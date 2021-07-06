NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 5 July, 2021 - SpaceX Dragon Undocking Pushed Back a Day

©NASA
The SpaceX Cargo Dragon approaches the space station. (June 5, 2021)
Due to forecasted extreme weather off the coast of Florida, SpaceX CRS-22 undocking is now planned for no earlier than July 7.
NASA Television coverage will begin at 10:45 am EDT. NASA and SpaceX flight control teams continue to monitor the weather and splashdown locations. Certain parameters like wind speeds and wave heights must be within certain limits to ensure the safety of the recovery teams, the science, and the spacecraft.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads
Electrostatic Levitation Furnace (ELF): The crew performed the steps necessary to gain access to the internal areas of ELF, change out the sample holder, and replace a gas bottle. JAXA's ELF is an experimental facility designed to levitate, melt and solidify materials by container-less processing techniques using the electrostatic levitation method. With this facility, thermophysical properties of high temperature melts can be measured and solidification from deeply undercooled melts can be achieved. ELF typically processes oxide samples, but is also capable of processing semiconductors, alloys, and metals.
Functional Immune: In support of the Functional Immune investigation, the crew collected saliva samples using two different methods. The human immune system is altered during spaceflight, which may increase the likelihood of adverse health events in crew members. The Functional Immune Alterations, Latent Herpesvirus Reactivation, Physiological Stress and Clinical Incidence Onboard the ISS (Functional Immune) investigation analyzes blood and saliva samples to determine the changes taking place in crew members' immune systems during flight. The changes in the immune system are also compared with crew members' self-reported health information. Results are expected to provide new insight into the possible health risks of long-duration space travel, including future missions to Mars, asteroids, or other distant destinations.
Moderate Temperature Protein Crystallization Growth (MTPCG) #6F: The MTPCG samples were removed from their cold stowage location and packed for return to the ground. The crystals have been growing since the experiment began in mid-June. JAXA's MTPCG investigation is designed to grow high quality protein crystals in microgravity. The crystals are returned to Earth to determine protein structures in detail. The structures are used to develop pharmaceutical drugs, and to explore the mystery of our lives. The protein samples are launched to the ISS by a cargo resupply vehicle and crystallized at 20°C using the counter-diffusion method.
Veggie Monitor Material Review and Photo: The crew took photos while performing Veggie Monitoring surface sample collection operations. Culture-based Environmental Monitoring of Crop-based Space Food Systems (Veggie Monitoring) collects microbial samples from the surface of the station's Veggie plant production system in conjunction with quarterly Environmental Health System (EHS) sample collection. Longer exploration missions require space-based systems for growth of plants, and this investigation is expected to help establish requirements to protect these systems, plants, and crew from contamination.
Veggie Profile of Mood States (POMS): Using the Data Collection Tool (DCT) on an available Space Station Computer (SSC), the crew completed a POMS questionnaire. The research of Human Research Facility (HRF) Veg focuses on the overall behavioral health benefits of having plants and fresh food in space for various plants grown by other investigations.
Systems
Cargo Dragon Departure Preparations: The crew completed several activities in preparation of the Cargo Dragon SpaceX-22 (SpX-22) departure. The crew completed Mid-Tier cargo loading, Cargo Dragon Departure On-Board Training (OBT), and reconfigured cold stowage assets on the vehicle. The crew transferred a powered Microgravity Experiment Research Locker Incubator (MERLIN) from SpX-22 to ISS and transferred a General Laboratory Active Cryogenic ISS Experiment Refrigerator (GLACIER) from ISS to SpX-22. Due to inclement weather off the coast of Florida, SpX-22 undock has been delayed to Wednesday, July 7th to return cargo and payloads to the ground. SpaceX will continue to monitor weather conditions for the next undock opportunity and reassess as needed.
Zero-G Stowage Rack (ZSR) Insert Remove & Replace (R&R): The crew performed an R&R of the worn NOD1O4 ZSR Insert B using the spare Insert salvaged from the Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation (CASA) modification in COL1O4. The NOD1O4 ZSR Insert B is highly susceptible to being contaminated by food particles due to its proximity to the Galley Table, and therefore an R&R was desired. The NOD1O4 ZSR is used to stow common use items such as trash bags, office supplies, and rubber gloves.
Completed Task List Activities:
JEM RSU Battery R&R
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Cargo Dragon Thruster Checkout
Cargo Dragon Docking System Checkout
Cargo Dragon GNC Checkout
Cargo Dragon TDRS Checkout
Cargo Dragon C2V2 Checkout
Look Ahead Plan
Tuesday, July 6 (GMT 187)
Payloads:
Astrobee/Soundsee
CCU demo
Functional Immune
Food Physiology
JAXA video Take 3
Standard Measures
T2AR
Systems:
Hatch Inspection
CSA-CP Extended Maintenance
Emergency Air Supply Assembly
AAA Dry Out Setup
VTE Exams
Crew Dragon Emergency Depressurization OBT
Emergency Mask OBT
Crew Supplies Audit
Wednesday, July 7 (GMT 188)
Payloads:
Cold Stowage packing
Food Physiology
Functional Immune
InSPACE-4
Junior Astronaut video
PWM 3 and 4
Systems:
SpX-22 Undock
PIP AC Inverter R&R
AAA Dry Out Teardown
Crew Provisions Relocate
Soyuz Emergency OBT
Thursday, July 8 (GMT 189)
Payloads:
CCU use
FIR/LMM/ACE module config
InSPACE-4
ManD print remove
MSL SCA exchange
Plant Habitat-04
PWM 3 and 4
Systems:
JEM Return Grille Cleaning
Crew Dragon Fire OBT
UOP Bypass Cable Gather
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
HRF Generic Saliva Collection
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion Operations
Functional Immune Saliva Collection Dry Booklet
HRF Generic Urine Collection
Video and photography for the Spacesuit art project
JAXA MT PCG Sample retrieval and installation Part 1 & 2
JAXA MT PCG Sample Packing
EHS Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis
iWatch Charge for SpX Crew Dragon
Dragon Cargo Transfer
Cold Stowage Double Cold Bag Gather
ELF Sample Holder Change
EHS - Surface Sampler Kit (SSK) and Microbial Air Sampler (MAS) Analysis T + 5
Veggie Monitoring Surface Sample Analysis Historical Documentation Photography
MERLIN (Ambient) Dragon Installation
ELF Gas Bottle Unit (GBU) Replacement
USOS Window Shutter Close
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations
Cargo Dragon Depart OBT
EHS TOCA Sample Data Record
ZSR Insert Installation for NOD1O4
HRF Generic Ambient Blood Collection
SpaceX-22 Dragon Review CBT
Polar Express Rack Uninstall, Transfer, And Dragon Install (Deferred)
Dragon Locker Assist
Glacier1 Transfer from ISS to Dragon
Food Physiology Fecal Sample Collection (Deferred)
Food Physiology MELFI Sample Insertion 1
HRF Operations Profile of Mood States Short Form Questionnaire
