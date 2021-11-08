©NASA
NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 8 November, 2021 - Crew Set for Return to Earth.
Endeavour Crew Undock/Landing: The Crew Dragon vehicle, Endeavour, carrying Thomas Pesquet, Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, and Aki Hoshide undocked from the ISS today at 1:05 PM CT and will splash down later this evening.
The completion of the 199-day Crew-2 mission marks the longest crewed capsule mission in US spaceflight history to-date and reduces the onboard ISS crew complement from seven to three.
Payloads:
EarthKAM (Sally Ride Earth Knowledge Acquired by Middle Schools): The EarthKAM software was shut down and the crew stowed the equipment. EarthKAM allows thousands of students to photograph and examine Earth from a space crew's perspective. Using the Internet, the students control a special digital camera mounted on-board the ISS. This enables them to photograph the Earth's coastlines, mountain ranges and other geographic items of interest from the unique vantage point of space. The EarthKAM team then posts these photographs on the Internet for viewing by the public and participating classrooms around the world.
Systems:
Crew-2 Dragon Departure Preparations: In preparation for the upcoming Crew-2 departure, the crew transferred emergency equipment and final cargo loads to the Crew Dragon vehicle. They also derouted the SSCs and then stowed the laptops in Node 2 for future use. After final preparations the crew donned their spacesuits and proceeded with hatch closure. The Dragon vehicle undocked today and is scheduled to splashdown off the coast of Pensacola, Florida this evening at approximately 9:33 PM CT.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Crew Dragon Undock Ground Support
ATS PPL Load
USOS Atmosphere Software Enable
Look Ahead Plan
Tuesday, November 9 (GMT 313)
Payloads:
In Work
Systems:
WHC Filter R&R
Node 2 Deck 2 Restow
PCS Transfer
Lab LTL Gas Trap Plug Reinstall
Wednesday, November 10 (GMT 314)
Payloads:
In Work
Systems:
WHC ЕДВ R&R
HMS Winscat Test
WHC Manual Fill Init/Term
High Rate Dosimeter Data Take
Thursday, November 11 (GMT 315)
Payloads:
In Work
Systems:
In Work
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
EarthKAM Node 2 Shutdown, Disconnect and Stow - Russian
Roll Up and Stow Sleep Bag
HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes
Sleep Station Teardown
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations
Emergency Equipment Removal
HRF Generic Ambient Blood Collection, Pack and Handover
Dragon Cargo Transfer
Dragon Space Station Computer (SSC) Deroute
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude and Stow
Photo/TV Flyaround Review
Dragon Camera Uncover
Crew Dragon Cargo Closeout
Crew ID Bracelet Don
Countermeasures System (CMS) Orthostatic Intolerance Garment (OIG) Don [DEFERRED]
Food Physiology MELFI Sample Transfer
Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup
Dragon Zenith Final Cabin Configuration for Departure
Dragon Space Suit Donning for Return
Dragon Zenith Hatch Close
IDA Egress in Preparation for Departure
USOS Window Shutter Close
Dragon Departure Monitoring
Dragon Crew Departure from ISS Activity
Crew-2 Dragon Flyaround
Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter