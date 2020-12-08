NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 7 December 2020 - Six Spacecraft Docked

Dec. 7, 2020: International Space Station Configuration. Six spaceships are parked at the space station including the SpaceX Crew Dragon and Cargo Dragon vehicles, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus-14 resupply ship, all three from the United States, and Russia’s Progress 75 and 76 resupply ships and Soyuz MS-17 crew ship. Credit: NASA.

While the International Space Station was traveling 268 miles over the southern Indian Ocean, a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft autonomously docked to the space-facing side of the orbiting laboratory's Harmony module for the first time at 1:40 p.m. EST, Monday, Dec. 7.

NASA astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover monitored docking operations for Dragon.

Some of the science being delivered on this mission includes a study aimed at better understanding heart disease to support development of treatments for patients on Earth, research into how microbes can be used for biomining on asteroids, and a tool being tested for quick and accurate blood analysis in microgravity. The first commercially owned and operated airlock on the space station, the Nanoracks Bishop Airlock, arrives in the unpressurized trunk of the Dragon cargo spacecraft. Bishop will provide a variety of capabilities to the orbiting laboratory, including CubeSat deployment, and support of external payloads.

The Dragon launched on SpaceX's 21st contracted commercial resupply mission at 11:17 a.m. EST Sunday, Dec. 6 from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. After Dragon spends approximately one month attached to the space station, the spacecraft will return to Earth with cargo and research.

On-Orbit Status Report

SpaceX (SpX)-21 Docking: Following yesterday's successful launch, Dragon was captured today at 12:40 PM CT and docked successfully to Node 2 Zenith at 12:53 PM CT. Prior to docking the crew gathered and set up necessary tools required for the crew to monitor vehicle approach. After the vehicle docked, the crew completed Dragon International Docking Adapter (IDA) Vestibule pressurization and leak checks, opened Node 2 Overhead Forward Hatch, Pressurized Mating Adapter (PMA)3 Androgynas Peripheral Assembly (APAS) hatch, and ingressed the vehicle.

Payloads

Manufacturing Device (MAND): Over the weekend, the crew performed internal computer troubleshooting steps which recovered the hardware. The Manufacturing Device enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the MAND printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. MAND is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

Electro-static Levitation Furnace (ELF): The crew removed the failed samples from the current Round Robin cartridge and placed them into a debris bag. The ELF sample holder was then cleaned and the Round Robin ELF cartridge 4 was re-installed. ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate, melt and solidify materials by containerless processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved.

Biomole: The crew performed part 1 and 2 of ISS surface Sample collections and DNA extraction and amplification using the miniPCR16 hardware. The crew then stopped the run and stowed the sample tube and placed it in Cold Stowage. The Environmental Health System (EHS) Biomole Facility non-culture based samples are capable of providing microbial identification on-orbit within days of sampling. The goal of this Tech Demo is to conduct comparative analysis for possible replacement of current microbial monitoring systems.

Kubik Facility: The crew performed the setup of Kubik 5 and Kubik 6 facilities in preparation of Rotifer B2 operations. Kubik is a small controlled-temperature incubator or cooler with removable inserts designed for self-contained, automatic microgravity investigations such as those using seeds, cells, and small animals.

Fiber Optic Production (FOP): The crew performed one sample change out in the Fiber Optic Production facility. The Fiber Optic Production investigation creates optical fibers with high commercial value aboard the ISS using a blend of zirconium, barium, lanthanum, sodium, and aluminum called ZBLAN. It operates in the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG). Extensive theoretical studies along with a limited number of experimental studies suggest that ZBLAN optical fibers produced in microgravity should exhibit far superior qualities to those produced on Earth. The resulting optical fiber from Fiber Optic Production is expected to help verify these studies and guide further engineering efforts to manufacture high value optical fiber in large volume aboard the ISS.

Systems

Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Belt/Pulley Assembly Remove & Replace (R&R): Earlier this year, the crew reported the ARED right arm popped out of its detents during an exercise session and observed subsequent load imbalance signatures. Today the crew completed a belt/pulley R&R to restore ARED to a balanced loading configuration.

Extravehicular (EVA) Activities: The crew performed the following tasks in preparation for SpX-21 arrival. The primary goal was to restow the Crewlock, while leaving the Equipment Lock clear for EVA packing ops this week. Many of these items will be returned on SpX-21.

Changed the leg assembly on Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) 3004 and prepared the removed leg assembly for return on SpX-21.

Removed EMU 3008 from Node 2 and placed on the EMU Don/Doff Assembly (EDDA) after removing EMU 3009 from the EDDA and stowing in the Crewlock.

