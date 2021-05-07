NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 6 May, 2021 - How Space Affects Immune System, Exercise.

Human Research and space physics topped the science schedule aboard the International Space Station today.

The seven-member Expedition 65 crew also spent Thursday servicing a variety of life support gear.

The new Celestial Immunity study underway aboard the orbiting lab this week is looking at how the human immune system is affected by long-term weightlessness. NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei started the day readying blood cell samples for the human research experiment inside the Life Science Glovebox (LSG). In the afternoon, NASA Flight Engineer Megan McArthur thawed the samples, placed them in a centrifuge, and inoculated them inside the LSG located in the Kibo laboratory module.

Commander Akihiko Hoshide joined Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet for a long-running space workout study today. The duo took turns attaching sensors to themselves then pedaling on an exercise cycle. The exercise study measures an astronaut's aerobic capacity and the effort required to perform strenuous activities such as spacewalks.

A space physics experiment is looking at the production of semiconductor crystals aboard the orbiting lab. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos swapped hardware for the study taking place inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox. Results may improve the quality of semiconductors to benefit industries on Earth.

Maintenance is key to ensuring life support systems and science hardware stay in tip-top shape on the station. The crew is constantly monitoring and servicing lab hardware with support from mission controllers on the ground.

Cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov worked throughout Thursday checking out fans and navigation hardware in the station's Russian segment. Vande Hei, McArthur, and Pesquet partnered together and replaced components in the U.S. segment's oxygen generation system throughout the day.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Celestial Immunity: The crew performed activities related to the inoculation, treatment injection, and sample collection for the Celestial Immunity cultures. This project seeks to gain a broad understanding of how gravity affects overall human immune function and potentially uncover novel pathways of immune function that can be exploited to develop better vaccines and immunobiologics for human use. The project will build on earlier studies that evaluated lymphocyte (a type of white blood cell) function in microgravity. The project will also evaluate whether gravity-regulated immune pathways are affected by age by examining cells from both young adult and elderly donors in parallel.

DOSIS-3D: The crew installed the DOSIS-3D main box in its intended configuration and took photos of the suite of 11 DOSIS dosimeters. International Space Station crewmembers are continually exposed to varying levels of radiation which can be harmful to their health. Dose Distribution Inside the International Space Station - 3D (DOSIS-3D) uses several active and passive detectors to determine the radiation doses inside the ISS. The goal is a three-dimensional radiation map covering all sections of the ISS.

Food Acceptability: Using the data collection tool an available Station Support Computer (SSC), the crew filled out a Food Acceptability Survey. This investigation seeks to determine the impact of repetitive consumption of food currently available from the spaceflight food system. Results will be used in developing strategies to improve food system composition to support crew health and performance on long duration missions.

SBC-2: The crew powered up the recently installed SBC-2 experiment hardware. Installation of this experiment hardware was delayed due to a tool incompatibility which was recently resolved. Spaceborne Computer-2 High Performance Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Computer System on the ISS (Spaceborne Computer-2, or just SBC-2) builds upon the successes of the previous Spaceborne Computer, exploring how commercial off-the-shelf computer systems can advance exploration by processing data significantly faster in space with edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. SBC-2 further tests additional techniques for recovering or mitigating errors in the extreme environment of unprotected solar radiation, galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) and other events. SBC-2 has an anticipated 24 to 36-month mission duration.

SUBSA (Solidification Using a Baffle in Sealed Ampoules): As a continuation of the BRAINS investigation, the crew exchanged the calibration ampoule for the first science ampoule in the SUBSA. BRazing of Aluminum alloys IN Space (SUBSA-BRAINS) examines differences in capillary flow, interface reactions, and bubble formation during solidification of brazing alloys in microgravity. Brazing technology bonds similar materials (such as an aluminum alloy to aluminum) or dissimilar ones (such as aluminum alloy to ceramics) at temperatures above 450°C. It is a potential tool for construction of human space habitats and manufactured systems as well as repair of damage from micrometeoroids or space debris.

Systems:

Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Setup Node 3: Crew set up the Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Fluid Control Pump Assembly (FCPA) in order to refill the Node 3 Moderate Temperature Loop (MTL) and Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Pump Package Assembly (PPA) Accumulators. After FSS operations were completed, the FSS FCPA and Jumpers were be drained and purged. This procedure has occurred now that the Node 3 Port Endcone has been cleared of stowage.

