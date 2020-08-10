NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 7 August, 2020 - Radi-N2 Retrieval and Handover.

Payloads -Droplet Formation Study (DFS): The crew performed the setup and initiation of recording for additional runs of the DFS investigation.

Data will be archived by an alternate method which will actually result in a quicker delivery time to the experiment team. Droplet Formation Studies in Microgravity (Droplet Formation Study, or more simply DFS) evaluates water droplet formation and water flow of Delta Faucet's H2Okinetic shower head technology. To conserve water, flow rates in shower devices have been reduced, but this lower flow rate also reduces the effectiveness of these devices and often causes consumers to take longer showers, undermining the goal of using less water. Gravity's full effects on formation of water droplet size are unknown, and research in microgravity could help improve the technology, creating better performance and improved user experience while conserving water and energy.

JEM Payload Laptop Terminal (PLT3/PLT4) Swap: The crew performed the necessary steps to swap the PLT3 (payload laptop terminal) and PLT4 to support upcoming ELF (Electrostatic Levitation Furnace) and Space Studio Kibo science. ELF is currently hosting NASA's Round Robin investigation which seeks a better understanding of how to measure liquid metal properties. Space Studio KIBO is a broadcasting studio that is constructed and operated in the Japanese Experiment Module that can support livestream activities, interactive entertainment, and communication from space.

Radi-N2 Retrieval and Handover: The crew retrieved eight neutron bubble detectors and pouches from the MSRR (Materials Science Research Rack) rack front deployed location and handed them over to the Russian crew for processing. The objective of this Canadian Space Agency investigation is to better characterize the ISS neutron environment, define the risk posed to the crew members' health, and provide the data necessary to develop advanced protective measures for future spaceflight. It's been recognized that neutrons make up a significant fraction (10-30%) of the biologically effective radiation exposure in low-Earth orbit. The bubble detectors used in the investigation are designed detect neutrons and ignore all other radiation.

Systems

Environmental Health System (EHS) Coliform Water Sample Analysis: Today the crew completed post processing analysis of the coliform detection bags. The water samples were acquired on GMT 218 and allowed to incubate to check for the presence of Coliform bacteria. Following the incubation period, the crew visually analyzed the coliform detection bags and recorded the results. Visual confirmation must be performed within 40-48 hours of the initial sample collection.

Completed Task List Activities:

Max CEVIS Consumables Kit Reorganization

JEM Bag 14 Audit

EVA Safety Tether Cable Inspection

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

RGA 2 Shutdown after RGA Characterization

CCS Monthly File D/L

PCS Reboot and PCS Log File Downlink

PLUTO H/W Consolidate Part 2 (on-going)

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 8/8 (GMT 221)

Payloads:

No utilization activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 8/9 (GMT 222)

Payloads:

No utilization activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, 8/10 (GMT 223)

Payloads:

Biolab BGB Health Check

Droplet Formation Study

MSRR/MSL

TReK Laptop Deploy

Systems:

SAW Mast Starboard Survey

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). Checking ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

JEM Payload Laptop Terminal 3 (PLT3) and Payload Laptop Terminal 4 (PLT4) Swap

Laptop RSK1 battery checkout

ISS crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Management Team) weekly conference (S-band)

ISS repress using air from Progress 448 (SM Aft) СрПК Section 2

RS trash gathering for disposal via HTV9

Installation of СУБА cables for Payload Server Unit (БСПН) commanding via Payload Interface Monitoring Unit (БКИПН) (SM Terminal Computer [ТВМ1-Н])

URAGAN Ops. Installation and activation of Auto Orientation System for Video Spectral Equipment (SOVA) and photo equipment

Installation of video cable between Broadband Communication System (ШСС) connectors

Russian Video Recording of Greetings

Droplet Formation Study Test Operations 11 & Water Charging

MATRYOSHKA-R. BUBBLE-dosimeter gathering and measurements

Monthly health check of RS video recording equipment

Radi-N Detector Retrieval/Readout

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons Hardware Handover

MATRYOSHKA-R. Handover of BUBBLE-dosimeters from USOS

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Coliform Water Sample Analysis 44 +/- 4 hours post processing

Space Acceleration Measurement System Screen Cleaning

Benzene Chip MELFI Insert

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) - JEM

Glacier 4 & 5 Desiccant Swap

Multi-use Variable-g Platform Relocate

Space Automated Bioproduct Lab 3 Unit Relocate