NanoRacks Airlock (NRAL) Node 3 Screen Removal: The crew removed the Inter Module Ventilation (IMV) Screen from Node 3 Overhead Aft Alcove in preparation for planned Nanoracks Airlock IMV reconfiguration and operations. This location is being converted from an inlet to an outlet and removing the screen prevents Foreign Object Debris (FOD) from collecting behind the screen.

Completed Task List Activities:

ARED spreadsheet record

WHC KTO replace

T2 AR connect

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Dragon dock ops

ARED pully R&R support

Payloads support

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, 12/8 (GMT 343)

Payloads:

Vascular Echo Blood Pressure 13H run (CSA)

Rotifer B2 EC install into Kubik 5 and 6 (ESA)

Space Organogenesis sample rotation start (JAXA)

JAXA low temp PCG prep (JAXA)

MVP-2 historical photo and Cell-06 install (NASA)

NanoRacks Module 9 Ops1 (NASA)

ICE Cube #6 install (ESA)

Rodent Research Habitat installs (NASA)

Cardinal Heart relocate and sample insert and SABL CO2 cntrl install (NASA)

STaARS BS-4 installation (NASA)

PAUL hardware locker install

Systems:

Dragon transfer ops

Dragon OBT

Wednesday, 12/9 (GMT 344)

Payloads:

Space Organogenesis Medium changes and Microscope ops (JAXA)

Rodent Transfers (NASA)

EHS BioMole ops Part 3 (NASA)

Cardinal Heart medium exchange and MELFI insert (NASA)

Vascular Echo Blood Pressure 13H conclusion (CSA)

ISS HAM Pass (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon transfer ops

Thursday, 12/10 (GMT 345)

Payloads:

NanoRacks Module 9 Ops 2 (NASA)

Fiber Optics Sample exchange (NASA)

Medium Temp PCG sample prep (JAXA)

AstroRad Vest Fam (NASA)

ISS Experience Astronaut log (NASA)

Food Acceptability survey (NASA)

APM data transfer and Node 2 to Lab install (NASA)

MonoClonal Antibodies PCG card fills (NASA)

ACME CIR Bottle exchange (Joint)

Systems:

Dragon transfer ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Hermes Foam Gather

Cargo Dragon Station Support Computer Relocate

ISS Experience Payload Review

Kubik Onboard Training

Hermes Facility Installation

Review of Big Picture Words for Rotifer B2

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Kubik 5 setup on COL1D2 for Rotifer B2

Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Video Equipment Setup

Astrobee On

Kubik 6 setup on COL1D3 for Rotifer B2

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Belt/Pulley Assembly R&R

PMM Cleanup

Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Video Equipment Stow

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Belt/Pulley Assembly R&R

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Restow

Polar Dragon Uninstall, Transfer, And EXPRESS Rack Install Overview

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

Dragon Rendezvous Operations Conference

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Belt/Pulley Assembly R&R

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

Environmental Health System (EHS) Biomole Maintenance Work Area Prep

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Restow

NanoRacks Airlock (NRAL) Screen Gather

BioMole MELFI Retrieve

Fiber Optic Production Initial Sample Installation [Aborted]

BioMole Part 1: Surface Sampling and DNA Extraction

Urine receptacle (МП) check

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

NanoRacks Airlock (NRAL) Node 3 Screen Removal

BioMole MELFI Retrieve

Synchronization of NIKON camera with station time

BioMole Part 2: DNA Cleanup and Amplification

EMU Helmet unpack and repack for return [Deferred]

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

NanoRacks Airlock (NRAL) Screen Restow

Cold Stowage Double Coldbag Unpack Review

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

EVA EMU 3008 Removal

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Test

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Vision Questionnaire

EVA ERCA Return

Photo TV High Definition (HD) Dragon Video Setup

Polar Dragon Uninstall, Transfer, And EXPRESS Rack Install Overview

USOS Window Shutter Close

Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Docking Dragon Monitoring Tools Setup

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Swap

ТГК 76P transfer operations

EVA EMU 3004 Removal

Dragon Zenith Approach Monitoring

Cold Stowage Double Coldbag Unpack Review

Delta file prep

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Terminate

Nanoracks Module-9 OBT

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Evening Preparation Work

Node 2 to Dragon Pressurization and Leak Check

Dragon Monitoring Tools Teardown

Cargo Dragon Station Support Computer Return

Node 2 to Dragon Final Pressurization and Vestibule prep for Ingress

ВКС Laptops Antivirus software checkout

Reminder to Clear IMV Inlet

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.