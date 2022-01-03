NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 30 December, 2021

Today - Payloads: 4BCO2 (Four Bed CO2) Scrubber: A crewmember performed sampling of CO2 effluent from the Four Bed CO2 Scrubber.

4BCO2Scrubber demonstrates a technology for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere on a spacecraft. The technology is based on the current system in use on the ISS with mechanical upgrades in absorption beds, heater elements, and valves as well as the use of an improved zeolite absorbent to reduce erosion and dust formation. A goal for next-generation systems is continuous operation for 20,000 hours without a failure, and this technology is a step towards that goal.

Cytoskeleton: Two Cytoskeleton Experiment Containers were removed from the Biolab incubator and placed in cold stowage. Reservoirs were retrieved from cold stowage and placed in the Biolab glovebox for overnight ambient thawing. In vitro cultures of mammalian cells react specifically to microgravity, but there is no solid scientific evidence available as to how and why. The Involvement of Rho family GTPases in gravity perception and reaction (Cytoskeleton) investigation attempts to acquire new information about the events that are happening inside a mammalian cell, with the working hypothesis that the microgravity environment affects the function of RhoGTPases and the cellular signaling that they control. RhoGTPases are signaling molecules residing under the Rho family of proteins, known to be involved as "molecular switches", in the control of cell proliferation, apoptosis (programmed cell death), gene expression (flow of genetic information from gene to protein), and cytoskeletal organization.

Food Physiology: A crewmember completed the Diet Briefing. The Integrated Impact of Diet on Human Immune Response, the Gut Microbiota, and Nutritional Status During Adaptation to Spaceflight (Food Physiology) experiment is designed to characterize the key effects of an enhanced spaceflight diet on immune function, the gut microbiome, and nutritional status indicators. These factors are interlinked, but diet is the only one that can be easily and meaningfully altered on Earth or during flight. This investigation aims to document the effect of dietary improvements on human physiology and the ability of those improvements to enhance adaptation to spaceflight.

Rodent Research-18 (RR-18): RR-18 habitats were restocked, and crew performed operations. Astronauts returning from space can experience eye problems, along with headaches and blurred vision. Scientists suspect environmental conditions during spaceflight lead to oxidative stress that adversely affects the eye structure and function. Space Flight Environment Induces Remodeling of Vascular Network and Glia-vascular Communication in Mouse Retina (Rodent Research-18) investigates how spaceflight affects visual function, examining changes in the vascular system of the retina, tissue remodeling and cell-cell interactions in mice.

Systems:

RS EVA Tool Gather: Today, Crew completed two sessions of RS EVA Tool gathering in preparation for the RS EVA #51 which will take place on Wednesday, January 19th. Today's gather also included an inspection of all Retractable Equipment Tethers (RETs) that will be transferred to the Russian Segment as part RS EVA #51 preparation and execution.

Regenerative ECLSS Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: Today, the crew set up the recycle tank to drain via the Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) Fill Drain Valve into an ЕДВ using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). Following the setup, the ground performed the tank drain using the UTS. Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, and repositioned the fill/drain valve to force fill the recycle tank using UTS. The crew also swapped the ЕДВ in the offload ЕДВ spot of the UTS.

Dragon / Lab SSC Swap: Today, Crew deployed a new Space Station Computer (SSC) into the Lab. SSC 20 which was in the lab was powered down and stowed in SpX-24, taking the place of SSC 10 which was flown up on the vehicle. SSC 10 was removed from Dragon stowage and deployed in the lab where SSC 20 had been. These SSCs are swapped regularly to ensure that IPV backups are applied to SSC remaining in Dragon for emergency situations.

Dragon Cargo Transfer Operations: Today, Crew continued transfer of cargo from the recently docked SpX-24. These dragon cargo operations will continue for several weeks leading up to the currently planned departure date of SpX-24 on Friday, January 21st.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) R&R: Today, the crew removed and replaced the WHC Urine Receptable and its Insert Filter. After completing the R&R, the crew performed a functionality test on the WHC to ensure that the R&R was successful. The WHC is a modified ACY (Russian toilet) system that was altered to integrate into a USOS rack.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Support

Rodent Research Habitat Operations Support

Atmosphere Revitalization System Four Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber Sample Support

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, December 31 (GMT 365)

Payloads:

Cytoskeleton setup and Experiment container install (ESA)

MISSE MSC removal and stow for return (NASA)

NanoRacks Module-48 Imagery (NASA)

T2AR OBT, inspect and questionnaire (NASA)

Systems:

Structures and Mechanisms (S&M) JEM ORU Xfer I/F (JOTI) Gather

Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) Ingress

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Node 3 Deck Starboard Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Cleaning

Dragon Cargo Transfer Operations

Saturday, January 1 (GMT 366)

Payloads:

MVP desiccant swap (NASA)

Polar 2 Desiccant swap (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Sunday, January 2 (GMT 367)

Payloads:

MVP desiccant swap (NASA)

Systems:

Weekly House Cleaning

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

APEX-07 Light Setup

VEGGIE On-Board Training for APEX

Atmosphere Revitalization System Four Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber Samples Part 1 & 2

Med Reservoir insertion into Biolab Glovebox for thawing

Cytoskeleton EC deinstallation

Retrieve Med Reservoir from cold stowage

Cytoskeleton Polar Sample Insertion

Swap SSC (Station Support Computer) 10 and 20 Swap

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer

On-orbit hearing assessment using EARQ

On-Orbit Hearing Assessment (O-OHA) with EarQ Software Setup and Test

On-orbit hearing assessment using Kudawave s/w

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) PrK Strain Gauge Installation Preparation and Review

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Downlink Message - Node 3 Camcorder towards Cupola

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Parts 1, 2, & 3

Rodent Research Access Unit Clean

Rodent Research Habitat Restock

Rodent Research Message Print

Russian Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Gather Part 1 and 2

Stowage Cleanup

Treadmill 2 (T2) Augmented Reality Gather

Mpeg2 multicast video streaming test (after semi-annual BRI maintenance). Tagup with specialists

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Transfer Crew Dragon Cargo Operations

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.