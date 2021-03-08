NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 5 March, 2021 - Spacewalk Complete

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi concluded their spacewalk at 1:33 p.m. EST, after 6 hours and 56 minutes.

In the fourth spacewalk of the year outside the International Space Station, the two astronauts successfully completed the installation of modification kits required for upcoming solar array upgrades.

The duo worked near the farthest set of existing solar arrays on the station's left (port) side, known as P6, to install a modification kit on solar array 4B and reconfigure the modification kit on 2B, completing tasks that were started during the Feb. 28 spacewalk.

Due to time constraints, the secondary tasks of troubleshooting the Columbus Parking Position (PAPOS) Interface and removing and replacing a Wireless Video System External Transceivers Assembly (WETA) were deferred to a later spacewalk. The astronauts did, however, complete an additional task of relocating an Articulating Portable Foot Restraint (APFR).

NASA is augmenting six of the eight existing power channels of the space station with new solar arrays, which will be delivered on SpaceX's 22nd commercial resupply services mission. The new solar arrays, a larger version of the Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology, will be positioned in front of six of the current arrays, ultimately increasing the station's total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts and ensuring sufficient power supply for NASA's exploration technology demonstrations for Artemis and beyond. The current solar arrays are functioning well but have begun to show signs of degradation, as expected, as they were designed for a 15-year service life.

This was the fourth career spacewalk for both Rubins and Noguchi. Rubins has now spent a total of 26 hours and 46 minutes spacewalking. Noguchi now has spent a total of 27 hours and 1 minute spacewalking.

Space station crew members have conducted 236 spacewalks in support of assembly and maintenance of the orbiting laboratory. Spacewalkers have now spent a total of 61 days, 21 hours and 7 minutes working outside the station.

On-Orbit Status Report

United States On-orbit Segment (USOS) Extravehicular Activity (EVA) #72 - ISS Upgrades III: Today, EV1 Kate Rubins and EV2 Soichi Noguchi performed a 6 hour 56 minute EVA and completed the following tasks during the ISS Upgrades III EVA:

4B ISS Roll Out Solar Array (IROSA) Mod Kit Installation

2B IROSA Mod Kit Modification

Worksite Interface Extender (WIFEX) Stow

Articulating Portable Foot Restraint (APFR) Relocate

The COL Payload Parking Position Interface (PAPOS) connector troubleshooting and the Node 1 Wireless Video System External Transceiver Assembly (WETA) Remove & Replace (R&R) tasks were deferred due to time constraints and will be pursued on future EVAs.

Payloads

Human Resources Facility-1 (HRF-1): A crewmember removed the old HRF-1 drawer handles and replaced them with new handles. The crew also performed a supply inventory on the HRF-1 facility. HRF-1 provides an on-orbit laboratory that enables scientists conducting human life science research to evaluate the physiological, behavioral, and chemical changes induced by space flight. Research performed using HRF-1 provides data to help scientists understand how the human body adapts to long-duration spaceflight.

Packed Bed Reactor Experiment (PBRE): The crew inspected the Microgravity Sciences Glovebox (MSG) Work Volume for any water release from the PBRE Vent Hose. The PBRE studies the behavior of gases and liquids when they flow simultaneously through a column filled with fixed porous media. The porous media or "packing" can be made of different shapes and materials and are used widely in chemical engineering as a means to enhance the contact between two immiscible fluid phases (e.g., liquid-gas, water-oil, etc.). Packed columns can serve as reactors, scrubbers, strippers, etc. in systems where efficient interphase contact is desired, both on Earth and in space.

Systems

Joint Station LAN (JSL) Node 3 Gigabit Ethernet Cable Routing: The crew routed a new Gigabit Ethernet cable, W3907, for the JSL network from the J109 bulkhead to the Node 3 16-Port Ethernet Switch, and the 20-Port Network Switch. The cables will be connected to these devices in a future activity to allow for the checkout of other systems due to vestibule jumpers being replaced, which carry other signals to other modules in addition to Ethernet.

Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEPs) Inspection: The crew performed the periodic PEPs inspection, which involves utilizing a PEPs matrix and inspecting various emergency provisions such as the Portable Fire Extinguisher (PFE), Portable Breathing Apparatus (PBA), Quick Don Mask (QDM), and Extension Hose Tee Assemblies at multiple locations throughout the space station. The crew spends several minutes on each item and notes any visible damage. Inspections are performed routinely to ensure the PEPs are in good operational condition.

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement: As part of system health monitoring, the crew used a Velocicalc tool to measure the amount of airflow through selected ventilation inlets and outlets. Today's measurements were taken for the NanoRacks Airlock (NRAL), the Bigelow Expandable Aerospace Module (BEAM), and the Crew-1 Dragon.

Completed Task List Activities:

Crew Dragon Tablet Procedure Update

Cygnus Cargo Operations

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

ISS Upgrades II EVA Commanding and Support

Nominal Ground Commanding

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, March 6 (GMT 065)

Payloads:

Crew Off-Duty

Systems:

EVA Debrief Conference

EMU H2O Recharge

Sunday, March 7 (GMT 066)

Payloads:

Crew Off-Duty

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Monday, March 8 (GMT 067)

Payloads:

AC Touch (NASA)

PBRE water inspect (NASA)

EKAM shutdown and stow (Joint)

Systems:

Crew Off-Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Comm configuration for EVA

24-hour ECG Recording (termination)

Sealing fracture 1 in the hull of the SM ПрК - Application of Germetall-1 sealant (third coat) and installation of patch

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Purge

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) In-Suit Light Exercise (ISLE) Prebreathe

HRF Rack 1 Rack Handle Removal and Replacement

РО-ПрК hatch closure in SM

Crewlock Depress

Crewlock Egress

ISS Upgrades III EVA Operations

PBRE/MSG Water Release Inspection/Cleanup

LOR. Experiment Ops

Preventive Maintenance of SM Ventilation Subsystem. Group А

Joint Station LAN (JSL) Node 3 Gigabit Ethernet Cable Routing

Temperature and Humidity Control Intermodular ventilation Flow Measure for NRAL, BEAM, Crew-1 Dragon

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

AC Dry Vacuum Debris Bag Audit

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

Food Acceptability Survey

Replacement of pre-treat container and hose in [АСУ]. [АСУ] Activation after Replacement

Node 3 Stowage cleanup

P6 Worksite Cleanup

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Hardware Setup

HRF Rack 1 Supply Kit Inventory

In Flight Maintenance ЕДВ Build

Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Portable Emergency Provisions (PEPS) Inspection

EVA Crew Lock Ingress

Crewlock Repress

Extra Vehicular Activity (EVA) Post-EVA Activities

EVA Glove Photo Downlink

