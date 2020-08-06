NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 5 August, 2020 - Research and Orbital Plumbing Duties.

The Expedition 63 crew, with one U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station, juggled an array of space research and orbital plumbing duties on Wednesday.

Commander Chris Cassidy ran several test operations today of the Water Droplet Formation experiment that may improve fluid management on spaceships and faucets and showers on Earth. The veteran astronaut also analyzed water samples for microbes and checked on biology and robotics hardware.

Cassidy then switched roles from space scientist to high-flying plumber and serviced the station's restroom, the Waste and Hygiene Compartment, located in the Tranquility module. He also exchanged water recovery system pumps inside Japan's Kibo laboratory module.

Flight Engineer Anatoly Ivanishin of Roscosmos spent Wednesday morning working on power and electrical systems in the orbiting lab's Russian segment. The experienced cosmonaut then moved onto fluid transfers into the Progress 76 resupply ship then studied ways improve to interactions between mission controllers and space crews.

Cosmonaut Ivan Vagner from Roscosmos started the morning communicating with students on Earth using a ham radio. The first-time space flyer then worked the rest of the day on a variety of maintenance tasks including replacing pumps and checking smoke detectors.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Droplet Formation Study (DFS): The crew performed the setup and initiation of recording for additional runs of the DFS investigation. Data will be archived by an alternate method which will actually result in a quicker delivery time to the experiment team. Droplet Formation Studies in Microgravity (Droplet Formation Study, or more simply DFS) evaluates water droplet formation and water flow of Delta Faucet's H2O kinetic shower head technology. To conserve water, flow rates in shower devices have been reduced, but this lower flow rate also reduces the effectiveness of these devices and often causes consumers to take longer showers, undermining the goal of using less water. Gravity's full effects on formation of water droplet size are unknown, and research in microgravity could help improve the technology, creating better performance and improved user experience while conserving water and energy.

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS): The crew set up the JWRS on the work bench and performed the steps necessary to replace pump P-01. The Demonstration of JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) generates potable water from urine. In the past on manned spacecraft, urine and waste water were collected and stored, or vented overboard. For long-term space missions, however, water supply could become a limiting factor. Demonstrating the function of this water recovery system on orbit contributes to updating the Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) to support astronauts on the space station and future exploration missions.

Systems

Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test: Today the crew performed their monthly WinSCAT test. The test is a screening tool developed by NASA to monitor astronauts and their neuro-cognitive status while in space and alert NASA flight surgeons to any accuracy or reaction time changes in an astronaut's performance. WinSCAT tests working memory, computational skills, attention, visual tracking and spatial processing.

EHS Benzene Chip Measurement System (CMS) Operations: As part of the continued benzene investigation, the crew took two benzene measurements in the Lab today with the CMS reader. Results were provided to the ground. Readings to date have been below detectable limits. The crew will continue to take samples in the LAB every other day and the frequency may be altered based on real-time indications.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Operations: Today, the ISS crew performed periodic EHS water sampling by collecting water samples from the Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) for in-flight and post-flight analysis. In-flight samples were used to perform a Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) analysis that measures the amount of organic constituents in the potable water. The crew also tested the water samples for the presence of Coliform bacteria utilizing a Coliform test bag. These tests are used to determine if the drinking water is still safe for crew consumption.

Completed Task List Activities:

Light Installation at JLP1PA1 and JLP1PA2

Audit of MagVector items in Columbus

Columbus Cabin Cargo & Photo Audit

Stowage and photo audit of Columbus Starboard Endcone

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

IAS Comm Configuration for MRM Ops

LTL swap for condensate collection

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 8/6 (GMT 219)

Payloads:

HXP2 Sample Remove

Systems:

OGS Water Sample

WHC Manual Fill

Friday, 8/7 (GMT 220)

Payloads:

Droplet Formation Study

JEM PLT3/PLT4 Swap

MVP Locker Move

Radi-N2 Retrieve and Handover

SABL3 Relocate

Systems:

Benzene CMS Ops

EHS CFM T+2

Saturday, 8/8 (GMT 221)

Payloads:

No Utilization Activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

ТБУ (Universal Bioengineering Thermostat). ТБУ-В No.07 thermostat temperature check and unobstructed area near ТБУ-В inlet/outlet vents

INTER-MAI-75. Moding HAM Radio Hardware to SSTV

Replacement of MRM1 ГК1 Н1 pump using spares

Handhold Exp Platform #2 (HXP2) Item Preparation

Replacement of FGB Power Supply System 800А storage battery module 1

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

JEM Water Recovery System (JWRS) P-01 Pump Exchange

Replacement of БУПТ-2 current converter controller in FGB Power Supply System storage battery module 1

Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф2 Absorption Cartridge

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Fill Part 3

Vacuum cleaning ПН28-120 Voltage Converter for SM printer (behind panel 231А). Visual inspection of GFCI cable and extension cable [ABORTED]

Droplet Formation Study Test Operations

TOCA Ground Strap Torque

Benzene Chip Retrieve

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Environmental Health System (EHS) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Collect

Filling ЕДВ (5 count) from Progress 444 (DC1) Rodnik H2O Tank 2

Preparation for ИДЭ-4 smoke sensor cleaning in MRM1 Fire Detection System

ASEPTIC. Sample photo after incubation, data transfer to HD for return

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Space Acceleration Measurement System Screen Cleaning

ASEPTIC. ТБУ-В No.04 Deactivation

IDENTIFIKATSIYA. Copy ИМУ-Ц micro-accelerometer data to laptop

INTERACTION-2. Experiment Ops

Commercial Generic Bioprocessing Apparatus 4, Unit Relocation

Astrobee Off

Environmental Health System (EHS) Coliform Water Processing

EHS Benzene Chip Measurement System (CMS) Operations

