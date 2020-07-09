NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 8 July, 2020 - Progress 74 Cargo Spacecraft Departs

The International Space Station, with the Progress 74 cargo craft in the foreground, orbited across South America and over the Atlantic Ocean when this photograph was taken of the Rio de la Plata that separates the nations of Argentina and Uruguay. Credit: NASA. (June 28, 2020)

Russia's Progress 74 (74P) cargo craft departed the International Space Station today leaving four spaceships from the U.S., Russia and Japan parked at the orbital lab.

It will be replaced in two weeks when the Progress 76 arrives to replenish the crew.

The 74P undocked today at 2:23 p.m. EDT after seven months attached to the Pirs docking compartment. The trash-packed resupply ship will descend into Earth's atmosphere above the South Pacific for a fiery but safe demise. The 76P will take its place when it launches on July 23 at 10:26 a.m. and docks just three-and-a-half hours later to Pirs.

Four out of the five Expedition 63 crew members assessed comfort factors inside the docked SpaceX Crew Dragon today. This is a demonstration of the Crew Dragon's habitability ahead of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission planned for later this year.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, who piloted the Crew Dragon, will be joined by station Commander Chris Cassidy and Flight Engineer Anatoly Ivanishin for the one-hour habitability test. The crew will arrange the cabin to suit the four space residents and report their comfort levels to engineers on the ground.

While they were setting up Crew Dragon for the test, the three NASA astronauts also had time for ultrasound eye scans, microfluid studies and orbital plumbing work. The two cosmonauts, including Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner, juggled a variety of Russian space research and tested Soyuz crew ship communications gear.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Fluids Integrated Rack/Light Microscopy Module (FIR/LMM)/CDM Change-out: As a continuation of the CDM experiment, the crew installed the seventh of the ten experiment modules on the FIR/LMM. Capillary-Driven Microfluidics in Space (Capillary Driven Microfluidics or more simply, CDM) examines the drawing of fluids into a tiny narrow tube in microgravity. Results may improve current mathematical models and understanding of microfluidic systems and improve fluid control in various devices. Diagnostic devices require separation of blood cells and plasma, which have different densities, and the absence of sedimentation and buoyancy-driven convection in microgravity improves the efficiency of this separation.

Droplet Formation Study (DFS) Gather/Overview: In preparation for tomorrow's hardware installation, the crew reviewed the appropriate material and gathered the hardware needed for the installation. Droplet Formation Studies in Microgravity (Droplet Formation Study, or more simply DFS) evaluates water droplet formation and water flow of Delta Faucet's H2Okinetic shower head technology. To conserve water, flow rates in shower devices have been reduced, but this lower flow rate also reduces the effectiveness of these devices and often causes consumers to take longer showers, undermining the goal of using less water. Gravity's full effects on formation of water droplet size are unknown, and research in microgravity could help improve the technology, creating better performance and improved user experience while conserving water and energy.

Urine Transfer System (UTS) installation: The crew performed several of the steps needed to install the new UTS hoses, power cables, and other hardware in the Node 3 area. The UTS is part of a new toilet system that will serve as both a technology demonstration, and a capability to support additional crew members on the ISS. The UTS is used to collect pre-treated urine and connects to the ISS Urine Processor Assembly (UPA) for recycling. The UTS allows operation of both the existing Russian Toilet (ACY) located in the WHC rack and the new Toilet. The UTS consists of valves and controllers which open and close depending on the priority flow path from either the Toilet or WHC. Each toilet can deliver pretreated urine to the UPA or a Russian urine tank (EDV-Y).

Systems

Dragon Vehicle Demonstrations: The crew performed two habitability demonstration activities in support of data gathering on SpaceX Demo-2. The demos were performed with Endeavour awake and were divided into two segments. The first activity required the Dragon crew to isolate in the Dragon vehicle. The second activity was a demonstration to assess sleep operations with four crew. The crew completed the demonstrations with a debrief conference to discuss observations and provide feedback.

