NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 6 August, 2020 - Working in the Kibo Laboratory

Advanced space science, cargo transfers and orbital maintenance kept the three Expedition 63 crew members occupied Thursday aboard the International Space Station.

Commander Chris Cassidy spent a good portion of his day working inside JAXA's (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Kibo laboratory module. The experienced shuttle and station astronaut retrieved the Handhold Experiment Platform-2 (HXP-2), packed with several experiments, from inside Kibo's airlock.

The HXP-2 was grappled by Japan's robotic arm, removed from Kibo's Exposed Facility and placed inside the airlock last week. The small research platform housed a variety of experiment samples exposed to the vacuum of space for observation.

Russia's newest resupply ship, the Progress 76 (76P) which delivered nearly three tons of food, fuel and supplies last month, continued to be offloaded today. Cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner unpacked electronics gear from the 76P and updated the space station's inventory system.

Ivanishin then moved on to science exploring how bone marrow and enzymes adapt to weightlessness and studied Earth's upper atmosphere. Vagner checked station smoke detectors and transferred waste fluids into the Progress 75 cargo craft.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Handhold Experiment Platform (HXP2): The crew retrieved and packaged ten Exposed Experiment Handrail Attachment Mechanism (ExHAM2) samples for return to the ground. The ExHAM samples were recently brought inside ISS through the JEM airlock and were exposed the external ISS environment to test various technologies. Some the experiment samples include carbon composite, radiator material, and a dosimeter. Taking advantage of Kibo's unique function of having both an airlock and a robotic arm on the ISS, the ExHAM facility enables space experiments to be performed in the exposed space environment, by attachment to the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo's Exposed Facility (EF).

Systems

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) In Flight Maintenance (IFM): As part of regularly scheduled preventative maintenance, the crew performed a manual WHC flush tank fill. By using a post-flight analysis bag to capture any pressure relief, also known as the burp, they depressurized the flush water tank and water valve block to protect the dose pump. This pump is critical as it injects the pre-treat required to properly recycle waste urine.

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Water Sampling: Today the crew obtained water samples from the OGS Recirculation Loop for return-to-ground analysis. The Water Recovery System (WRS) reclaims wastewater from both the crew's urine and humidity condensate from USOS modules. This water, once processed, is used to feed the OGS system and needs to be maintained within certain parameters to ensure optimum system performance. The water samples taken from the OGS Recirculation Loop will be returned to the ground for microbial growth analysis and to ensure parameters are within limits on-orbit.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

Completed Task List Activities:

Restow items at NODE2 Forward

Valve Box Remote Controller (VB-RC) Fastener Repair

IFM Node 3 Moisture Filter and IMV Screen R&R

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Ground Support for OGS Sampling

RAIU 3 Troubleshooting

RGA Data Staleness Event Characterization per Chit 18955

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 8/7 (GMT 220)

Payloads:

Droplet Formation Study

GLACIER 4/5 Desiccant Swap

JEM PLT3/PLT4 Swap

MVP Locker Move

Radi-N2 Retrieve/Handover

SABL3 Relocate

Systems:

EHS CFM T+2

Saturday, 8/8 (GMT 221)

Payloads:

No Utilization Activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 8/9 (GMT 222)

Payloads:

No Utilization Activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

TBU Temperature Check

CONSTANTA-2. Cassette retrieval from ТБУ-В No.7, panel setup, preparation and execution

JEM Airlock Pressurization and Leak Check

СТТС Comm Reconfiguration for MRM1

Cleaning ИДЭ-4 smoke sensor needle in MRM1 Fire Detection System

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

TERMINATOR. Terminator-Limb PL Installation

Handhold Exp Platform #2 (HXP2) Item Gathering

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension/Retraction

Handhold Exp Platform #2 (HXP2) Sample Detachment 4 & Stow

Transfer of cargo items and СУБА cables from Progress 444 (DC1) and IMS ops. Handover of СУБА cables

Preparing to install СУБА cables for Payload Matching Unit (БСПН) commanding via Payload Interface Monitoring Unit (БКИПН)

Quick-disconnect screw clamps (ЗВБ) maintenance in DC1

Vacuum Cleaning ПН28-120 Voltage Converter for SM printer (behind panel 231А). Visual inspection of GFCI cable and extension cable

Handhold Exp Platform #2 (HXP2) Stow

Brine/urine transfer from ЕДВ to Progress 448 (SM Aft) Rodnik H2O tank 1, flushing H2O Tank 1 connector В1 and H2O Tank 2 connector В2

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Water Sample

TERMINATOR. Deinstallation of Terminator-Limb PL

Restore nominal БПК to [СРВ-К2М] connection

SREDA-ISS. Hardware setup and activation

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

