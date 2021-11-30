NASA Space Station On-Orbit Update 30 November, 2021 - Spacewalk Delayed

  • Status Report - Source: NASA
  • Posted November 30, 2021 11:13 AM
  Comments

©NASA

Spacewalkers Thomas Pesquet and Akihiko Hoshide. (Sept. 12, 2021)

The evening of Monday, Nov. 29, NASA received a debris notification for the International Space Station.

Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the spacewalk planned for Tuesday, Nov. 30 until more information is available. The space station schedule and operations are able to easily accommodate the delay of the spacewalk.

