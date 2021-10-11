NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 8 October, 2021 - Advanced Housekeeping.

The Expedition 65 crew focused on a variety of advanced housekeeping activities today aboard the International Space Station.

There was also time for robotics research, crew departure preparations, and filmmaking activities.

Five station astronauts had their hands full on Friday working on everything from electronics, cleaning, plumbing, and setting up temporary crew quarters. Some of the crewmates also had time to continue ongoing research, which is the main mission of the orbiting lab.

NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough installed computer networking gear and connected cables inside the Unity module. Over in the Tranquility module, NASA Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei and Megan McArthur reorganized stowed items to make space for upcoming operations inside the NanoRacks Bishop airlock.

Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) replaced components on the water recovery system located inside the Kibo laboratory module. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide stayed busy in the Columbus laboratory module checking out science computers and then outfitting crew alternate sleep accommodations.

McArthur also turned on an Astrobee robotic free-flyer and tested its maneuvering abilities using a perching arm. Kimbrough removed a science freezer from the Cygnus space freighter and installed it in the Kibo lab. Vande Hei called down to NASA nutritionists and discussed his views about the station's food menu.

The station's three cosmonauts worked on the docked Soyuz crew ships and their complement of Russian space research. Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov practiced Earth descent techniques inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship, and then tried on the lower body negative pressure suit that prevents fluids from pooling toward a crew member's head in microgravity. Veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov checked on life support and computer components inside the Soyuz MS-19.

All three cosmonauts also participated in filmmaking activities in the station's Russian segment with spaceflight participants Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko. The two space station guests will return to Earth on Oct. 16 with Novitskiy as he leads the pair to a parachute landing in Kazakhstan inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

TELe-Luminescence Analysis System (TELLAS): A crewmember installed the Observation Cartridge into the Observation System for a temperature checkout of TELLAS. Upon completion of the science run, the cartridge was removed, and the Equipment was closed out. TELLA is an experimental facility that uses luminescence and an imager to make observations of tissues/genes in small living animals. Such in-vivo observations facilitate the study of mechanisms related to aging in the microgravity environment. Installed in the Kibo module, the TELLAS facility can provide information that contributes to aging research and improves the health and longevity of people on Earth.

Astrobatics: A crewmember installed the Astrobatics Skins onto the Astrobee free flyer and assisted the ground teams in conducting science runs. Astrobee Maneuvering by Robotic Manipulator Hopping (Astrobatics) demonstrates the Astrobee robotic vehicles using robotic manipulators to execute a hopping or self-toss maneuver as the primary mean of propulsion, making it mostly propellantless. Astrobee performs increasingly complex maneuvers between handrails using its perching arm to demonstrate vehicle dynamic modeling and guidance and control of the robot. These maneuvers may be incorporated into future robotic missions and advanced terrestrial robotic applications.

Human Resources Facility-1 (HRF-1): A crewmember performed an inventory of the HRF-1 Supply Kit Purple and HRF Supply Kit Green, took photos, and transferred the photos to an SSC for downlink. HRF-1 provides an on-orbit laboratory that enables scientists conducting human life science research to evaluate the physiological, behavioral, and chemical changes induced by space flight. Research performed using HRF-1 provides data to help scientists understand how the human body adapts to long-duration spaceflight.

Technology Box: A crewmember deployed the Technology Box hardware and initiated the science run. Upon completion the data was transferred, and the unit was uninstalled and stowed. The main objective of Technology Box (Tetr'ISS) is to conduct experiments gathered in support equipment called 'Platform', to illustrate science principles based on physics and chemistry. For this mission, Tetr'ISS contains the Chladni's Figures experiment: a physical science experiment to observe the sound waves in 3D as a result of fine particles organized according to nodes and antinodes.

Systems:

Node 1 20-Port Network Switch Installation: Today, the crew replaced the NOD1 16-Port Ethernet Switch with a 20-port Network Switch at NOD1PD4. This was the second attempt at installing and configuring the 20-port switch (S/N 1007) at NOD1PD4. The install was successful.

