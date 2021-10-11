©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 8 October, 2021 - Advanced Housekeeping.
The Expedition 65 crew focused on a variety of advanced housekeeping activities today aboard the International Space Station.
There was also time for robotics research, crew departure preparations, and filmmaking activities.
Five station astronauts had their hands full on Friday working on everything from electronics, cleaning, plumbing, and setting up temporary crew quarters. Some of the crewmates also had time to continue ongoing research, which is the main mission of the orbiting lab.
NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough installed computer networking gear and connected cables inside the Unity module. Over in the Tranquility module, NASA Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei and Megan McArthur reorganized stowed items to make space for upcoming operations inside the NanoRacks Bishop airlock.
Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) replaced components on the water recovery system located inside the Kibo laboratory module. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Flight Engineer Akihiko Hoshide stayed busy in the Columbus laboratory module checking out science computers and then outfitting crew alternate sleep accommodations.
McArthur also turned on an Astrobee robotic free-flyer and tested its maneuvering abilities using a perching arm. Kimbrough removed a science freezer from the Cygnus space freighter and installed it in the Kibo lab. Vande Hei called down to NASA nutritionists and discussed his views about the station's food menu.
The station's three cosmonauts worked on the docked Soyuz crew ships and their complement of Russian space research. Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov practiced Earth descent techniques inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship, and then tried on the lower body negative pressure suit that prevents fluids from pooling toward a crew member's head in microgravity. Veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov checked on life support and computer components inside the Soyuz MS-19.
All three cosmonauts also participated in filmmaking activities in the station's Russian segment with spaceflight participants Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko. The two space station guests will return to Earth on Oct. 16 with Novitskiy as he leads the pair to a parachute landing in Kazakhstan inside the Soyuz MS-18 crew ship.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads:
TELe-Luminescence Analysis System (TELLAS): A crewmember installed the Observation Cartridge into the Observation System for a temperature checkout of TELLAS. Upon completion of the science run, the cartridge was removed, and the Equipment was closed out. TELLA is an experimental facility that uses luminescence and an imager to make observations of tissues/genes in small living animals. Such in-vivo observations facilitate the study of mechanisms related to aging in the microgravity environment. Installed in the Kibo module, the TELLAS facility can provide information that contributes to aging research and improves the health and longevity of people on Earth.
Astrobatics: A crewmember installed the Astrobatics Skins onto the Astrobee free flyer and assisted the ground teams in conducting science runs. Astrobee Maneuvering by Robotic Manipulator Hopping (Astrobatics) demonstrates the Astrobee robotic vehicles using robotic manipulators to execute a hopping or self-toss maneuver as the primary mean of propulsion, making it mostly propellantless. Astrobee performs increasingly complex maneuvers between handrails using its perching arm to demonstrate vehicle dynamic modeling and guidance and control of the robot. These maneuvers may be incorporated into future robotic missions and advanced terrestrial robotic applications.
Human Resources Facility-1 (HRF-1): A crewmember performed an inventory of the HRF-1 Supply Kit Purple and HRF Supply Kit Green, took photos, and transferred the photos to an SSC for downlink. HRF-1 provides an on-orbit laboratory that enables scientists conducting human life science research to evaluate the physiological, behavioral, and chemical changes induced by space flight. Research performed using HRF-1 provides data to help scientists understand how the human body adapts to long-duration spaceflight.
Technology Box: A crewmember deployed the Technology Box hardware and initiated the science run. Upon completion the data was transferred, and the unit was uninstalled and stowed. The main objective of Technology Box (Tetr'ISS) is to conduct experiments gathered in support equipment called 'Platform', to illustrate science principles based on physics and chemistry. For this mission, Tetr'ISS contains the Chladni's Figures experiment: a physical science experiment to observe the sound waves in 3D as a result of fine particles organized according to nodes and antinodes.
Systems:
Node 1 20-Port Network Switch Installation: Today, the crew replaced the NOD1 16-Port Ethernet Switch with a 20-port Network Switch at NOD1PD4. This was the second attempt at installing and configuring the 20-port switch (S/N 1007) at NOD1PD4. The install was successful.
