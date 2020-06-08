NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 5 June, 2020 - Photographing Natural and Man-made Impacts on Earth.

The Expedition 63 crew and its two newest crewmates aboard the International Space Station wrapped up the workweek studying a wide range of space phenomena.

Commander Chris Cassidy began Friday setting up optical communications gear aboard the Japanese Kibo laboratory module. The new broadband hardware will demonstrate transmitting large amounts of data back and forth from the station to the ground. Afterward, the NASA astronaut swapped out test samples for an experiment taking place inside the Materials Science Laboratory.

New station Flight Engineers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are still in a handover period as they wrap up their first work week in space. The astronauts familiarized themselves today with medical kits, the food pantry, communication systems and safety procedures. They also continued researching space bubbles in microfluids and unpacked Japan's HTV-9 resupply ship, which arrived six days before they did.

Roscosmos Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner kept up this week's research as they photographed natural and man-made impacts on Earth and monitored the station's radiation environment. The duo also continued inspecting the orbiting lab's Russian modules while videotaping their station activities for Earth audiences.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Electrolysis Measurement (EM): In support of the ongoing EM experiment, the crew performed a series of sample exchanges. Some minor luer lock issues were experienced yesterday during the final sample cuvette exchange, but were resolved today. The experiment is expected to process 30 total samples over the next several weeks. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

J-SOLISS removal: The crew removed the SOLISS hardware from the JEMAL slide table and stowed it. This is a continuation of the ops needed to prepare for the installation of the external JAXA iSIM experiment next week. The integrated Standard Imager for Microsatellites (iSIM), is a high-resolution optical binocular telescope developed by SATLANTIS. The objective of this experiment is to demonstrate the technology, and its functionality, in the low-Earth orbit environment.

Materials Science Laboratory/Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering (MSL/GEDS): The crew performed the activities needed to exchange the processed science sample cartridge assembly (SCA) with a new SCA. Liquid phase sintering is an important means to fabricate net-shape composite materials for applications over a range of industries. The science of liquid phase sintering is about 50 years old, but practice dates from the 1400s when gold was used to bond platinum in Columbia and Ecuador. Today, it is a mainstay in a diversity of fields, such as metal cutting tools, armor piercing projectiles, automotive engine connecting rods, and self-lubricating bearings. Future applications include use of liquid phase sintering as a means to perform in-space fabrication and repair, and for example using lunar regolith to fabricate structures on the moon or using metal powder to fabricate replacement components during extraterrestrial exploration. The MSL SCA-GEDS-German (NASA Sample Cartridge Assembly-Gravitational Effects on Distortion in Sintering) experiment focuses on determining the underlying scientific principles to forecast density, size, shape, and properties for liquid phase sintered bodies over a broad range of compositions in Earth-gravity (1g) and microgravity (μg) conditions.

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons (RADI-N2): The crew retrieved eight dosimeters from the NOD1O3 Rack Front panel area and handed them over to the Russian crew for processing. The objective of this Canadian Space Agency investigation is to better characterize the ISS neutron environment, define the risk posed to the crew members' health, and provide the data necessary to develop advanced protective measures for future spaceflight. It's been recognized that neutrons make up a significant fraction (10-30%) of the biologically effective radiation exposure in low-Earth orbit. The bubble detectors used in the investigation are designed detect neutrons and ignore all other radiation.

Systems

USOS S6 Battery Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: Last night, ground operators completed robotic get-ahead operations to support the S6 Battery EVAs. The Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) was used to release the H1 bolts and break torque on the H2 bolts for all 6 Li-Ion Batteries on Exposed Pallet (EP)9. The first S6 Battery EVA is tentatively planned for Friday, June 26.

ISS Crew Handover: The 62S crew continued handover to the Demo-2 crew including on-orbit practices and lessons learned related to ISS systems and payloads. They also reviewed topics that are not limited to a particular module or scheduled activity as well as those that are usually scheduled as separate activities. This will allow the crew to be on the same page regarding various onboard techniques.

H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV)9 Cargo Operations: Today, the crew continued to perform HTV9 cargo transfer operations. Ground teams estimate ~16 hours of cargo operation remain to unload the vehicle.

Treadmill (T2) Troubleshooting: During the weekly power cycle of the T2 treadmill on GMT 156, the command to shut down the Command Logic Unit (CLU) failed which prevented the power cycle of the T2 rack. Ground teams attempted several troubleshooting steps yesterday to recover the T2 rack without success and believed the issue was due to a corrupted SD Card. Today, the crew attempted to recover the SD card but were unsuccessful. Discussions are ongoing to determine future recovery steps and T2 is currently declared non-operational.

Quick Response Crew Trainer (QRCT) On Board Training (OBT): Today the crew utilized a newly developed tool for a training session. The QRCT OBT is training for USOS failures that require crew to perform onboard hardware manipulation and vehicle commanding to protect crew/vehicle safety. In the event of a USOS failure that would impact crew/vehicle safety the prime USOS crew would execute this Quick Response to protect the vehicle from failures that may cause loss of ground communication. Today's OBT session was the beta test run of the QRCT as an onboard trainer.

Completed Task List Activities:

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Long Life Battery (LLB) Initiate

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Thermal Amine Test without Bulk Water Valve

Lab CDRA Fan Speed Change for Thermal Amine Test

PVCU-2A UB PVA-24-2 Channel Swap

Look Ahead Plan

Saturday, 6/6 (GMT 158)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 6/7 (GMT 159)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Monday, 6/8 (GMT 160)

Payloads:

AWP

Hourglass SD card exchange

HDTV removal

Systems:

HTV Cargo Ops

EVA Airlock Unstow

VHF-1 Emer Comm C/O

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

JEM Airlock Press

SSC9 Power Chain Move and Power On

Treadmill 2 (T2) SD Card Recovery Pt 1

Replacing E-K pre-treat container and hose in [АСУ]

JEM Airlock Leak Check

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension & Retraction

SCENARIY. Observation and photography using photo equipment

SOLISS Removal from EFU Adapter

Life on the Station Photo/Video

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchanges

ISS crew and ГОГУ (RSA Flight Control Management Team) weekly conference (S-band)

SM ventilation system cleaning (group А)

Material Science Laboratory SCA Exchange NB1#7

Nanoracks Module-48 Imagery

MATRYOSHKA-R. BUBBLE-dosimeter gathering and measurements

DUBRAVA. Observation and Photography using VSS

Radi-N Detector Retrieval/Readout

Radiation Dosimetry Inside ISS-Neutrons Hardware Handover

Handover of BUBBLE-dosimeter detectors from USOS

Food Physiology Crew Diet Briefing

Transfer Operations - Pack and stow items on HTV

Quick Response Crew Trainer (QRCT)

Progress 443 (DC1) Stowage and IMS Ops

IMPACT. Photography of IMPACT plate No.1 from DC1 EV Hatch 1 window

Treadmill 2 (T2) SD Card-Recovery Pt 2 [ABORTED]

SSC9 Return [ABORTED]

Handover of Increment 63 Crew

SM Air Sampling Using АК-1М Sampler

Inventory Management System (IMS) Conference

Part 3 of 3: Treadmill 2 (T2) Speed Characterization Test after T2 SD Card Recovery and Write Test [ABORTED]

