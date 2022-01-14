NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 12 January, 2021 - ISS Reboost

In one week the first spacewalk of 2022 is set begin at the International Space Station.

Two Expedition 66 crew members are getting their spacesuits ready as the rest of the crew works research and maintenance.

Station Commander Anton Shkaplerov and Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov are due to exit the Poisk module in their Russian Orlan spacesuits on Jan. 19 at 7 a.m. EDT. They will spend about seven hours configuring both the Prichal docking module and the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module in the vacuum of space.

Both cosmonauts continued setting up and attaching components to their spacesuits on Wednesday. NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei, who will assist the spacewalkers next week, joined the pair during the afternoon and reviewed the Poisk airlock depressurization/repressurization timeline.

The station's other crew members focused on space physics, life science and lab maintenance. NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari started his day working on hardware maintenance for the Ring Sheared Drop experiment then took a robotics test for a behavioral study. Astronaut Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency) continued collecting microbe samples swabbed from station surfaces for analysis.

NASA astronaut Kayla Barron collected microbe samples from the station's atmosphere then took samples from a carbon dioxide removal system for analysis. At the end of the day, Vande Hei gathered equipment ahead of operations planned for station fluid systems.

On-Orbit Status Report

ISS Reboost: Today, the ISS performed a reboost using the aft 79 Progress thrusters. The purpose of this reboost is to set up the phasing conditions for the 80 Progress 34-Orbit rendezvous in February and begin to set up the phasing conditions for the 66 Soyuz landing and 67 Soyuz launch in March. The burn duration was 6 minutes 35 seconds with a Delta-V of 0.73 m/s.

Payloads:

EasyMotion/T2: After donning the EasyMotion Suit, the crew performed a Treadmill-2 exercise science session. Following the experiment session, the crew removed the suit, transferred the session data, and charged the experiment batteries. The EasyMotion investigation uses whole body Electro-Myo-Stimulation (EMS) with a wearable body skin suit for an ISS crew member to perform pre- and postflight EMS-assisted exercises. EMS technology initiates spontaneous (involuntary) activation of global musculature (muscle, tendon, fascia) to be monitored (muscle tone/tension and stiffness) inflight using the non-invasive Myoton technology that is currently aboard the space station for the Myotones investigation.

Materials Science Research Rack/Materials Science Laboratory (MSRR/MSL): The crew gained access to the furnace area, removed the processed sample, and inserted the next Microstructure Formation in Casting of Technical Alloys under Diffusive and Magnetically Controlled Convective Conditions (MICAST) Sample Cartridge Assembly (SCA) to be processed. The MICAST experiment aims to deepen the understanding of the physical principles that govern solidification processes in metal alloys.

Microbial Tracking-3 (MT-3): Samples were gathered for the third of five consecutive days in support of the MT-3 experiment. Sample locations included various one square meter areas of Node 3, Node 2, Node 1, PMM, and the US Lab. The Quantifying Selection for Pathogenicity and Antibiotic Resistance in Bacteria and Fungi on the ISS - a Microbial Tracking Study investigation continues a series focused on ongoing monitoring of pathogenicity (ability to cause disease) and antibiotic resistance in potentially disease-causing bacteria and fungi present on the ISS. The investigation aims to identify, analyze, and characterize pathogenicity, antibiotic resistance, and genomics to augment the NASA GeneLab with the statistical confidence to characterize microbes associated with closed habitation and predict those that may pose a threat to crew health.

Mochii: The crew accessed the sample chamber and rotated the sample to the desired position. Mochii is a miniature scanning electron microscope (SEM) with spectroscopy which will be used to conduct real-time, on-site imaging and compositional measurements of particles on the ISS. Such particles can cause vehicle and equipment malfunctions and threaten crew health, but currently, samples must be returned to Earth for analysis, leaving crew and vehicle at risk. Mochii also provides a powerful new analysis platform to support novel microgravity science and engineering.

Nutrition Monitoring for the International Space Station (NutrISS): The crew completed a body mass measurement questionnaire using the EveryWear application and used the NutrISS device to perform a bioelectrical impedance analysis measurement. Long-duration spaceflight induces relevant changes in body composition and a loss of body mass. In the NutrISS investigation, a periodic assessment of body composition (body weight, fat mass, and fat-free mass) during spaceflight aboard the ISS is carried out using a dedicated bio-impedance analysis device to allow for the measurement of long-term energy balance modification over time. On the basis of this data, it is hypothesized that an adjusted diet maintaining a near-neutral energy balance, and/or increasing protein intake can limit microgravity-induced bone and muscle loss of crew members.

