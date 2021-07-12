NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 July, 2021 - Plant Habitat-04 Prep.

Today: Payloads - Expedite the Processing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack 4 (ER4) International Subrack Interface Standard (ISIS) Drawer Check:

Following an Iceberg-1 noise reported by the crew in early July, the issue was determined to be caused by a loose ISIS drawer lid in the location just below the Iceberg-1 unit. The crew attempted multiple troubleshooting steps, but the noise persisted. Ground teams then commanded ER4 to idle mode to reduce the nuisance noise and Iceberg is considered to be performing nominally. Iceberg is a double locker equivalent designed for EXPRESS rack operation and provides additional cold stowage resources aboard the ISS. The units provide an operating range of +4°C to -95°C. Iceberg is similar to the Glacier and Polar units currently in use but provides additional volume to help reduce the number of EXPRESS rack locations needed.

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): The crew distributed particles within the sample vial and initiated four experiment runs. The particle distribution is being performed by an alternate method where only a fraction of the particles are dragged to the area of interest with the magnet. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

Plant Habitat-04: In preparation for the start of the science run next week, the crew prepared the water refill bag and water reservoir for science operations. Microgravity Growth of New Mexico Hatch Green Chile as a Technical Display of Advanced Plant Habitat's Capabilities (Plant Habitat-04) demonstrates using the Advanced Plant Habitat (APH) by growing peppers in space for the first time. An excellent source of Vitamin C, peppers are more difficult to cultivate than many possible space crops because they take longer to germinate, grow, and develop fruit. The investigation includes microbial analysis to improve understanding of plant-microbe interactions in space and assessment of flavor and texture, which vary based on the growth environment and care such as amount of watering.

Systems

Articulating Portable Foot Restraint (APFR) Pitch Knob Troubleshooting: The crew completed troubleshooting to determine if side loading is a contributing factor to the difficulty crew had adjusting the pitch knob of APFR S/N 1005 during recent Extravehicular Activities (EVAs). This APFR was retrieved and brought back inside of ISS during United States On-orbit Segment (USOS) EVA #76, the ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA) 4B Install EVA. APFRs are commonly used during EVAs in order to restrain an EV crew member's feet at a work site.

Max Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation and Stabilization (CEVIS): The crew completed a Max CEVIS session today which is used by the medical community to evaluate astronauts' aerobic fitness. The test is performed every 90 days or upon the crew's arrival and departure from the ISS.

Crew Dragon On-Board Training (OBT): The crew completed a Crew Dragon deorbit, entry, and landing contingencies OBT. The crew routinely completes emergency OBTs in order to maintain their proficiency in the event of an ISS or crewed vehicle contingency.

Completed Task List Activities:

WHC Contingency Gather

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

CMG Maneuver to -XVV Yaw Bias Attitude

Recycle Tank Drain Support

BCC to Checkout Mode

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, July 10 (GMT 191)

Payloads:

Crew Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Sunday, July 11 (GMT 192)

Payloads:

Crew Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Monday, July 12 (GMT 193)

Payloads:

CIR Manifold Bottle Exchange

EarthKAM Session Start

HRF1 Supply/Resupply

InSPACE-4

J-FROST Icepack Install

JAXA MDR HD Replace

LSG

Plant Habitat-04

SABL1 CO2 Controller Remove

Sidekick Charge

Time Perception

Systems:

CDRA Equipment Gather & Procedure Review

Emergency Mask OBT

CASA Acoustics Test

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Microgravity Science Glovebox Activation

EVA Wanted Poster Umbilical Interface Assembly (UIA) Biocide Filter

Plant Habitat-04 Water Fill

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

INSPACE-4 Experiment Run Ops

Payload Laptop Terminal 3 64bit windows update preparation

Countermeasures System (CMS) Orthostatic Intolerance Garment (OIG) Fit Check

Payload Laptop Terminal 3 32bit windows update preparation

Station Support Computer (SSC) System Vent Cleaning

Vacuum Cleaner Audit and Inspection

EVA APFR Pitch Knob Troubleshooting

SpX-CREW DRAGON Deorbit Entry and Landing Contingencies Refresher

CMS Max CEVIS

SpX-CREW DRAGON Free Flight Contingencies and Emergencies Refresher

Polar Desiccant Swap

Sidekick Troubleshooting & Checkout

ER4 ISIS Drawer Inspection

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Iceberg Desiccant Swap

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Transfer

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.