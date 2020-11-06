NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 5 November 2020 - Launching Small Satellites.

he Expedition 64 crew is staying focused on spacewalk preparations while also working on International Space Station life support systems today.

Several tiny satellites were also deployed into Earth orbit today from outside the orbiting lab.

Two cosmonauts continue gearing up for a spacewalk in their Russian Orlan spacesuits scheduled for Nov. 18. Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov studied the paths they will take outside the station's Russian segment for the six-hour job of maintenance and science tasks. The duo reviewed their worksites on a computer and peered out station windows to get ready for their first career spacewalks.

This will be the first spacewalk to be staged from the space station's Poisk module. Previous Russian spacewalks began inside the Pirs docking compartment which will be disconnected from the orbiting lab early next year for disposal to accommodate a new Russian laboratory module. U.S. spacewalks are staged from the Quest airlock.

In the afternoon, NASA Flight Engineer Kate Rubins handed over a selection of U.S. spacewalking tools to Kud-Sverchkov that he and Ryzhikov will use during their excursion. U.S. and Russian crew members often share tools such as tethers, cameras and helmet lights to support their respective spacewalks.

Rubins started her day swapping components inside a device that removes carbon dioxide from the station's atmosphere. Afterward, she worked in the cupola and photographed a set of CubeSats that were deployed outside the Japanese Kibo laboratory module. The CubeSats will orbit Earth providing insights into oceanography, weather, ship and aircraft tracking, as well as GPS and satellite communication technologies.

Ryzhikov spent the rest of the afternoon checking ventilation systems and air flow sensors. Kud-Sverchkov had a hearing test after the spacewalk reviews then contributed to the ventilation work.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

NRCSD-19 (NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer - Mission 19): The crew took photos of the four NRCSD-19 Deployments. For NRCSD-19, there are eight Deployers preassembled in two Quad Deployers, and a total of seven satellites will be deployed (SpOC, Bobcat-1, NEUTRON-1, LEMUR2 (v4.7), LEMUR2 (v4.8), DESCENT, and SAT-LLA). The NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer is a stackable, modular, ground loaded launch case. Each NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer accommodates up to six launch cases and are stacked for each JEM Airlock opening.

Food Acceptability: The crew completed the Questionnaire. This investigation seeks to determine the impact of repetitive consumption of food currently available from the spaceflight food system. Results will be used in developing strategies to improve food system composition to support crew health and performance on long duration missions.

Systems

Lab Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Air Selector Valve (ASV) 102 Remove and Replace (R&R): The crew started the R&R of the LAB CDRA ASV 102. However, the activity was not completed due to schedule constraints. The crew will complete the procedure tomorrow followed by a ground checkout. Node 3 CDRA remains as prime during this time.

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Termination: The crew terminated the Charge-Discharge-Charge (C-D-C) maintenance cycle on all Helmet Lights, PGT Batteries, and two Rechargeable EVA Battery Assemblies (REBA in the BSA and stowed all materials.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: The crew set up the recycle tank to drain to a ЕДВ-У. Following the setup, the ground performed the tank drain using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, and repositioned the fill/drain valve to fill.

Completed Task List Activities:

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ARS-LAB-RACK-SAFING for CDRA ASV 102 R&R

Japanese Experiment Module Remote Manipulator System (JEMRMS) Ground Control CubeSat Deployments

UPA Recycle Tank Drain using UTS

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 11/6 (GMT 311)

Payloads:

SERFE Water Sample collect (NASA)

EKAM Node 2 setup and act (NASA)

Systems:

Lab CDRA VLV 102 R&R and CLSOUT

Saturday, 11/7 (GMT 312)

Payloads:

Systems:

Sunday, 11/8 (GMT 313)

Payloads:

Systems:

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Reminder Portable O2 Monitor (POM) Reading

DOUG review

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Valve Gather

Lab Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Selector Valve Remove & Replace (R&R) [PARTIALLY DEFFERED]

Review EVA Translation Paths and Work Zones using DOUG Application

Review EVA Translation Paths and Work Zones through ISS Windows

Fan B3 screen cleaning in DC1

On-Orbit Hearing Assessment (O-OHA) with EarQ Software Setup and Test

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

On MCC GO: Swapping positions between the ROM units in the central units subsystem monoblock (ПЦБ) of the БИТС2-12 onboard measurement telemetry subsystem in the SM

Battery Stowage Assembly (BSA) Operation Termination

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployment Photos

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain Part 2

Food Acceptability Survey

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Lab Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) Selector Valve 102 Closeout [DEFFERED]

Weekly c/o of RS video recording equipment

Fan B3 screen cleaning in MRM2

Handover of USOS EVA Tools to RS in preparation for EVA 47

Acoustic Monitor Data Transfer and Stow [DEFERRED]

On MCC GO: Deinstallation of ПТАБ-2 unit (А304)

Air ducts ВД1, ВД2 cleaning in MRM2

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

SM ventilation system cleaning (ВБП1, ВБП2)

SSC Client Troubleshooting for SSC 11

ПТАБ-2 installation on A304 place

МО-6 test equipment preparation

СОЖ maintenance, Verification of ИП-1 Flow Sensor Position

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

