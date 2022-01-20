NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Report 19 January, 2021 - Russian Spacewalk Completed

Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos concluded their spacewalk at 2:28 p.m. EST after 7 hours and 11 minutes.

Shkaplerov and Dubrov completed their major objectives for today to ready the new Prichal module for future Russian visiting spacecraft. The cosmonauts installed handrails, rendezvous antennas, a television camera, and docking targets on Prichal, which automatically docked to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module in November.

This was the first spacewalk this year and the 246th overall in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 64 days, 19 hours, and 37 minutes working outside the station.

This was the third spacewalk in Shkaplerov's career, who has now spent a total of 21 hours and 39 minutes spacewalking, and the fourth for Dubrov, bringing his total to 29 hours and 49 minutes of spacewalk time.

Additional spacewalks are planned this spring to outfit a European robotic arm on the Nauka laboratory and to activate Nauka's airlock for future spacewalk activity.

On-Orbit Status Report

Russian Segment (RS) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #51: During today's EVA, the Russian crew worked outside the Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM) to complete the below tasks. The USOS crew assisted with the Airlock operations in the Service Module (SM). The following tasks were completed and deferred during the EVA:

Completed:

Installation of NM Handrail Limiters (2 of 5 were completed, remaining deferred)

Removal of MLI Covers from handrails

Mating of NM-MLM KURS-P Intermodule Comm Cables and Remating of Connectors on ФП2 Connector Patch Panel

Installation of АР-ВКА]/[2АР-ВКАand 4АО-ВКА Antennas

Mating of NM-MLM TV Camera Intermodule Comm Cable

Relocation of TV Camera From ТК1 to ТК2 Camera Port

Installation of Docking Target and Docking Monitoring Target

Jettison of 4АО-ВКА Antenna Cover and Two Empty Containers

Deferred:

Installation of MLM-NM (Node Module) Short-Cut Handrails (ПП#1 & ПП#2)

Removal of СМИ-4 Floodlight Unit

Removal and jettison of 2АСФ1-М Antennas #1, #2 and АО-753А Antennas

The PET of this EVA was 7 hours and 11 minutes.

Payloads:

Airborne Particulate Monitor (APM): The crew performed a routine status check on the APM experiment hardware. Following several power-cycles and memory card resets, the memory card and APM were brought to a nominal state. Air quality in crewed spacecraft is important for keeping astronauts healthy and comfortable. Although requirements exist for maximum allowable concentrations of particulate matter, currently no measurement capability verifies whether these requirements are met. The APM demonstrates an instrument for measuring and quantifying the concentration of both small and large particles in spacecraft air. The data can be used to create a map of air quality in terms of particles and shed light on the sources of such particles.

International Commercial Experiment (ICE)-Cubes: The crew removed Experiment Cube #6 (Kirara 3) and installed Experiment Cube #10. Ice Cubes Experiment Cube #6 (Kirara mission) contains an incubator and temperature controller and is used to allow protein crystallization to happen in microgravity under a well-maintained temperature inside the cube. The ICE Cubes Facility is a capable experiment platform that offers flexibility to host many different experiments for research, technology demonstration or educational objectives. During flight, users are able to have near real-time telemetry and telecommanding capabilities with the Experiment Cube from any location with an internet connection.

Materials Science Research Rack/Materials Science Laboratory (MSRR/MSL): The crew gained access to the furnace area, removed the processed sample, and inserted the next Microstructure Formation in Casting of Technical Alloys under Diffusive and Magnetically Controlled Convective Conditions (MICAST) Sample Cartridge Assembly (SCA) to be processed. The MICAST experiment aims to deepen the understanding of the physical principles that govern solidification processes in metal alloys.

Nanoracks Cubesat Deployer-22 (NRCSD-22): The crew installed the NRCSD-22 hardware to the JEM Airlock (JEMAL) slide table. The hardware will later be passed through the JEMAL, grappled robotically, and moved to a launch position. The NRCSD is a self-contained CubeSat deployer system that mechanically and electrically isolates CubeSats and has been in operation since 2014. Five satellites will be deployed for the NRCSD-22 mission, with goals of studying the use of inflatable booms, a miniaturized LIDAR system, passive cooling using surface coatings, etc.

Sleep Monitoring in Space with Dry-EEG Headband (DREAMS): Following the overnight science session, the DREAMS hardware was removed and charged in preparation for another over-night science collection session. Sleep plays a major role in human health and well-being. Insufficient sleep, or sleep disorders can increase the risk of developing medical conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, and can impair task performance. DREAMS is a technology demonstration investigation that utilizes the Dry-EEG Headband: an effective, affordable, and comfortable solution to monitor astronaut sleep quality during long-duration spaceflight aboard the ISS.