Ring Sheared Drop (RSD): The crew set up the Ring Sheared Drop hardware on the Maintenance Work Area (MWA) and removed the faulty spin motor for return to the ground. Repair and replacement of the spin motor will put the hardware in a good configuration to support later RSD experiments. The RSD investigation examines the formation and flow of amyloids without the complications associated with the solid walls of a container, because in microgravity, surface tension provides containment of the liquid. Fibrous, extracellular protein deposits found in organs and tissues; amyloids are associated with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's. Results could contribute to better understanding of these diseases as well as to development of advanced materials.

Veggie Monitoring: Photos were taken during the surface sampling activities for the Veggie facilities. The Veggie facilities were recently used to support the APEX-07 investigation and the sampling helps characterize the microbial environment associated with the experiment. Culture-based Environmental Monitoring of Crop-based Space Food Systems collects microbial samples from the surface of the station's Veggie plant production system in conjunction with quarterly Environmental Health System (EHS) sample collection. Longer exploration missions require space-based systems for growth of plants, and this investigation is expected to help establish requirements to protect these systems, plants, and crew from contamination.

Systems:

EHS Tissue Equivalent Proportional Counter (TEPC) Fuse Changeout: The crew attempted to troubleshoot the failed TEPC Spectrometer by replacing the 28V fuse but were unable to recover it. Ground teams have declared the hardware as failed and plan to return it on SpX-24. TEPC is a microdosimetric instrument that measures radiation dose and dose equivalent in complex radiation fields (fields containing a mixture of particle types).

Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Gather: The crew gathered equipment for FSS operations taking place tomorrow. The FSS is used to assist in the startup, maintenance, and repair of water lines and systems in racks on the ISS. It can fill, drain, circulate, and purge water and air from the Internal Thermal Control Systems (ITCS), Water Recovery Management (WRM) water lines as well as itself.

EHS - Surface Sample Kit (SSK) Collection/Incubation: To characterize the types of microbial growth on Station, the crew performed surface sample collections while photographing each location. The crew then stored the samples temporarily in preparation for cold stowage insertion.

EHS - Water Sample Analysis: The crew performed a visual analysis of Coliform Detection Bags and Microbial Capture Devices (MCDs) after 48 hours of incubation. These tests are used to determine if the drinking water is still safe for crew consumption.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ISS Reboost

Crew Dragon Endurance System Checkout

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Four Bed CO2 Scrubber Sample Support

Payload Racks Officer (PRO) MSRR Activation Commanding

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, January 13 (GMT 13)

Payloads:

APEX-07 Clean and dry

AstroPi Swap and lens adjustment

Cold Stowage DCB stow

Cytoskeleton

Food Physiology Diet Brief

HRF PC software load prep

Mochii

MT-3 Sample Collect

Nanoracks MFA module-96 install

Rhodium Probiotics Chamber to Cold Stowage

SCRAM

Systems:

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Fluid System Servicer (FSS) setup and refill of the Lab Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Pump Package Assembly (PPA) accumulator.

Install EHIP Light (and secure with Wire Ties), LREBA, HECA Power Cable, HECA/ERCA hardware on ORLAN suits

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

EVA Lower Torso Assembly (LTA) Repair

Friday, January 14 (GMT 14)

Payloads:

Advanced Nanostep insert

APEX-07 hardware deactivation

EasyMotion/CEVIS

ExHAM HXP (Handhold Experiment Platform) sample detach and stow

Mochii

MT-3 sample collect

SAMS Wired sensor deployment for 4BCO2

SQuARES setup

Systems:

Cargo Dragon Transfer

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Full Fill

Lab Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Gas Trap Plug Replacement

Saturday, January 15 (GMT 15)

Payloads:

HRF urine setup

POLAR4 desiccant swap

Rhodium Probiotic

SQuARES

Systems:

Crew off-duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Measurement

Environmental Health System (EHS) Water Sample Analysis 44+/-4 hrs post processing.

Ring-Sheared Drop Spin Motor Removal

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Session with EasyMotion Electro-Myo-Stimlation (EMS)

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Air Sampler (MAS) Kit Sample Collection

Microbial Tracking-3 Environmental Sample Collection

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

On-board Training (OBT) Handhold Exp Platform (HXP) Operations

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

Handhold Exp Platform (HXP) Item Preparation 1

Atmosphere Revitalization System Four Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber Samples

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Surface Sample Kit (SSK) Collection/Incubation

Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Collection Historical Documentation Photography

Crew Dragon Location 3 Fix

Crew Dragon Location 8 Fix

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event - Lab

Behavioral Core Measures ROBoT-r Research Testing

Plant Habitat-05 MELFI Insertion

Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Procedure Review

Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange

Environmental Health System (EHS) Tissue Equivalent Proportional Counter (TEPC) Fuse Changeout

Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Gather

MERLIN Disk On Chip Troubleshooting

Mochii Sample Rotate

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.