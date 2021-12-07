NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 6 December, 2021 - Three New Visitors Arriving Wednesday

The Expedition 66 crew is getting ready to welcome three new visitors to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the seven orbital residents have started the work week on human research, space physics, and artificial intelligence.

In Kazakhstan, the Soyuz MS-20 crew ship has rolled out from its processing facility and is now standing vertical at its launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome. It will blast off on Wednesday at 2:38 a.m. EST (12:38 pm Kazakh time) carrying Soyuz Commander Alexander Misurkin and spaceflight participants Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano to the orbiting lab. Just over six hours later, the veteran Roscosmos cosmonaut and the two Japanese space visitors will dock to the Poisk module beginning an 11-day stay at the space station. Live NASA TV coverage of the launch begins Wednesday at 2 a.m. on the agency's website, and the NASA app.

Back in space, artery scans, eye checks and a hearing test filled a portion of the crew day. The astronauts are also continuing to clean up following last week's spacewalk.

NASA Flight Engineer Thomas Marshburn spent Monday morning attaching electrodes to his right leg and scanning his femoral artery using an ultrasound scan device. Ground doctors monitored the activities in real-time to understand the accelerated aging characteristics that appear in an astronaut's arteries.

ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer checked the eyes of NASA Flight Engineer Raja Chari using medical imaging gear. NASA astronaut Kayla Barron had a hearing assessment before joining Chari collecting and stowing blood and saliva samples for later analysis.

Barron also partnered with Marshburn stowing the tools they used to replace a failed antenna system during a six-hour and 32-minute spacewalk last week. Chari also helped out cleaning the spacesuit's cooling loops that keep spacewalkers comfortable in the extreme environment of microgravity.

NASA Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei spent the day swapping samples inside the Materials Science Laboratory to explore ways microgravity can improve the development of new and existing materials. Maurer set up the CIMON hardware to study how artificial intelligence could provide future support to astronauts.

Station cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov readied the Poisk module for Wednesday's docking of the Soyuz MS-20 crew ship. The station duo also familiarized themselves with the visiting crew's timeline and prepared the Russian segment for the new guests.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads:

Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): A crewmember redistributed the particles in the vial assembly, activated the InSPACE equipment, configure the MSG facility for downlink, and begin InSPACE 4 operations for runs #78 and #79. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

Materials Science Research Rack-1 (MSRR-1): The crew rotated the MSRR rack and visually inspected and cleaned leaky ITCS jumpers. MSRR-1 is used for basic materials research in the microgravity environment of the ISS. MSRR-1 can accommodate and support diverse Experiment Modules (EMs). Many material types, such as metals, alloys, polymers, semiconductors, ceramics, crystals, and glasses, can be studied to discover new applications for existing materials and new or improved materials.

RElative Satellite sWArming and Robotic Maneuvering (ReSWARM): The Astrobee Free Flyers were set up, configured and checked out in preparation of future test runs. ReSWARM uses the ISS's free-flying Astrobees to demonstrate autonomous on-orbit robotic servicing such as assembly of structures and moving cargo. The investigation tests coordination among multiple robots, robots and cargo, and robots and the environment in which they operate. Future space missions could involve a variety of robotic operations including autonomous docking and repairs.

Crew Interacitve MObile companioN (CIMON): A crewmember unstowed and performed a setup of the Cimon hardware in the Multi-Use Bracket Assembly. The unit was activated and then powered off. The Pilot Study with the CIMON is a technology demonstration project, and an observational study, that aims to obtain the first insights into the effects on crew support by an artificial intelligence (AI), in terms of efficiency and acceptance during long-term missions in space. Spaceflight missions put the crew under a substantial amount of stress and workload, and it is thought that AI could provide operational support to crew members.

Electro-static Levitation Furnace (ELF): An empty Gas Bottle Unit was exchanged to supplying the Electrostatic Levitation Furnace. ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate, melt and solidify materials by containerless processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved.

Four Bed CO2 (4BCO2) Scrubber: Sampling of CO2 effluent from the 4BCO2 Scrubber was performed. The samples will be returned to the ground for analysis. 4BCO2 Scrubber demonstrates a technology for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere on a spacecraft. The technology is based on the current system in use on the ISS with mechanical upgrades in absorption beds, heater elements, and valves and use of an improved zeolite absorbent to reduce erosion and dust formation. A goal for next-generation systems is continuous operation for 20,000 hours without a failure, and this technology is a step toward that goal.

