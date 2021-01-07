NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 6 January, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Departs

At 10:10 a.m. EST, flight controllers on the ground sent commands to release the Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft from the Canadarm2 robotic arm after earlier detaching Cygnus from the Earth-facing port of the Unity module.

The Cygnus spacecraft successfully departed the International Space Station three months after arriving at the space station to deliver about 8,000 pounds of scientific experiments and supplies to the orbiting laboratory.

Prior to departure, the crew packed Cygnus with the Saffire V investigation and the SharkSat hosted payload to be conducted during an extended mission in orbit. On Jan. 26, Northrop Grumman flight controllers in Dulles, Virginia, will initiate Cygnus' deorbit to perform a safe re-entry, burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

On-Orbit Status Report

Cygnus Departure: Cygnus was successfully released by the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) and departed the ISS today at 9:10 AM CT with the crew monitoring from the Cupola. The vehicle has several post-departure science objectives to complete prior to destructive re-entry on January 26.

Payloads

Cardinal Heart: The crew performed microscopy ops on the sample chambers. Cardinal Heart studies the effects of change in gravitational force on cardiovascular cells at the cellular and tissue level using engineered heart tissues (EHTs). Microgravity significantly affects heart tissues that perform work and exert an opposite force to gravity and is known to cause molecular and structural abnormalities in cells and tissues that can lead to disease. The investigation could provide new understanding of similar heart issues on Earth and help identify new treatments.

FLUIDICS: The crew performed the second and three FLUIDICS sessions and performed the hardware closeout. The measurement of liquid displacement within a sphere in microgravity relates to a given kinematic representation of a spacecraft's fuel tank. The FLUIDICS investigation evaluates the Center of Mass (CoM) position regarding a temperature gradient on a representation of a fuel tank. The observation of capillary wave turbulence on the surface of a fluid layer in a low-gravity environment can provide insights into measuring the existing volume in a sphere.

NanoRacks Module-9: The crew performed the 4th operations of sample tube mixtures. NanoRacks Module-09 is a combination of 35 experiments provided by school students from 5 different countries. The experiments are housed within a NanoRacks Module container and is a combination of biological static experiments and some experiments that require crew interaction to mix materials to activate. The experiments within the module are returned to the ground for analysis.

Rodent Research: The crew stowed Rodent Habitats #6 and #8 The Rodent Research Facility provides rodent housing on board the ISS. Animal research is essential for understanding the impacts of spaceflight on the systems of the human body, and for development of potential therapies that will ease harmful responses to space flight. The advisory panel for Animal and Human Biology appointed by the Committee for the Decadal Survey on Biological and Physical Sciences in Space was unanimous in its recommendation that an animal habitat be incorporated as soon as possible into the ISS.

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules(SUBSA): The crew removed the current Ampoule (sample 05) from the SUBSA Thermal Chamber and installed a new SUBSA Science Ampoule (sample 10). The objective of the SUBSA investigation is to advance understanding of the processes involved in semiconductor crystal growth. It offers a gradient freeze furnace for materials science investigations that can reach 850°C. Samples are contained in transparent quartz or ceramic ampoules with high definition video imaging available in real-time along with remote commanding of thermal control parameters.

Actiwatch Plus: The crew prepared Actiwatch units for return. The Actiwatch is a waterproof, nonintrusive, sleep-wake activity monitor worn on the wrist of a crewmember. The device contains a miniature uniaxial accelerometer that produces a signal as the subject moves. The data are stored in nonvolatile memory within the Actiwatch until they are downloaded for analysis.

Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings: The crew touched each coupon on Antimicrobial Coatings placard. Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings tests an antimicrobial coating on several different materials that represent high-touch surfaces. Some microbes change characteristics in microgravity, which could create new risks to crew health and spacecraft systems as well as creating the possibility of contaminating other planetary bodies. The samples remain in space approximately six months then return to Earth for analysis.

Systems

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Activities: In preparation for upcoming planned EVAs, the crew performed the following:

Reviewed the step-by-step EVA sequences via the Dynamic Onboard Ubiquitous Graphics (DOUG) software.

CWC-I degas

Unstowed hardware from the Airlock not needed for upcoming EVAs and prepared the Airlock to support EVA operations.

Dragon Departure Preparations: The following activities were performed in preparation for SpX-21 departure scheduled for Monday, January 11.