CASA Outfitting: Today, the crew outfitted the Crew Alternate Sleeping Accommodation (CASA) in the COL1O4 rack bay with a ZBook, iPad Pro, and Emergency Flashlight for Crew Occupancy. A door prop was also built and installed to keep the CASA door open 1′ during crew occupancy. The ZBook and iPad will be returned to their nominal location since crew is not moving into CASA.
Node 3 Endcone Cleanout: Today, the crew cleaned out both the Node 3 Endcone and the Nanoracks Airlock (NRAL) in preparation for the install of the GITAI payload early next week. GITAI will offer the ISS novel ways to manipulate and adjust systems and payloads remotely inside of the NRAL.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Astrobee Crew Conference
Astrobatics Operations
Crew Dragon Awake Mode Checkout
Dragon Voice Comm Configuration
NanoRacks External Platform Activation.
Attitude Control System (ACS) Rate Source Management
Attitude Control System (ACS) Attitude Data Select
Attitude Control System (ACS) Attitude/Rate Filter Enable
Attitude Control System (ACS) Rate Gyro Assembly (RGA) Shutdown
DC to DC Converter Unit (DDCU) Powerdown
Look Ahead Plan
Saturday, October 9 (GMT 282)
Payloads:
Off-duty
Systems:
Off-duty
Sunday, October 10 (GMT 283)
Payloads:
Off-duty
Systems:
Off-duty
Monday, October 11 (GMT 284)
Payloads:
BioAnalyzer Config File update (CSA)
Edible Foam Inspect (ESA)
EKLOSION de-install (ESA)
EML He vlv open and Argon vlv close (Joint)
GITAI Procedure review (NASA)
HRF VEG Question (NASA)
J-SSOD-19 Removal (JAXA)
LMM Target reconfig (NASA)
MAND Print removal (NASA)
NRCSD-21 Deployer Insert (NASA)
Plant Hab-04 Debris removal (NASA)
Ring Shear Drop Sample retrieval (NASA)
Rodent Inventory Audit (NASA)
Standard Measures Saliva setup (NASA)
Time Perception (ESA)
Systems:
EVA Loop Scrub
ISS EMER Hardware Familiarization
PAO Events
Remove and Replace (R&R) Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) ЕДВ-Y
AQM Sieve Cartridge Remove and Replace
Col Cabin Photo Audit
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Roll Up and Stow Sleep Bag
Node 1 20-port Network Switch Installation
HRF Rack 1 Supply Kit Inventory
Technology Box installation
Sidekick Gather Charge
TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) JEM Utility Outlet Panel (UOP) power cable Connect
Technology Box Data transfer to SSC
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event
Technology Box Platform uninstall
COL_Payload_Laptop3 for EDR VM checkout.
TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Observation Cartridge Installation
Astrobee Perching Arm Installation
Astrobee Stowage Clear
Biolab Z-Book transition
Astrobee Crew Conference
Astrobatics Operations
Food Acceptability Data Conference
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Destow
Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing
Food Acceptability Survey
Astrobee Stowage Replace
Holoportation Med Demo
Node 3 Endcone Stowage Cleanout
Sidekick Stow
TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Observation Cartridge Removal
Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Outfitting
TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Equipment Closeout
Joint Station LAN Cable Adapter Swap
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Maximum Absorption Garment (MAG) Gather
Polar Cygnus Uninstall, Transfer, Rename and ExPRESS Rack Install
Crew Dragon Forward Monthly PCS Checkout
Dragon Hardline Voice Check Post JSL 14.0 Transition
65S Samsung Tablet Review
Node 3 Port Hatch Opening
Polar Desiccant Swap
Nanoracks Airlock Stowage Cleanout
JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) M-15 Gas Trap Bypass
Public Affairs Office (PAO) High Definition (HD) Config JEM Setup
Public Affairs Office (PAO) Downlink Message
Nanoracks Airlock (NRAL) Decal Removal
Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference
Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)
Deploy Sleeping Bag in Dragon