Materials Science Laboratory (MSL): A crewmember removed the MSL SQF (Solidification and Quench Furnace) Flight Mode 2 (FM2) unit and installed the MSL SQF FM1 unit. The MSL is used for basic materials research in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS). The MSL can accommodate and support diverse Experiment Modules. In this way many material types, such as metals, alloys, polymers, semiconductors, ceramics, crystals, and glasses, can be studied to discover new applications for existing materials and new or improved materials.

Radio Frequency IDentification-Enabled Autonomous Logistics Management-2 (RFID Recon): The RFID Recon Reader was installed on Astrobee Free Flyer and Astrobee autonomous operations were conducted. The crew was available to assist the ground teams in conducting science. RFID Recon uses a radio frequency identification (RFID) reader and antennas attached to a robotic free-flyer named Astrobee to identify RFID-tagged cargo on the ISS to determine its presence and location in order to help the crew find items quickly and efficiently. RFID tags are similar to barcodes, except they are electronic, do not require line-of-sight, and are able to respond through wireless communication.

Vascular Aging: The Vascular Echo protocol was performed with guidance from the Vascular Echo ground team. This protocol included scans of the neck, thigh, portal vein and heart. Blood pressure measurements were also performed using the Holter Arterial Blood Pressure Unit. Emerging data point towards linkages among cardiovascular health risk, carotid artery aging, bone metabolism and blood biomarkers, insulin resistance, and radiation. Data indicate that aging-like changes are accelerated in many ISS crew members, particularly with respect to their arteries. As part of the Space Environment Causes Acceleration of Vascular Aging: Roles of Hypogravity, Nutrition, and Radiation (Vascular Aging) investigation, ultrasounds of the arteries, blood samples, oral glucose tolerance, and wearable sensors from ISS crew members are analyzed.

Systems:

Post-Extravehicular Activity (EVA) and EVA Mobility Unit (EMU) Prep Activities: The crew continued working on post-EVA and EMU prep activities today including an EVA Battery Installation of Lithium-Ion Batteries into the Battery Stowage Compartment followed by an auto-cycle of the EVA Batteries using the EVA Battery Operations Terminal. EVA Mobility Unit (EMU) cooling loop maintenance was also completed which consists of ionic and particulate filtering of the EMU and Airlock cooling water loops, and then crew de-configured the EMU and stowed the EVA Tools. EMU loop scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

Joint Station LAN (JSL) Configuration Troubleshooting: Today, the crew continued to perform troubleshooting activities to restore the JSL router and firewall configuration. First, crew reconfigured the W5074 cables on Node 2 JSL Router as a cleanup from the JSL 14.0 configuration. Second, the crew performed an Ethernet cable R&R between the Lab Firewall #1 and #2 in an effort to return to the nominal prime and backup firewall config. Firewall #1 is now running nominally and syncing with Firewall #2, and team is confirming whether this has fully resolved the JSL issues.

Completed Task List Activities:

Brine Processor Odor Feedback

Unused Teflon Bag Audit Task List

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

JEMRMS Maneuver for CREAM Transfer

EFU 7 Activation and Safing Verify

EFU 7 Capture Latch Close for Cloud-Aerosol Transport System for CREAM berthing

Venting System Activation - VEDD opening

EFU 2 Capture Latch Close

JEMRMS WS BUS Checkout

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, December 7 (GMT 341)

Payloads:

Astrobee stowage replace and power-off (NASA)

BioMonitor Measurements (CSA)

FIR FBCE configuration (NASA)

InSPACE-4 experiment run 80 (NASA)

MAND print removal (NASA)

Phospho-Aging MELFI inserts (JAXA)

Repository blood, urine and saliva collect (NASA)

Standard Measure Fecal setup and Cognition test (NASA)

Vascular Aging Echo scan (CSA)

Systems:

EMU LLB/METOX Installation and Regeneration

US EVA Tools Stow

Crew Dragon Hand Held Gas Detector Battery Install

Training for Emergency Response On-board ISS

Crew Dragon Location 3 and 8 Photos

Crew Dragon Under Floor Inspection

Endurance Emergency Configuration Photograph

66S Space Flight Participants Big Picture Review Conference

Wednesday, December 8 (GMT 342)

Payloads:

Actiwatch HRF2 setup (NASA)

ECHO Maintenance setup (ESA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

HRF VEG questionnaire (NASA)

InSPACE-4 run 81,82, 83 (NASA)

JWRS Sample Collect (JAXA)

Repository Urine and Saliva collect (NASA)

Standard Measures Body and Fecal collect and Cognition test (NASA)

Thermo-mini Stow (ESA)

Vascular Aging BP 13hr donning (CSA)

Systems:

ITCS Return to Ground Sampling

JLP HCTL Jumper W3002 Connection to Channel B

US EVA Tools Stow

METOX Regeneration Termination

ISS Safety Briefing

Thursday, December 9 (GMT 343)

Payloads:

FIR FBCE Configure (NASA)

Food Physiology Diet Brief (NASA)

Glacier Rack relocation and reconfiguration (NASA)

ISS HAM pass (NASA)

MAND Print Removal (NASA)

Plant Hab Dual MWA prep (NASA)

Repository urine, saliva and blood collect (NASA)

Standard Measures Body collect and Fecal setup (NASA)

TOUCHS (ESA)

Vascular Aging BP 13hr doff CSA)

Systems:

CMS T2 6 Month Maintenance

In-Flight Maintenance RPCM N21B4A_A R&R

Swap SSC 10 and 20 Swap

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

CMS T2 Uncrewed ACO

IMS Conference

IFM WHC Pre-Treat Tank R&R

Dragon Monthly Conference

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Acoustic Monitor Setup for Crew Worn Measurements

Review of Cimon Big Picture Words

Cimon Unstow and Setup

EVA Battery Operations

ISS crew familiarization with visiting crew timeline

Astrobee Stowage Clear

RFID Recon Science Run 2 Operations

Standard Measures Cognition Testing

ISS Crew Conference on Visiting Crew Timeline

Material Science Laboratory Furnace Insert SQF to SQF Exchange

JEMRMS RLT2 Activation for JEMRMS Workstation Bus C/O

Reconfiguration of VCA1-PORT

Atmosphere Revitalization System Four Bed Carbon Dioxide Scrubber Samples

EML Experiment - Speed Camera Lens Replacement

JEMRMS Deactivation Preparation After JEMRMS Workstation Bus C/O

XF705 Camcorder Setup

Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF) Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) Replacement

Vascular Aging Resting Ultrasound Scan

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance

Columbus WOOV Re-Clocking

Vascular Aging CDL Holter Arterial Blood Pressure Measurement

Joint Station Local Area Network (LAN) (JSL) Network Information for JSL Administration (NINJA) Print

Review Emergency OBT Simulator Functionality

Crew to unplug, powercycle, then replug USB Flashdrive for Software Update

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

HRF Generic Urine Collection Male

SSC2 Shell Replacement. Tagup with specialists if needed

Transfer Hardware to Russian Segment

Workplace preparation for visiting crew

Crew to swap the location of the USB Flashdrive from Cimon GNC port to MMI USB port

Joint Station LAN (JSL) Node 2 Router W5074 Reconfiguration

Phospho-Aging Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations

66S Big Picture Review

STOW ZBOOK

Airborne Particulate Monitor Status Check

Crew to unplug, put back Ethernet LAN cable to the MMI port, powercycle, then replug USB for reformatting

JSL Lab Firewall Cable Swap

US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tools Stow

Vascular Aging Ultrasound Echo Unit Stow Partial

Installation of laptop tables for VC-20 SFP. Tagup with specialists

Thermo Mini setup

Cimon sound, camera settings and LEDs check

RFID Recon Removal

Crew to power OFF Cimon and to unplug USB Flashdrive

EasyMotion Suit stow

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam

Photo/TV Ghost Camera Charge

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow

On-orbit Hearing Assessment (OOHA) with Kuduwave Software Setup and Test

Acoustic Monitor Battery Swap

Tissue Equivalent Proportional Counter (TEPC) Power ON

Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) Keep-Out Zone (KOZ) & Door Stop Check

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