Space Test Program-H5-Innovative Coatings Experiment (STP-H5 ICE): Using the Cupola and JEM windows, the crew took the periodic photos of all four ICE material strips on STP-H5. The harsh radiation and extreme temperatures of space can corrode the paint and coatings that protect spacecraft exteriors, potentially damaging a spacecraft's hull. Optical coatings are also important for robotic and human navigators, who would rely on specialized markings to capture or repair spacecraft. STP-H5 ICE studies new coatings for use on spacecraft in low-Earth orbit, determining their stability after 2 years in space.

Touching Surfaces: The crew performed a periodic touching of the Touch Arrays which are deployed in five different locations in the US segment of ISS. Previous space research conducted during short-term flight experiments and long-term environmental monitoring on board orbiting space stations (such as MIR or the ISS) suggests that the relationship between humans and microbes is altered in the crewed habitat in space. This interdisciplinary project Touching Surfaces aims to investigate novel, laser-structured antimicrobial surfaces onboard the ISS. The realistic testing of the tailor-made nanostructured antimicrobial surface in space allows for the determination of the most suitable design for antimicrobial surfaces for terrestrial applications such as public transportation and clinical settings, as well as future human space mission and habitation design.

Systems:

Cargo Dragon Cargo Operations: The crew continued cargo transfer operations by loading cargo into Cargo Dragon in preparation for SpX-24 undock on Friday, January 21. Crewmembers also performed an On-Board Training (OBT) Cargo Dragon Departure Review.

Polar Express Rack Dragon Installation: Polar is a Cold Stowage managed facility that provides transport and storage of science samples at cryogenic temperatures (-80°C) to and from the ISS. Today, in preparation for the SpX-24 undock, the crew first transferred a Polar unit from the Dragon powered payload location to the return Upper Port (UP) powered payload location. A second Polar was then powered down, decabled, and removed from an EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack and installed in the Dragon UP location. The crew powered up both Polar units to maintain the appropriate temperature for the cargo on its return flight and took photos of the final Polar configurations.

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Maintenance: The crew completed 6-month routine ARED maintenance tasks including re-torquing the crank handle socket head cap screw and inspecting the heel raise pin and mechanism. ARED helps the astronauts maintain muscle strength and mass by incorporating adjustable resistance piston-driven vacuum cylinders along with a flywheel system to simulate free-weight exercises in normal gravity.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Lab Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Deactivation

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Activation

Crew Dragon System Checkout

Cargo Dragon Power Reconfiguration in Preparation for Departure

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, January 20 (GMT 20)

Payloads:

Advanced Nano Step

Cold Stowage packing

DREAMS

Food Physiology

Micro Monitor

MT-PCG prep for return

PAUL2 remove

POLAR/MERLIN transfers

Repository

Rodent Research-18

Rhodium Cryptobiology

SQuARE

Systems:

Cargo Dragon Hatch Seal Inspection

Cargo Dragon Cargo Transfer

RS EVA tool Transfer

Friday, January 21 (GMT 21)

Payloads:

AstroPi

Cold Stowage packing for return

Food Physiology

Host Pathogen

Repository

Rodent Research-18 access unit clean and habitat water refill

SQuARE

Standard Measures

Systems:

SpX-24 Undock

Cold Stowage Double Coldbag Packing

RS EVA tool Stow

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Saturday, January 22 (GMT 22)

Payloads:

Food Physiology

SQuARE

Systems:

Crew off-duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Dreams Dry-EEG Headband doffing after recording

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

Dreams Dry-EEG Headband charge

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Installation Procedure Review

Powered Payload Uninstall, Transfer, and EXPRESS Rack Install, Part 1, Part 2

Dragon Cargo Transfer

Polar Dragon Uninstall, Handover, Transfer and EXPRESS Rack Install

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Hardware Gather

Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange

NREP NRCSD Video Setup

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension, Retraction to JPM Side

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Installation on the MPEP

Airborne Particulate Monitor Status Check

PMM1O4 Consolidation

Touching Event for the Touching Surfaces experiment

A/L operations for EVA - assistance

Polar Express Rack Uninstall, Transfer, Handover And Dragon Install

Cargo Dragon - Station Support Computer Relocate

Transfer Crew Dragon Cargo Operations

LSG Work Volume Deploy, Stow

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) 6-Month Maintenance

Cargo Dragon LiOH Swap

Food Acceptability Survey

HRF Rack 1 Supply Kit Inventory

Analyzing Interferometer for Ambient Air - 2 Touch Screen Demate

STP-H5 ICE Experiment Photos

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Removal of Experiment Cube 6 (Kirara 3) and installation of Experiment Cube 10

Polar Transfer to Dragon (from EXPRESS Rack) Overview

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - ESA Nutritional Assessment

TangoLab-4 Card Cube Remove

LSG Rear-Wall Filter Exchange

HRF Tube Carrier Photos

ISS Motion Control System Config for Cargo Dragon Undock Big Picture Words

On-Board Training (OBT) Cargo Dragon Depart Review

HRF Generic Urine Collection Setup

On MCC Go ПГО-[СУ] (SM) hatch closure

Post-EVA Airlock operations, assistance

Dreams Dry-EEG Headband Setup

