces

UNIGLO

Vascular Aging

Wireless Compose-2

Systems:

OGA Pump ORU Flush

EVA Tool Config

EMU ECWS OBT

Robotics Procedure Print

EVA Procedure Review

IMS Conference

WHC Manual Fill

OBT ROBoT Session

OGA Post Maintenance Flush/Stow

SSC 10 and 20 Swap

EMU Swap

EMU Resize

METOX Regeneration Termination

Friday, March 18 (GMT 77)

Payloads:

CAL MTL Leak Check

EasyMotion/T2

FROST2 Checkout

JEM Microbe

LSG Hardware Audit

Repository

SQuARE

Vascular Aging

Systems:

PAM iPad Deploy

US EVA Ammonia OBT

EVA Battery Operations Terminal Terminate

REBA Installation

Brine Processor Bladder Changeout

EVA Procedure Review

EVA Procedure Conference

REBA Powered Hardware Checkout

EMU LLB METOX Installation

ISS Safety Briefing

Saturday, March 19 (GMT 78)

Payloads:

Repository

SQuARE

Vascular Aging Hardware Stow

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Photo TV Battery Charge Initiation/Deactivation

COLUMBUS Bay clean-up/restow

Myotones Kit Gathering

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

Myotones Device Setup with EPM Laptop

Food Acceptability Survey

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Unfold/Fold

Space Biofilms Fixation 2 Ops

Myotones Measurements

Myotones Device Data Transfer

Extrvehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Post EVA Examination - Subject

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Post EVA Examination - Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Return SSC (Station Support Computer) 12 to location from where it came prior to EVA

Standard Measures Cognition Testing

Space Biofilms MELFI Sample Insertion Operations Session 2

Space Biofilms Iceberg Sample Removal/Insert

EasyMotion Imagery

LSG Work Volume Stow

SQuARES Flexible Daily Imagery

Animal Access Unit Stow

Waste & Hygeine Compartment (WHC) Water Container (ЕДВ) Remove and Replace

Portable Onboard Computers (POC) Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) Software Review

Vascular Aging Bio-Monitor 48-Hour Measurement Big Picture Words Review

Photo TV Battery Charge Swap

Bio-Monitor Hardware Setup

Experiment Laptop Terminal 2 (ELT2) and Payload Laptop Terminal 5 (PLT5) Setup

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) QD Training Review

High Definition EMU Camera Assembly Terminate

IMS delta file prep

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB)/Rechargeable EVA Battery Assemebly (REBA) Removal

JEM Microscope Cover Rmv

Installs Li-Ion Batteries into Battery Stowage Compartment

Confocal Space Microscopy (Microscope) Sample Set

Bio-Monitor Wearables Setup

EVA Battery Operations Terminal Charge Init

Photo/TV Extravehicular Activity (EVA) GoPro Downlink

NutrISS - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Bio-Monitor Breathing Volume Calibration

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Debrief for US EVA

CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

Metal Oxide (METOX) Regeneration Initiation

Standard Measures Pre-sleep Questionnaire

