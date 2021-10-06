NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 5 October, 2021 - Russian Trio Arrive

The three new residents aboard the station (front row, from left) are Russian actress Yulia Peresild, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, and Russian Producer Klim Shipenko.

The hatches between the International Space Station and the newly arrived Soyuz spacecraft officially opened at 11 a.m. EDT.

The arrival of three new crew members to the existing seven people already aboard for Expedition 65 temporarily increases the station's population to 10.

This is the fourth flight into space for Roscosmos cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. Actress Yulia Peresild and producer Klim Shipenko are making their first flights into space and will spend 12 days on the space station, filming segments for a movie titled "Challenge" under a commercial agreement between Roscosmos and Moscow-based media entities.

Peresild and Shipenko will return to Earth with Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy Oct. 16 (Oct. 17 Kazakhstan time) on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, which is currently docked at the space station, for a parachute-assisted landing on the Kazakh steppe. Shkaplerov will remain aboard the station through next March, returning with NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, and Roscosmos cosmonaut and Pyotr Dubrov on the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft. The return of Vande Hei and Dubrov will mark the end of a 355-day mission. Vande Hei will have completed the longest single spaceflight by an astronaut in U.S. history.

Expedition 65 Commander Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency), NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, and Aki Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency have been aboard since arriving April 23, 2021, on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour. Endeavor and its crew are currently planned to return early-to-mid November.

On-Orbit Status Report

Vehicle Traffic:

65S Launch and Dock: 65S successfully launched at 3:55 AM CT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, Spaceflight Participant Klim Shipenko, and Spaceflight Participant Yulia Peresild on board. The vehicle docked at MRM1 at 7:22 AM CT. The ISS complement has increased to 8 crewmembers and 2 spaceflight participants and will remain so until 64S undock on October 17th.

Payloads:

TELe-Luminescence Analysis System (TELLAS): A crewmember installed the Calibration Light Source into the Observation System to calibrate the Tele-Luminescence Analysis System. TELLAS is an experimental facility that uses luminescence and an imager to make observations of tissues/genes in small living animals. Such in-vivo observations facilitate the study of mechanisms related to aging in the microgravity environment. Installed in the Kibo module, the TELLAS facility can provide information that contributes to aging research and improves the health and longevity of people on Earth.

FLUIDICS: A crewmember initiated the Science Run #2. The measurement of liquid displacement within a sphere in microgravity relates to a given kinematic representation of a spacecraft's fuel tank. The FLUIDICS investigation evaluates the Center of Mass (CoM) position regarding a temperature gradient on a representation of a fuel tank. The observation of capillary wave turbulence on the surface of a fluid layer in a low-gravity environment can provide insights into measuring the existing volume in a sphere.

Fluid Science Laboratory (FSL) Soft Matter Dynamics & Compacted Granulars: A crewmember fully tightened all the connectors of the Fluid Science Laboratory (FSL) Soft Matter Dynamics (SMD) harness. FSL Soft Matter Dynamics - Hydrodynamics of Wet Foams (Foam Coarsening) aims to investigate bubble size and rearrangement dynamics for "wet foams". Microgravity offers the opportunity to investigate such "wet foams", which cannot be stabilized on Earth because of drainage. Moreover, microgravity conditions are essential to study rearrangement phenomena, such as coarsening and coalescence, disentangled from drainage.

JAXA Protein Crystallization Growth (PCG): A crewmember received JAXA PCG #18 protein samples from the Russian crew and initiated sample crystallization. The samples were then stowed into cold stowage. The objective of the JAXA PCG investigation is to grow high quality protein crystals in microgravity. The crystals are then returned to Earth to determine protein structures in detail; the structures are used to develop pharmaceutical drugs and to explore the mystery of human lives. The protein samples are launched to the ISS by a Soyuz or Progress Vehicle and crystallized at 20℃ using the counter-diffusion method.

Lumina (Fiber-optic Active Dosimeter): A crewmember performed a Lumina data transfer from the LUMINA device via the EveryWear Application on the crew iPad. Lumina is an active fiber dosimeter that monitors, in real-time, the received radiation dose by exploiting the capacity of optical fibers to darken when exposed to radiation. The dosimeter provides reliable dose measurements in complex environments such as the ones associated with electrons, protons, gamma-rays, X-rays, photons, or neutrons.

Systems:

Cygnus Cargo Operations: Today, the crew performed NG-16 cargo transfer operations and will continue to work on NG-16 cargo operations throughout the week. NG-16 is currently scheduled for unberth on November 20th.

Treadmill 2 (T2) Manned Activation and Checkout (ACO): Today, the crew performed a crewed ACO on T2 to ensure the components were performing nominally before the ground could declare T2 GO for use. This activity comes a day after the crew performed the Countermeasures System (CMS) T2 Rack Centering in which the crew realigned the T2 Snubbers within the Snubber Cups. The ground inspected the T2 post-realignment pictures and noticed that some of the Snubbers were out of place and requested the crew to inspect. The crew reported that the top left, top right, and bottom right Snubbers are out of alignment. T2 is NOGO while ground teams build a forward plan.