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Pump ORU Maintenance: Crew will inject a thermal expansion air bubble into the pump to protect Pump ORU S/N 4 and allow for removal of a Thermal Expansion Device needed for a different ORU. The crew will then purge the OGS Hydrogen Sensor with dry oxygen to prevent the possibility of condensation on the sensor when OGS is unpowered. Then the crew will Remove S/N 1 OGS Pump ORU and Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Rack Electrical Harness P-Clamp, and lastly replacing the Pump ORU with S/N 6.

Max Cycle Ergometer with Vibration Isolation and Stabilization (CEVIS): The crew completed Max CEVIS today which is used by the medical community to evaluate astronauts' aerobic fitness. The test is performed every 90 days and upon the crew's arrival and departure from the ISS.

DOSIS Main Box Repositioning and Photo Audit: Crew reinstalled the DOSIS Main Box in its proper configuration. Crew also was asked to take pictures of eleven dosimeters (ten Passive Detector Packs and one Triple Detector Pack) that are deployed in the ColumbusModule.

EDV Changeout for UTS: Crew swapped out the offload EDV and the mainline EDV, so that Urine Transfer System (UTS) offloading can take place.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Refill Support

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Pump Test

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support Systems (ECLSS) Oxygen Generator Assembly (OGA) Cell Discharge

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Sample Exchange

Look Ahead Plan:

Friday, May 7 (GMT 127)

Payloads:

AC Touch

Astrobee off

Celestial Immunity

CIR manifold bottle replace

ELF sample holder change

ESA EPO AstroPi config

Food Acceptability

Food Physiology

JAXA video take 1

HRF2 troubleshooting deconfiguration

Nanoracks Platform 2 module remove

Standard Measures/Repository

Systems

Crew Provisions Consolidation

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Compound Specific Analyzer-Combustion Products (CSA-CP) Extended Maintenance

In-Flight Maintenance Starboard Stall Mounting Bracket Remove & Replace

Saturday, May 8 (GMT 128)

Payloads:

AWP Doff

Celestial Immunity

Standard Measures

Systems

Weekly Cleaning

Sunday, May 9 (GMT 129)

Payloads:

AWP Doff

HRF urine setup

Systems

Crew Off-Duty Day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Adlink Mini PC Restow

Astrobee Off

Celestial Immunity Thaw and Centrifuge

Celestial Immunity Crew Handover

Celestial Immunity LSG Staging

Celestial Immunity MELFI Sample Insertion

Celestial Immunity MELFI Sample Retrieve

Celestial Immunity Treatment and Sample

Combustion Integrated Rack Bottle Gather

ARED Power down

Countermeasures System (CMS) Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Conclude

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Partial Stow

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Power Up

Max Cycle Ergometer w/Vibration Isolation & Stabilization (CEVIS) Portable PFS Subject

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

DOSIS Main Box repositioning and photo audit

Acoustic Monitor Stow

Environmental Health System (EHS) - Formaldehyde Monitoring Kit (FMK) Stow Operation

ESA Weekly crew conference

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

Food Acceptability Survey

Fluid System Servicer (FSS) Setup Node 3

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Private Exercise Conference (PEC)

HRF Generic Frozen Blood Collection Hardware Setup First Time Performance

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Rack Electrical Harness P-Clamp Removal

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Pump ORU Maintenance

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Pump ORU Maintenance Part 1

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Pump ORU Maintenance, Part 2

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Oxygen Generator System (OGS) Gather

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

ISS CREW/SSIPC CONFERENCE

ISS Crew Orientation

LSG Primary Crew Restraint Fold

Power down NOD3 Plug-in Plan (PIP) hardware

Node 3 UOP Install Gather

N3 Utility Outlet Panel (UOP) Installation Big Picture Words (BPW)

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Treadmill 2 (T2) Exercise Video Equipment Stow

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Event in High Definition (HD) in Columbus

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen Sensor ORU Purge Adapter (HOPA) Operations

Spaceborne Computer-2 Power ON

T2 SSC Relocation for Alternative Power Chain

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Sample Exchange

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Initiation

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Termination

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.