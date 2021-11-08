NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 8 November, 2021 - Crew Set for Return to Earth.

Endeavour Crew Undock/Landing: The Crew Dragon vehicle, Endeavour, carrying Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, and Aki Hoshide undocked from the ISS today at 1:05 PM CT and will splash down later this evening.

The completion of the 199-day Crew-2 mission marks the longest crewed capsule mission in US spaceflight history to-date and reduces the onboard ISS crew complement from seven to three.

Payloads:

EarthKAM (Sally Ride Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle Schools): The EarthKAM software was shut down and the crew stowed the equipment. EarthKAM allows thousands of students to photograph and examine Earth from a space crew's perspective. Using the Internet, the students control a special digital camera mounted on-board the ISS. This enables them to photograph the Earth's coastlines, mountain ranges and other geographic items of interest from the unique vantage point of space. The EarthKAM team then posts these photographs on the Internet for viewing by the public and participating classrooms around the world.

Systems:

Crew-2 Dragon Departure Preparations: In preparation for the upcoming Crew-2 departure, the crew transferred emergency equipment and final cargo loads to the Crew Dragon vehicle. They also derouted the SSCs and then stowed the laptops in Node 2 for future use. After final preparations the crew donned their spacesuits and proceeded with hatch closure. The Dragon vehicle undocked today and is scheduled to splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Florida this evening at approximately 9:33 PM CT.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Crew Dragon Undock Ground Support

ATS PPL Load

USOS Atmosphere Software Enable

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, November 9 (GMT 313)

Payloads:

In Work

Systems:

WHC Filter R&R

Node 2 Deck 2 Restow

PCS Transfer

Lab LTL Gas Trap Plug Reinstall

Wednesday, November 10 (GMT 314)

Payloads:

In Work

Systems:

WHC ЕДВ R&R

HMS Winscat Test

WHC Manual Fill Init/Term

High Rate Dosimeter Data Take

Thursday, November 11 (GMT 315)

Payloads:

In Work

Systems:

In Work

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

EarthKAM Node 2 Shutdown, Disconnect and Stow - Russian

Roll Up and Stow Sleep Bag

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Sleep Station Teardown

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

Emergency Equipment Removal

HRF Generic Ambient Blood Collection, Pack and Handover

Dragon Cargo Transfer

Dragon Space Station Computer (SSC) Deroute

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude and Stow

Photo/TV Flyaround Review

Dragon Camera Uncover

Crew Dragon Cargo Closeout

Crew ID Bracelet Don

Countermeasures System (CMS) Orthostatic Intolerance Garment (OIG) Don [DEFERRED]

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Transfer

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

Dragon Zenith Final Cabin Configuration for Departure

Dragon Space Suit Donning for Return

Dragon Zenith Hatch Close

IDA Egress in Preparation for Departure

USOS Window Shutter Close

Dragon Departure Monitoring

Dragon Crew Departure from ISS Activity

Crew-2 Dragon Flyaround