CASA Outfitting: Today, the crew outfitted the Crew Alternate Sleeping Accommodation (CASA) in the COL1O4 rack bay with a ZBook, iPad Pro, and Emergency Flashlight for Crew Occupancy. A door prop was also built and installed to keep the CASA door open 1′ during crew occupancy. The ZBook and iPad will be returned to their nominal location since crew is not moving into CASA.

Node 3 Endcone Cleanout: Today, the crew cleaned out both the Node 3 Endcone and the Nanoracks Airlock (NRAL) in preparation for the install of the GITAI payload early next week. GITAI will offer the ISS novel ways to manipulate and adjust systems and payloads remotely inside of the NRAL.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Astrobee Crew Conference

Astrobatics Operations

Crew Dragon Awake Mode Checkout

Dragon Voice Comm Configuration

NanoRacks External Platform Activation.

Attitude Control System (ACS) Rate Source Management

Attitude Control System (ACS) Attitude Data Select

Attitude Control System (ACS) Attitude/Rate Filter Enable

Attitude Control System (ACS) Rate Gyro Assembly (RGA) Shutdown

DC to DC Converter Unit (DDCU) Powerdown

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, October 9 (GMT 282)

Payloads:

Off-duty

Systems:

Off-duty

Sunday, October 10 (GMT 283)

Payloads:

Off-duty

Systems:

Off-duty

Monday, October 11 (GMT 284)

Payloads:

BioAnalyzer Config File update (CSA)

Edible Foam Inspect (ESA)

EKLOSION de-install (ESA)

EML He vlv open and Argon vlv close (Joint)

GITAI Procedure review (NASA)

HRF VEG Question (NASA)

J-SSOD-19 Removal (JAXA)

LMM Target reconfig (NASA)

MAND Print removal (NASA)

NRCSD-21 Deployer Insert (NASA)

Plant Hab-04 Debris removal (NASA)

Ring Shear Drop Sample retrieval (NASA)

Rodent Inventory Audit (NASA)

Standard Measures Saliva setup (NASA)

Time Perception (ESA)

Systems:

EVA Loop Scrub

ISS EMER Hardware Familiarization

PAO Events

Remove and Replace (R&R) Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) ЕДВ-Y

AQM Sieve Cartridge Remove and Replace

Col Cabin Photo Audit

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Roll Up and Stow Sleep Bag

Node 1 20-port Network Switch Installation

HRF Rack 1 Supply Kit Inventory

Technology Box installation

Sidekick Gather Charge

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) JEM Utility Outlet Panel (UOP) power cable Connect

Technology Box Data transfer to SSC

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Technology Box Platform uninstall

COL_Payload_Laptop3 for EDR VM checkout.

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Observation Cartridge Installation

Astrobee Perching Arm Installation

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Biolab Z-Book transition

Astrobee Crew Conference

Astrobatics Operations

Food Acceptability Data Conference

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Destow

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Food Acceptability Survey

Astrobee Stowage Replace

Holoportation Med Demo

Node 3 Endcone Stowage Cleanout

Sidekick Stow

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Observation Cartridge Removal

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Outfitting

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Equipment Closeout

Joint Station LAN Cable Adapter Swap

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Maximum Absorption Garment (MAG) Gather

Polar Cygnus Uninstall, Transfer, Rename and ExPRESS Rack Install

Crew Dragon Forward Monthly PCS Checkout

Dragon Hardline Voice Check Post JSL 14.0 Transition

65S Samsung Tablet Review

Node 3 Port Hatch Opening

Polar Desiccant Swap

Nanoracks Airlock Stowage Cleanout

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) M-15 Gas Trap Bypass

Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Downlink Message

Nanoracks Airlock (NRAL) Decal Removal

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Deploy Sleeping Bag in Dragon

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.