Lab Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Air Selector Valve (ASV) Remove and Replace (R&R): Today the crew performed an R&R of a faulty valve that was exhibiting near-end-of-life signatures which the ground teams had been trending for several weeks. The crew replaced the LAB CDRA CO2 Selector Valve 105. Once the selector valve was replaced, the ground performed a successful valve checkout and the crew closed out the CDRA rack.

74 Progress (74P) Undock: Progress undocked from the Docking Compartment (DC) 1 at 1:23 PM CT. After a successful de-orbit burn, the vehicle will complete its mission following destructive re-entry at 5:09 PM CT.

Ultrasound Eye Exam: Today the crew used an ultrasound device to perform an eye scan, one of several routine ultrasound eye exams during their stay on ISS. Eye exams are performed regularly onboard in order to monitor crewmember's eye health. Eyesight is one of many aspects of the human body affected by long-duration stays in a microgravity environment.

Lab CDRA CSV Checkout

Process UPA in prep for UTS Install Pt 5

RPCM P32B_A Powerdown prior to RPCM R&R

Ground Ops Support for 74P Undock

Video Support and Ku Masking for Robotics Ops

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 7/9 (GMT 191)

Payloads:

MSG/Droplet Formation Study Install

MSRR/MSL Furnace Exchange Overview

Urine Transfer System Installation

Systems:

Hatch Seal Inspection

OCT Eye Exams

Emergency Drill OBT

JEM Remote Sensor Unit Battery R&R

HTV Cargo Ops

Friday, 7/10 (GMT 192)

Payloads:

FIR/LMM/CDM Plate Change

HISUI Troubleshooting

HRF1 Supply Resupply

MSR/MSL Furnace Exchange

PL NAS Vent Clean

Vection

Systems:

EMU Water Dump/Fill

OCT Eye Exam

Saturday, 7/11 (GMT 193)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

EVA EMU Swap

Crew Off Duty

OMIKi-SPK. Test-tubes of blood collection.

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Urine Transfer System (UTS) Installation Part 1-4

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb PL Installation and Deinstallation.

Crew Habitability Demonstration Big Picture Words Review

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Columbus

URAGAN. SOVA and VSS PL closeout ops and hardware stow

Vacuum Cleaning ПН28-120 Voltage Converter for SM printer (behind panel 231А). Visual inspection of GFCI cable and extension cable

Audit of Available Stowage Space in FGB

iWatch Charge for SpX CREW DRAGON

Crew Habitability Demonstration Preparation and Dragon Hatch Close

Crew Habitability Demonstration While Dragon Hatch is Closed

SM and FGB Enclosures Audit

Medical Kits Audit

Crew Dragon Waste System Demonstration While Dragon Hatch is Closed

Recharging Soyuz 745 GoPro HERO3 Batteries (6)

Dragon Restow after Demonstrations and Dragon Hatch Open

Investigating the reason for a long-term cyan on the СМ

Remove SpX-CREW DRAGON iWatch from charger

Checking cover closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14. Note 12

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan with Post Exam

Capillary Driven Microfluidics Plate Changeout

Droplet Formation Study Payload Overview & Hardware Gather

In Flight Maintenance Carbon Dioxide Removal Valve Gather

Life on the Station Photo/Video

Lab Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly Selector Valve Remove & Replace

USOS Window Shutter Close

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

Crew Dragon Sleep Habitability Assessment

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Microbial Capture Device (MCD) and Coliform Water Sample Analysis 44 +/- 4 hours post processing

Activation of TV Data and MPEG2 Multicast Monitoring Equipment

Photography of Progress 443 Docking Assembly through SM Window No.7 while undocking from DC1

LAB1D6 Closeout

Activation of mpeg2 multicast video recording mode

Mode DC1-Soyuz PEV to CLOSED position

Closing Applications and Downlink of MPEG2 Multicast Video via OCA

Dragon Habitability Demonstration Debrief

Recharging Soyuz 745 Samsung PC prior to OBT

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Water Container-Urine (ЕДВ-У) Configuration