ISS Crew Safety Briefing: With the arrival of the 65S crew, all crewmembers and spaceflight participants participated in a safety briefing to familiarize the newly arrived crew with potential hazards and available safety measures on board the ISS as well as learn about equipment required for initial emergency response. Some contingency items covered were response to depressurization, fire, and toxic release. The crew also practiced using the emergency egress route and inspected the hatches for obstructions.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Node 1 Fan Speed Test Day 2

JEMRMS Ground Control Main Arm Maneuver to Small Satellite Deploy Position

Soyuz VHF Relay - Docking

MPEG2 multicast test via Ku-band (activation/deactivation of TV data and MPEG2 multicast and unicast controls)

Atmosphere Revitalization System Thermal Amine Scrubber Mode Change from 2-bed to 4-bed

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, October 6 (GMT 279)

Payloads:

Express Rack bulb changes (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

J-SSOD-19 Deploy (JAXA)

Immersive Exercise PILOT VR charging (ESA)

Probiotics Saliva ops and questionnaire (JAXA)

Systems:

Lab Ethernet Cable Configuration

PAO Education Filming

Cargo Operations

EVA Glove Photos

EVA Wanted Poster

Node 3 Fwd 3 IMV Screen R&R

Thursday, October 7 (GMT 280)

Payloads:

Astrobee prep (NASA)

AWP setup for download (NASA)

DECLIC Harddrive and Alice Install (ESA)

ESA-EPO TOUCHS (ESA)

Immersive Exercise Session (ESA)

Technology Box T/S (ESA)

Systems:

Emergency Roles and Responsibilities Review

Portable PFS T/S

Cargo Operations

HMS Operations

PAO Events

Friday, October 8 (GMT 281)

Payloads:

Astrobee Perching Arm Install, stowage clear and crew conf and Astrobatics session (NASA)

BioLab Laptop checkout (ESA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Food Physiology Brief (NASA)

HRF1 Supply Inventory (NASA)

JAXA Water Recovery Pump3 Exchange (JAXA)

Technology Box Data transfer (ESA)

TELLAS (Tele-Luminescence) ops (JAXA)

Systems:

N1 20-Port JSL Switch Deploy

CASA Outfit

N3 Endcone Cleanout

PAO Events

NRAL Stowage Cleanout

Photo/TV N2 HD Encoder Ethernet Cable Swap

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Down in Columbus

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Setup

ISS HAM Radio Power Down in Service Module

ISS CREW/SSIPC CONFERENCE

Environmental Health System (EHS) Personal CO2 Monitor Data Transfer and Stow

Soyuz 749 ODF Ops. Start drying two space suits

Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Stow

USOS Window Shutter Close

Fluidics Run 2 preparation

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Monitoring of the rendezvous

Monitoring Soyuz 749 rendezvous with ISS (MRM1)

Capture photos of pin alignment after T2 Rack Centering.

Fluidics Run 2 execution

JEM Utility Outlet Panel (UOP) Activation

LUMINA data transfer with EveryWear and troubleshooting of import issue

Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Setup

ISS Crew departure preparation

Hardware setup in SM for Expedition 66 Arrival TV coverage from SM

Equipment setup in MRM1 for Hatch Opening TV coverage from MRM1

ТПК-65S hatches open and PAO-TV-rep. Hatches open

Soyuz 749-MRM1 hatch opening

ТПК-65S hatches open and PAO-TV-rep. Hatches open

Countermeasures System (CMS) Treadmill 2 (T2) Manned Activation and Checkout (ACO)

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Calibration Light Source Installation

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Crew Dragon Tablet Stow

NOD3F3 Screen Inspection

Fluidics Run 3 execution

FSL Soft Matter Dynamics Experiment Container Harness Tightening

Probiotics Item Gathering

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) Calibration Light Source Removal

ISS Safety Briefing

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Setup

TELE-LUMINESCENCE ANALYSIS SYSTEM (TELLAS) UOP Disconnection

Fluidics Closeout Activities

Portable CO2 Monitor Power On and Deploy

Fluidics Ending of data copy and ZBook stowage

New crew ISS familiarization

ISS HAM Kenwood Radio Power Up

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Photo/TV Treadmill 2 (T2) Activation and Checkout (ACO) Video Teardown

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Prep

Dragon/ISS Undock Crew Conference

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - OCT2 Exam - Operator

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Exam - Subject

XF305 Camcorder Setup

JAXA Protein Crystal Growth (PCG) Crystallization Start

Soyuz 749 cargo transfers (Equipment for Vyzov PL Ops)

Health Maintenance System (HMS) OCT2 Stow

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.