NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 January 2020 - Ramping up for Trio of Spacewalks

Cosmonauts (from left) Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka pose for a portrait during a televised conference with Russian religious leaders during the Orthodox Christian celebration of the Nativity of Christ. Credit: NASA.

Human research and space biology filled the lab schedule aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 61 crewmembers are also ramping up for a trio of spacewalks set to begin next week.

NASA Flight Engineer Jessica Meir and Commander Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) started Thursday collecting their blood samples. The duo spun the samples in a centrifuge and stowed them in a science freezer for later analysis. The astronauts also joined cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov for a series of eye checks throughout the day.

Skvortsov also partnered up with cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka for cardiac research. After some Russian lab maintenance work, the pair also filmed educational activities to promote spaceflight for audiences on Earth.

Parmitano later tested how living in microgravity influences an astronaut's perception of time. At the end of the workday, the ESA commander serviced a research incubator located in the Unity module.

Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan is setting up a mouse habitat in Japan's Kibo laboratory module. The research facility is part of the Cell Biology Experiment Facility and enables the observation of rodents, which have a physiology similar to humans, in different gravity conditions.

Meir and fellow NASA astronaut Christina Koch are getting ready for two of three spacewalks planned for this month. The spacewalkers will work outside the station on Jan. 15 and 20 to replace older batteries with newer, more powerful batteries on the orbiting lab's Port-6 truss structure. Morgan and Parmitano are targeting a third spacewalk on Jan. 25 to finish repairing the station's cosmic particle detector, the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

On-Orbit Status Report

CBEF-L (Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L): The crew removed the Plant Experiment Unit from the CBEF-L facility and reconfigured the Video output cables for multiple channel ops. CBEF-L is a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) new subrack facility, which is an upgraded facility of the original Cell Biology Experiment Facility (CBEF) currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. By using the original CBEF and CBEF-L as one facility for the same experiment, the payload user is provided with an upgraded experimental environment that can handle the processing of more experimental samples for a wider array of experiments.

JAXA MHU-5 (JAXA Mouse Habitat Unit-5): The crew completed the configuration of the Mouse Habitat Unit for future ops. JAXA Mouse Habitat Unit-5 (MHU-5) examines the effects of partial G on mice using the JAXA-developed mouse habitat cage units (HCU) that can be installed in the newly developed Centrifuge-equipped Biological Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L) on the ISS. Stress caused by partial G may alter gene expression in cells of the body. The investigation analyzes any such alterations and their possible effects on development of germ cells, which carry genetic information and expression to subsequent generations.

Time Perception in Microgravity: The crew performed a Time Perception session In the Columbus Bay 2 module. A program on the laptop induces visual and audio stimuli to measure a subject's response to spatial and time perception in a microgravity environment. The accurate perception of objects in the environment is a prerequisite for spatial orientation and reliable performance of motor tasks. Time is fundamental to motion perception, sound localization, speech, and fine motor coordination.

Systems:

X2R18 Software Transition: The ground teams completed the MCC-H server step-up overnight and started on the X2R18 software load to the Command and Control System (CCS). Today, the ISS crew continued with supporting on-orbit transition to the X2R18 by completing Part 2 of imaging two PCS laptops.

P6 Battery Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: In preparation for the upcoming P6 Battery EVA, the ISS crew completed multiple preparatory activities including the Extravehicular Activity Mobility Unit (EMU) suit Contingency Water Container - Iodine (CWC-I) degassing procedure. Additionally, the crew completed standard checkout procedures for the EVA EMU Simplified Aid For EVA Rescue (SAFER) device along with the Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) hardware. Later in the day, the crew also completed the EMU Li-Ion battery charging activity and installed fresh EMU batteries and Metox canisters into both EMU suits. The crew was also involved in completing an EVA EMU Resize activity along with the EVA Tool Config activity. The first of two planned P6 Li-Ion battery replacement EVAs is scheduled for January 15, 2020.

SpX-19 Post Mission Operations: All post mission cargo operations are complete with no known issues. All Dragon cargo has been transferred to NASA.

Completed Task List Activities:

No task list activities were completed.