Cargo transfer

Dragon departure On-Board Training

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Cygnus release

Payloads ops support

Dragon departure OBT

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, January 7 (GMT 007)

VEG-03 wick open (NASA)

Food Physiology Saliva collect (NASA)

BAC Cell fixation (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Systems:

Crew partial off duty day

Friday, January 8 (GMT 008)

BioAsteroid Deinstall (ESA)

KUBIK 5, 6 Deinstall (ESA)

MicroMonitor Water sample collect (JAXA)

Food Accept Survey (NASA)

Antimicrobial Coatings pad touch ops(NASA)

Repository: Saliva collect and Urine setup (NASA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

BAC Cell fixation (NASA)

Systems:

EVA procedure review/conference

Collapsible Contingency Urinal in-cabin demo

Saturday, January 9 (GMT 009)

NanoRack Module 9 mixture ops 5 (NASA)

CommuBios Hardware pack (NASA)

Rodent Transfer setup (NASA)

Food Physiology Historical photo and Fecal setup and collect and ambient blood setup (NASA)

MVP module removal (NASA)

Food Physiology Saliva setup and collect (NASA)

Repository Urine collect (NASA)

Cardinal Heart Media change (NASA)

STaARS Bio-4 MELFI insert (NASA)

Systems:

Housekeeping

Sunday, January 10 (GMT 010)

PAUL Hardware removal and TangoLab mission 19 cube removal

Repository saliva and urine collect (NASA)

Food Physiology Historical photo and fecal processing (NASA)

Rodent Live animal return (NASA)

Rodent Habitat stow (NASA)

Food Physiology: ambient blood collect (NASA)

POLAR 8 dragon insert (NASA)

Systems:

Dragon cargo transfer ops

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations

Reminder HRF Generic Urine Collection End

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup And Frozen Blood Collection Subject

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator

Cygnus PCS Command and PROX Link Verification

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration

Robotic Workstation (RWS) High Definition (HD) Monitor Downlink

USOS Window Shutter Close

Microscope Reposition Preparation

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude

Audit of the free space in РС МКС storage zone

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion

Cardinal Heart Tissue Chamber Microscopy

Fluidics Run 2 preparation

HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude And Stow

HRF Generic Urine Collection Stow

Fluidics Run 2 execution

Cargo Transfer to Dragon

Actiwatch Spectrum Hardware Audit and Return

Microscope Hardware Teardown

DOUG Software Review

Solidification Using Baffles in Sealed Ampoules Sample Exchange

Cargo Transfer to Dragon

Cardinal Heart SABL Thumb Drive Install

Fluidics Run 3 execution

Rodent Research Habitat Stow

CommuBioS Ice Brick Retrieve

Rodent Research Sample Relocation

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Sample Part 1

Rodent Research Habitat Stow

HRF Veg Subject Ops Veg Questionnaire

N1 Deck hatch MPEV close

CommuBioS SABL Ice Brick Insertion

In Flight Maintenance Duct Removal

Fluidics Closeout Activities

HRF Veg Subject Ops Veg Questionnaire

Delta file prep

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Pressure Management Device (PMD) Teardown

Fluidics completion of data copy and T61p Laptop stowage

Crew Dragon Tablet Stow

HRF Veg Subject Ops Veg Questionnaire

Restow Vestibule Outfitting Kit (VOK)

Cargo Transfer to Dragon

Antimicrobial Coatings Placard Touch

HRF Veg Subject Ops Veg Questionnaire

Contingency Water Container - Iodinated (CWC-I) Degas

Space Station Remote Manipulator Systme (SSRMS) Cygnus Release Preparation

Space Station Remote Manipulator Systme (SSRMS) Cygnus Release Briefing

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Airlock Unstow

Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) Cygnus Release and departure monitoring.

Making a documentary about life onboard the ISS

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Atmosphere Revitalization System (ARS) Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Sample Part 2

Cargo Transfer to Dragon

On-board training (OBT) Cargo Dragon Departure CBT

On-Board Training (OBT) Cargo Dragon Depart Review

ISS MCS SpaceX Undocking Cargo Dragon CBT

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification

Fluids Integrated Rack Rack Doors Open

NanoRacks Maintenance Work Area Preparation

ACE-TR2 MODULE CONFIGURATION

Nanoracks Module-9 Ops Session 4

PMA1 Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Cone Screen Cleaning

Fluids Integrated Rack Rack Doors Close

Robotic Workstation (RWS) High Definition (HD) Monitor Deactivation

Robotic Workstation (RWS) Teardown

BAC MELFI Sample Retrieve

Cardinal Heart SABL Thumb Drive Install

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.