NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 June, 2020 - Unpacking the HTV-9 Cargo Craft

NASA astronaut and Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy unloads a bag packed with fresh food from Japan's resupply ship, the H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9), that had arrived at the International Space Station the day before. Credit: NASA.

A pair of space freighters from Russia and Japan docked to the International Space Station are getting attention today as the Expedition 63 crew works on a variety of space experiments.

NASA Flight Engineers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have nearly finished unpacking Japan's HTV-9 cargo craft which arrived May 25. They have been carefully transferring several tons of new station hardware and science experiments and distributing it throughout the station.

Both astronauts also continued their research into space bubbles and how they behave in microfluid systems. Results from the study may improve spacecraft oxygen generation systems and drug delivery applications in skin patches.

One new science experiment being configured today is a high-resolution binocular telescope to be tested outside Japan's Kibo laboratory module. Station Commander Chris Cassidy is setting up the device to demonstrate low-cost, advanced optical payloads for use by public and private institutions. Designed to be affordable and quickly developed, the cutting-edge technology imager will provide detailed views of natural phenomena and critical infrastructure on Earth.

One of two Russian resupply ships, the Progress 74 (74P), at the station is being readied for its departure in July. Cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin checked out navigation gear and packed trash inside the 74P that has been parked at the Pirs docking compartment since Dec. 6, 2019. The 74P will wrap up its seven-month cargo mission in early July for a fiery atmospheric disposal above the south Pacific.

He and fellow cosmonaut Ivan Vagner also ensured the upkeep of Russian life support systems. The duo later split up for an Earth photography session and the study of group dynamics between space crews and mission controllers.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Electrolysis Measurement (EM): In support of the ongoing EM experiment, the crew performed a series of sample exchanges. The experiment is expected to process 30 total samples over the next several weeks. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

iSIM conference and installation: The crew installed the iSIM onto the JEM Airlock (JEMAL) slide table in preparation for deployment on the JEM Exposed Facility on Wednesday (10-June). The crew also participated in a crew conference with Spain to discuss the iSIM. The integrated Standard Imager for Microsatellites (iSIM), is a high-resolution optical binocular telescope developed by SATLANTIS. Spatial resolution of up to 1m is possible with iSIM at a price cheaper than traditional imaging systems of comparable performance. The objective of this experiment is to demonstrate the technology, and its functionality, in the low-Earth orbit environment.

Systems

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) Swap: Today, the crew performed a HUT swap on EMU S/N 3006 with a spare standalone HUT. The swap was performed to upsize the HUT from a large (L) to an extra-large (XL) in preparation for the upcoming S6 Battery EVAs. There are now 1 medium, 1 large, and 2 extra-large HUTs available to the crew.

Treadmill (T2) Corrective Maintenance: The crew was scheduled to perform closeout activities on the treadmill today after replacing faulty components in the treadmill over the weekend. The crew installed the Y and Z-axis isolators but discovered a worn bolt while installing the ground strap. The crew was unable to complete all scheduled T2 activities today. The ground team will work to reschedule the deferred activities from today on to tomorrow's plan. At this time, T2 is still non-operational.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew continued to perform HTV9 cargo transfer operations but a portion of the scheduled cargo ops was deferred due to the T2 maintenance. Ground teams estimate ~3 hours remain to complete available cargo ops.

Air Quality Monitor (AQM) Relocate: The AQM was relocated to the Service Module today so the ground team can trend benzene levels. This is in preparation for split atmosphere ops later this week to attempt to pinpoint the source of benzene with the vehicle. In the last few weeks, the ground teams has observed an increase in the benzene level on the ISS.

Completed Task List Activities:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Retractable Equipment Tether (RET) Inspection

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Crew Tether Inspections

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

T2 Ops Ground Support

Vacuum System (VS) PGT Pressure Bias Update

A/L SD Cleaning Ground Support

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 6/10 (GMT 162)

Payloads:

Capillary Structures

CIR Manifold Bottle Replacement

Electrolysis Measurement

HRF Supply Inventory

ISS Experience

JEMAL Depress

Spectrum Procedure Review

Wetlab RNA Smartcycler Laptop Checkout

Systems: Activities may change for T2 replan

EVA Procedure Review

HMS Ultrasound

EMU Resize

HTV Cargo Ops

Thursday, 6/11 (GMT 163)

Payloads:

Electrolysis Measurement

EPM Laptop Load

ISS Experience H/W Stow

Manufacturing Device Replace

PL NAS Vent Clean

Plasma Krystal-4 Prep

Spectrum Setup

Systems:

MAX CEVIS

HTV Cargo Ops

EVA Battery Ops

Friday, 6/12 (GMT 164)

Payloads:

Spectrum Power Down

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Checkout of Virus Definition File Update on Auxiliary Computer System [ВКС] Laptops and Report

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

Kazbek Fit Check

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) Treadmill-2 (T2) Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) Return Hose Fix

EFU Adapter Earth Camera Installation

Environmental Health System (EHS) Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Relocate

Checkout AQM connection in SM

Regeneration of Micropurification unit (БМП) Ф1 cartridge

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - COL

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

[СТТС] Configuration for MRM1

Columbus IP Concatenation Box Cables Remove and Replace

SEPARATION. Deinstallation of Distillation Unit (БД) for access to ЦМВД

T2 R&R Part 6

VIP Conference for EFU Adapter Earth Camera.

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Weekly Health Check of ISS RS Video Recording Equipment and Video Recorder R&R in SM

SEPARATION. Deinstallation of ЦМВД drive with rotor spin checkout

T2 R&R Part 7 [ABORTED]

T2 R&R Part 8 [ABORTED]

SEPARATION. Installation of ЦМВД drive

Vacuum cleaning of dust collectors ПC1, ПС21 filter cartridges in FGB (panel 203, 403)

Crew Handover Conference

SEPARATION. Installation of Distillation Unit (БД)

URAGAN. Observation and photography using photo equipment

Providing access and removal of [АСН-К] Navigation Module from Progress 443 (DC)

T2 R&R Part 9 [ABORTED]

Transfer Operations - Pack and stow items on HTV

Comm reconfig for nominal ops

MRM1-FGB Screw Clamp Tightening

T2 R&R Part 10 [ABORTED]

Hematocrit. Equipment Gathering.

MELFI Ice Brick Gather

SM Air Sampling Using АК-1М Sampler

MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 1

Photography of the back side of SM interior panels 235 and 438 (from the CQ side)

INTERACTION-2. Experiment Op

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) On-Orbit Replaceable Unit (ORU) Remove and Replace (R&R)

MELFI Overview OBT

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Airlock (A/L) Smoke Detector (SD) Cleaning