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Payload Operations Support

X2R18 database transition

Thursday, 1/9 (GMT 009)

Payloads:

CBEF-L Plant Experiment Unit Removal (JAXA)

CBEF-L Mouse Habitat and video setup Reconfig (JAXA)

AWP Data Downlink (NASA)

Standard Measures Saliva collect (NASA)

CSA Frozen Blood Collect (CSA)

LIDAL Setup and Activation (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Systems:

EVA EMU Resize

EVA SAFER C/O

EVA REBA

EVA Tool Config

EVA BSA Ops

EVA LLB Ops

EVA Airlock Stow

EVA LLB/Metox Install

HMS AED Inspect

Vision Testing

Columbus SW Load

X2R18 PCS and Z-book

X2R18 PCS and Z-book Stow

Friday, 1/10 (GMT 010)

Payloads:

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Mouse Habitat Interface unit Install to CBEF-L and Checkout and Utility Outlet Panel config (JAXA)

Food Physiology Briefing (NASA)

SABL CO2 Incubator Controller install and Short Tray Insert (NASA)

Systems:

EVA EMU Water Recharging

EVA EMU Loop Scrub

UPA Brine Filter R&R

EVA LLB Ops Term

EVA PTV POM Battery Charge Swap

MMU2 R&R

HRF1 Rack Rotate

Columbus Bay 4 Clean-up

Columbus VCA2 ADJ

Vision Test

Saturday, 1/11 (GMT 011)

Payloads:

Standard Measures Saliva collect (NASA)

Systems:

Med Ops Ultrasound Scans

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation

AMS Procedure/video review

Record EPO Paxi script

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Suit Intravehicular (IV) Review

IMS Delta File Prep

iPad Check Apple Operating System Downloaded

ISS Experience Mid-Mission Debrief

ISS Experience Presleep OPS

OPTIMIS Tablet Application Troubleshooting

Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media

ECON-M. Observations and photo (Task list)

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

ARED Photo/TV Reminder

TIME Perception experiment constraints reminder

CSA Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection 25 Minutes Subject

CSA Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator

CSA Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration

CSA Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

UF-ATMOSFERA. Closeout Ops

CSA Generic MELFI Sample Insertion

CSA Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude And Stow

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

XF305 Camcorder Setup

CBEF-L Plant Exp Unit Removal

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-Left (CBEF-L) Backup Power Setup

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 1 Power On

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan Prep

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

Contingency Water Container - Iodinated (CWC-I) Degas

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan performed by a Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-Left (CBEF-L) Reconfiguration for Mouse Mission

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Post Exam

Simplified Aid For EVA Rescue (SAFER) Checkout

BIOCARD. Operator Assistance During the Experiment

BIOCARD. Experiment Session.

Extravehicular Activity Mobility Unit (EMU) Enhanced Caution and Warning System (ECWS) On-Board Training

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Resize

HMS Tonometry Test Setup

Changing Cell Biology Experiment Facility - Left (CBEF-L) video output cable reconfiguration.

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 2 Stow Alternate

HMS Tonometry Test Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

Changeout of СКПФ1 & СКПФ2 Dust Filters (МИМ1_ЛБ_208 Bag 442-14 (00076772R). Reflect deltas in the IMS) and Cleaning MRM1 Gas-Liquid Heat Exchanger (ГЖТ)

HMS Tonometry Test Subject

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Unstow

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Termination

HMS Tonometry Test Stow

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Initiation

Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) Installation

Columbus Video Camera Assembly 2 adjustment

Rechargeable EVA Battery Assembly (REBA) Powered Hardware Checkout

On-board Training (OBT) Mouse Habitat Unit Setup Review

PWS1 T61P Software Load Part 1 of 2

MATRYOSHKA-R. Monitoring Tritel Readings

GREAT START. Video Script Review Tagup with specialists as necessary

Utility Outlet Panel (UOP) Activation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

PWS1 T61P Software Load Part 2 of 2

GREAT START. Preparation

THE GREAT START. Educational Session and Video

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Terminate

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Setup

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB)/Metal Oxide (METOX) Installation

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Initiate

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 2 Setup

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Time experiment science

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Setup

THE GREAT START. Closeout Ops

ARED Exercise

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep

MERLIN Desiccant Swap

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject

MERLIN2 Desiccant Swap

Off Duty Day

SODF Warning update

Cleanup HRF-1 rotation path.

Test activation of HP printer in SM.

Food Acceptability Survey

X2R18 Portable Computer System (PCS) Connect

СОЖ Maintenance

Portable Computer System (PCS) Hard Drive Image

Evening Preparation Work

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Actiwatch Plus HRF Rack 2 Stow

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow



