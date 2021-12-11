NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 9 December, 2021 - Three New Crew Members Settling In.

Three individuals are adapting to life aboard the International Space Station following Tuesday's launch and docking aboard a Russian crew ship.

The seven-member Expedition 66 crew is back on science duty today while helping the new space travelers get up to speed with station systems and safety procedures.

10 people are living on the orbiting lab today after the arrival of three space travelers on Wednesday. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin commanded the Soyuz MS-20 crew ship flanked by spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano during its six-hour and 2-minute trip from Kazakhstan to the orbiting lab's Poisk module. The station guests will stay in space until Dec. 19 when they will undock from Poisk, reenter the Earth's atmosphere and parachute to a landing back in Kazakhstan.

The seven station crew members, comprised of four NASA astronauts, an ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut and two Roscosmos cosmonauts, joined their guests just before lunchtime to review emergency roles and responsibilities. All 10 lab residents spent an hour going over evacuation routes, communication procedures and other activities in response to different emergency scenarios.

Today's microgravity research incorporated biomedical science and space physics. NASA Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron kicked off the day with blood and urine sample collections. At the end of the day, ESA Flight Engineer Matthias Maurer scanned the eyes of Thomas Marshburn from NASA using the orbiting lab's Ultrasound 2 device. Vande Hei also set up the Fluids Integrated Rack for a space physics study that may improve thermal systems for Earth and other planetary environments.

Station Commander Anton Shkaplerov of Roscosmos worked throughout Tuesday on a Russian biotechnology study exploring how microbes grow in weightlessness and their impact on space systems. Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov photographed bacteria samples grown for the Microvir space virus investigation.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Bio-Monitor: The Garment Data Unit was connected to the Bio-Monitor Controller to transfer the data for downlink. The garment and headband were then doffed and hung out to dry. Bio-Monitor is a Canadian onboard instrument that serves as a platform for scientific experiments on the ISS. The instrument performs on-orbit monitoring of crew member physiological parameters, with wearable sensors that only minimally interfere with crew member daily activities.

Flow Boiling Condensation Experiment (FBCE): The crew configured the Fluids Integrated Rack (FIR) for the second part of FBCE setup operations. FBCE seeks to validate a model for flow boiling Critical Heat Flux (CHF) and develop an integrated two-phase flow boiling and condensation facility for the ISS. Data from microgravity and the ground are compared to determine the influence of various forces and processes needed for gravity-independent flow boiling and condensation. Results could support development of boilers and heat exchangers that work in both microgravity and partial gravity.

GLACIER (General Laboratory Active Cryogenic ISS Experiment Refrigerator): GLACIER-5 was relocated from Basic EXpedite the PRocessing of Experiments to Space Station (EXPRESS) Rack 9B to EXPRESS Rack 1, relabeled as GLACIER-1 and reconfigured for proper comm settings. The crew also swapped out the GLACIER-1 desiccants. The GLACIER refrigerators are ultra-cold freezers that will store samples at temperatures as low as -160°C (-301°F).

ISS Ham: Notre Dame Jogakuin Junior and Senior High School, Kyoto, Japan was contacted by an ISS crewmember using the ISS Ham hardware. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents, and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering, and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Manufacturing Device (MAND): The fourth of six 0-degree panel prints for materials testing was successfully printed, removed, and stowed. A crewmember also cleaned the extruder nozzle. MAND enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the MAND printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. MAND is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

Plant Habitat: Both Maintenance Work Areas (MWAs) were prepped for future payload use. The Advanced Plant Habitat (Plant Habitat) is a fully automated facility that is used to conduct plant bioscience research on the ISS. It occupies the lower half of the EXPRESS Rack and one powered International Subrack Interface Standard (ISIS) drawer, providing a large, enclosed, environmentally controlled chamber.

Vascular Aging: A crewmember doffed the Blood Pressure Mobil-O-Graph equipment and connects the unit to the COL Payload Laptop and EPM Virtual Machine in order to download recorded 13-hour Blood Pressure data. Emerging data point towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.

Systems:

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) 6-Month Maintenance: Today, the ISS crew completed the nominal 6-month maintenance and inspection of T2, which included performing activities such as removing and cleaning closeout panels, inspecting treadmill belt slats and screws, vacuuming inside the rack and around treadmill, cleaning the treadmill filter screen, reinstalling the close-out panels, and configuring for operations. The 6-month maintenance allows the T2 treadmill exercise device to keep operating nominally as well as making note of any wear and tear.

In-Flight Maintenance (IFM) N21B4A_A Remote Power Controller Module (RPCM) Remove & Replace (R&R): The crew R&Red the failed RPCM in Node 2 Starboard Avionics Rack with nominal powerdowns and safing in place. The powerdowns affected Caution & Warning (C&W) function in the JEM, so the crew used alternative annunciation capabilities until power was restored. This RPCM directly powers other critical loads and was replaced by a pristine spare. After replacement, the crew successfully commanded the Remote Power Controllers (RPCs). With this RPCM powered back on, N2 Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) Three Way Mix Valve (TWMV) has been powered back on. It has been offline since 2018.

Roles and Responsibilities Review: The crew reviewed the Emergency Roles and Responsibilities, which detailed the priorities during emergency response including safety of the crew followed by achieving a safe configuration of the ISS. The crew then reviewed procedures, roles, and responsibilities for a Loss of Attitude Control (LoAC) scenario.

IFM Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank R&R: As part of nominal preventative maintenance, the crew replaced the WHC Pre-Treat tank. Each tank contains five liters of pre-treat solution, a mix of acid, chromium oxide, and water, and is used for toilet flushing. This is required for nominal WHC operation.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

N2 ITCS MTL Loop Shutdown

Setting N2 MTL ITCS limits pre-N2-1 MDM recovery

Node 2-1 MDM Reconfiguration

JEM Pressurized Module (JPM) Channel A Reactivation

JEM PDB WS and JEM ATU1 Activation

Vacuum System Baseline Leak Check

Mobile Transporter (MT) Pre-Translation Check Out and Survey

Mobile Transporter (MT) Translation

Secondary Power Systems Remote Power Controller Firmware Update

Venting System Deactivation - VEDD closing

Vacuum System Jumper Offgassing

Payload Operations Integration Center (POIC) Ground Systems Transition

Thermal Control System (TCS) Thermal Radiator Rotary Joint (TRRJ) Reposition

MCC step-up for 6R-MLM FSW, GR4.0, and CUR(006) MCE-B/MSE-B (ISS 055 Mission Support Recon J FSW 17)

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, December 10 (GMT 344)

Payloads:

Bio-Monitor HW stow (CSA)

BioAnalyzer MBL analysis (CSA)

ISS HAM Pass (NASA)

Plant Habitat Pump Filter R&R (NASA)

Repository Urine, blood and saliva collect (NASA)

RETINA acquisition session (ESA)

SEEDS PR PHOTO (ESA)

Standard Measures Body and fecal collect and Cognition test (NASA)

Systems:

JLP HCTL Jumper W3002 Connection to Channel A

WHC ЕДВ-CB R&R

OBT ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization

WHC Manual Fill

JEM WIS RSU B4 Sensor Correction

Saturday, December 11 (GMT 345)

Payloads:

Iceberg Desiccant swap (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Sunday, December 12 (GMT 346)

Payloads:

Vascular Echo Glucose setup (CSA)

Bio-Monitor wearable don (CSA)

Phospho-Aging Inserts (JAXA)

Repository Urine and blood collect (NASA)

LIDAL Procedure Review (NASA)

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Standard Measures Body Sampling Survey

Standard Measures Body Sampling Collection

Standard Measures Body Sampling Stow

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup and Frozen Blood Collection Subject

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configure and Run

Remove the SSC power cable and Emerald Brick that is no longer in use on T2.

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) 6 Month Maintenance

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

Portable Computer System (PCS) Laptop Powerdown

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude and Stow

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

HRF Generic Urine Collection Female

Remote Power Controller Module (RPCM) N21B4A_A Powerdown

In-Flight Maintenance Remote Power Controller Module (RPCM) N21B4A_A Remove & Replace

Vascular Aging 13-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Conclude

Plant Habitat Facility Procedure Review

PLANT HABITAT PUMP FILTER REPLACE GATHER

ESA Weekly crew conference

Touching Event for the Touching Surfaces experiment

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

Loss of Attitude Control Roles and Responsibilities Review

Glacier EXPRESS Rack Relocation and Comm Reconfiguration

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Handover iPads for Spaceflight Participants

Crew Provisions Audit

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Uncrewed Activation and Checkout (ACO)

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer

Audio Terminal Unit (ATU) Configuration

CB/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Swap SSC (Station Support Computer) 10 and 20 Swap

Ultrasound 2 HRF Rack 2 Power On

Caution and Warning (C&W) Hardware Panel Verification

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

Familiarization of the SFC with working on laptop

FIR FBCE Configuration Part 2

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Venous Thromboemboelism (VTE) Scan Prep

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan performed by a Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Pre-Treat Tank Remove & Replace

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Post Exam

Utility Outlet Panel (UOP) Activation

JEM System Laptop Terminal (SLT) Activation

Bio-Monitor Controller Power On

Bio-Monitor Wearables Data Transfer and Removal

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Standard Measures Fecal Collection

Remote Power Controller Module (RPCM) N21B4A_A Powerup

Standard Measures Fecal Collection Stow

Plant Habitat Dual MWA Preparation

Portable Computer System (PCS) Laptop Powerup

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

Fluids Integrated Rack Rack Doors Close

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

CCE Preparation

Bio-Monitor Wearables Stow Second Performance

Crew Choice Event

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

