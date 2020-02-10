NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 7 February 2020 - Combustion Experiments.

Today- Confined Combustion: The crew continued the experiment using three acrylic samples with a combination of black and transparent baffles to ignite and observe combustion results.

This project aims to study flame spread in confined spaces--specifically the interactions between spreading flames and surrounding walls. Flame spread in confined spaces (such as buildings and vehicles) may pose a more serious fire hazard than flame spread in open spaces because of acceleration caused by radiative heat feedback from the surrounding walls and a tunnel flow acceleration effect. However, several aspects of flame spread are difficult to study in normal gravity conditions. Gravity-driven buoyancy flow complicates the fire growth process and prohibits a fundamental understanding of the underlying physics. However, in microgravity, buoyancy is eliminated, allowing scientists to better study the physics of flame spread.

SAMS-II (Space Acceleration Measurement System-II): The crew cleaned the SAMS II drawer screens. Space Acceleration Measurement System-II (SAMS-II) is an ongoing study of the small forces (vibrations and accelerations) on the International Space Station (ISS) resulting from the operation of hardware, crew activities, dockings and maneuvering. Results generalize the types of vibrations affecting vibration-sensitive experiments and structural life of ISS. Investigators and Structural Analysts seek to better understand the vibration environment on the ISS using SAMS-II data and assessing station loads and dynamics.

Made In Space - RECYCLER: The crew performed an electrical continuity check of the Recycler hardware using the on-board multimeter. The crew confirmed that there was still an open circuit indication within the payload. Ground teams are reviewing the data for future actions. The Made in Space - RECYCLER recycles polymer materials into filament that can be used as feedstock for the Made in Space 3D printer on the space station. Crews can use materials and parts that have reached the end of their useful life to create new items using 3D printing. This reduces the weight and mass of supplies that must be brought into space from Earth, an important capability for deep space missions.

Systems:

Northrop Grumman (NG)-13 Arrival Preparations: In preparation for Cygnus arrival, currently planned for February 11th, the crew completed an Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) offset grapple On-board Training (OBT) paying particular attention to managing the volumetric constraints in the Cupola, as well as lighting conditions, when maneuvering the Mobile Servicing System (MSS). The crew also installed the Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) in Node 1 Nadir hatch window and performed a video system checkout with the ground. This CBCA supports Common Berthing Mechanism (CBM) mating alignment operations necessary to berth the SS Robert Henry Lawrence Jr. to Node 1.

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Robotics Operations: Robotics Ground Controllers powered up the MSS in support of crew Cygnus Offset Grapple practice. During this On-Board-Training (OBT) session, the crew took turns flying the SSRMS into the grapple envelope of the Permanent Multipurpose Module (PMM) Flight Releasable Grapple Fixture (FRGF) for training/familiarization in preparation for NG-13 capture.

Completed Task List Activities:

HTV8 Decal for the Node Hatch

Portable O2 Monitor (POM) Deploy to LAB Central Post

Camcorder Battery Charge Initiation

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Battery 1B1 Reconditioning

OBT Cygnus Offset Grapple Support

SSRMS Maneuver to Park Position

CBCS Checkout

Parallel DDCU Power Down

Saturday, 2/8 (GMT 038)

Payloads:

No crew activities

Systems:

No crew activities

Sunday, 2/9 (GMT 039)

Payloads:

LIDAL Orientation Check (NASA)

Systems:

No crew activities

Monday, 2/10 (GMT 040)

Payloads:

AWP HRF-1 setup evaluation (NASA)

Confined Combustion Ops (NASA)

GIS-6 Run part 2 (NASA)

Systems:

Overlay Camera Calibration

Robotics Workstation (RWS) Configuration

Cygnus Capture Review w/ROBoT session

Cygnus Cargo Operations Conference and Procedures Review

Draining and R&R of the UPA FCPA

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Waste Water Bag Changeout

Today's Planned Activities:

[ВСО] fan and carbon monoxide sensor (ДСО) R&R in ГЛ2106 gas analyzer

ABOUT GAGARIN FROM SPACE. HAM Radio Session with SWSU Kursk students from Quito, Ecuador

Cell Biology Experiment Facility - Left (CBEF-L) LTL Distribution Box Valve Setting

Centerline Berthing Camera System (CBCS) Installation and Checkout

Confined Combustion Test Operations

CONTENT. Experiment Ops

Environmental Health System (EHS) Carbon Dioxide Monitor (CDM)/Mass Constituent Analyzer (MCA) Comparison

Food Acceptability Survey

Food Physiology MELFI Sample Transfer

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Hatch Seal Inspection

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Hourglass SD Card removal from PL Cntl Box2

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

ISS Crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Team) weekly conference

ISS HAM Radio Power Up

JAXA MT PCG Ice Brick Insertion.

MELFI Icebrick Transfer

Micropurification Unit (БМП) Interface Unit R&R. Tagup with specialists

N1 Nadir Hatch to Unlatch Hardstop

On MCC GO Purging Elektron-VM Liquid Unit (БЖ) after Shutdown

On MCC GO Vacuum clean 28VDC-120VАС voltage converter for SM printer (behind panel 231А). Visual inspection of GFCI cable and extension cable. Tagup with specialists

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Offset Grapple

Polar Desiccant Swap

Recycler Continuity Check

Regul-Packet reconfiguration to Regul-OS Set 1

Regul-Packet reconfiguration to Regul-OS Set 2

Screen cleaning in Progress 443 Air Heater Fan (БВН)

Space Acceleration Measurement System Screen Cleaning

Troubleshooting HP ZBOOK Laptop. Tagup with specialists as necessary

Vacuum clean FGB pressurized adapter

Weekly check of video recording equipment performance on the ISS RS

СОЖ maintenance

