NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 31 May, 2021 - COSMIC Setup

Today - Payloads: AC Touch: Per standard procedure, the crew touched both the coated and uncoated coupons for this long-term investigation.

Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings tests an antimicrobial coating on several different materials that represent high-touch surfaces. Some microbes change characteristics in microgravity, which could create new risks to crew health and spacecraft systems as well as creating the possibility of contaminating other planetary bodies. The samples remain in space approximately six months then return to Earth for analysis.

COSMIC: The crew performed the steps necessary to connect the COSMIC (Confocal Space Microscopy) to the IPU (Image Processing Unit). This was performed in preparation for the upcoming Cell Gravisensing investigation. The Elucidation of the Gravisensing Mechanism in Single Cells (Cell Gravisensing) investigation studies how cells sense gravity. While recent research has revealed that individual animal cells can detect gravity, the mechanism for this sensing is largely unknown. This investigation analyzes changes in tension in cell stress fibers during spaceflight as a possible mechanism.

Fluidics run: The crew set up the Fluidics experiment hardware and initiated the first science run. The measurement of liquid displacement within a sphere in microgravity relates to a given kinematic representation of a spacecraft's fuel tank. The FLUIDICS investigation evaluates the Center of Mass (CoM) position regarding a temperature gradient on a representation of a fuel tank. The observation of capillary wave turbulence on the surface of a fluid layer in a low-gravity environment can provide insights into measuring the existing volume in a sphere.

ISS HAM: The crew participated in ann ISS HAM pass with Saint Pierre Marboz, Marboz, France. The event involved 827 total students aged 6 to 15 from the hosting school and 6 other participating elementary schools. ISS Ham Radio provides opportunities to engage and educate students, teachers, parents and other members of the community in science, technology, engineering and math by providing a means to communicate between astronauts and the ground HAM radio units.

Pilote: The crew set up the appropriate hardware and performed one complete protocol and a third of a second protocol for this science session. In order to test the ergonomics of a multisensory interface for controlling robotic arms and spacecraft, it is necessary to perform the trials in microgravity. Performing the test on Earth would lead to a design of a work station using terrestrial ergonomic principles that do not correspond to conditions experienced on a spacecraft in orbit. The Pilote investigation tests the effectiveness of novel control schemes for the remote operation of robotic arms and space vehicles, using virtual reality and a new class of user-machine interfaces based on haptics.

RTPCG-2: The crew set up the appropriate microscope hardware, observed and took photos of the crystal growth screening plate. The protein crystals in the plate have been growing for 7 days under varying conditions. Phase II Real-time Protein Crystal Growth on Board the International Space Station (RTPCG-2) demonstrates new methods for producing high-quality protein crystals in microgravity. Previous work has shown that microgravity can sometimes produce high-quality protein crystals that can be analyzed to identify possible targets for drugs to treat disease. RTPCG-2 tests high-quality proteins crystals for detailed analysis back on Earth.

Toilet (Exploration ECLSS-TOILET): In a continuation of the trouble shooting efforts, the crew replaced the fan/urine separator unit with a spare. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS). The Toilet System will be the primary WMS for USOS for up to 90-crew-days and interfaces with the Urine Transfer System (UTS) to allow concurrent WHC/Toilet operations.

Systems:

Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU) 3004/3015 Loop Scrub, and Iodination: The crew performed EMU water loop scrubs and then acquired and tested water samples for conductivity on units 3004 and 3015. EMU Loop Scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

Forward ISS Docking Adapter (IDA) inspection: Today the crew inspected and took photo documentation of the Forward ISS Docking Adapter (IDA) MLI to determine if it interferes with the Visiting Vehicle Capture Latch pawls and to measure IDA MLI thickness near the Visiting Vehicle Capture Latch and IDA Striker Plate. The crew determined Overall MLI looks in place, and there is no interference with the striker plates.

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement: As part of system health monitoring, the crew used a Velocicalc tool to measure the amount of airflow through selected ventilation inlets and outlets. Today's measurements were taken in the JEM.

Water Stowage System (WSS) Resupply Tank Changeout: Today, Crew changed out the full Water Resupply Tanks 1,2,3 in the US Lab WSS Rack with empty Water Resupply Tanks. The WSS resupply tanks are COTS tanks. The outer shell of the tank is a fiberglass composite that is sealed with an epoxy resin (not wetted). The interior of the shell is lined with polyethylene and the internal bladder is the polyether urethane material. Unlike most of the bladder tanks commonly used in the NASA world, the water is stored between the bladder and the shell (as opposed to inside the bladder). During transfer ops, the bladder is filled with compressed air which forces the water out of the tank.

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain/Fill: Today the crew set up the recycle tank to drain to a ЕДВ-У. Following the setup the ground performed the tank drain using the Urine Transfer System (UTS). Once the ground specialists completed the transfer, the crew verified the recycle tank was empty, terminated the drain, and repositioned the fill/drain valve to fill

Completed Task List Activities:

Record ESA PAO Message

Stowage Follow Up

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Command and Control Software (CCS) S-band Telemetry (TLM) Housekeeping 1 (HK1) Preempt

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) High Pressure (HP) Oxygen Valve Open

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Node 3 Mode Transition to Dual

Look Ahead Plan:

Tuesday, June 1 (GMT 152)

Payloads:

COSMIC logger replacement, FIR CCU HD Replace, Fluidics run 2&3, SCEM T/S, Iceberg desiccant swap, Standard Measures, SUBSA/DFM Exchange

Systems:

SpaceX-22 Dragon Rendezvous Review CBT

SpaceX-22 Dragon review CBT

Airlock PHA Dust Cap Tether Repair

Wednesday, June 2 (GMT 153)

Payloads:

AC Touch, ELF Holder exchange, ISS HAM pass, ManD print removal and stow, MME-2 Kubik setup, SUBSA Hardware stow, Toilet questionnaire

Systems:

SpaceX-22 Dragon Rendezvous review CBT

Atmospheric Control System (ACS) Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System(NORS) Nitrogen Transfer Termination

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Thursday, June 3 (GMT 153)

Payloads:

AC Touch, Food Acceptability, Food Physiology, ManD print remove, MHU-6 fam, Nanoracks Module-9 OBT, RTPCG plate load, TICTOC procedure review, Toilet questionnaire

Systems:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Configuring

Stow US EVA Hardware

Brine Processor Assembly Bladder Inspect and Stow

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Calibration Check

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Swap

Solution Crystallization Observation Facility (SCOF) Thermo Module Convert Cable connection check.

Extravehicular Activity Battery Removal

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Water Processing Jumper Degas

Deck D1 and D2 cargo cleanup

PILOTE H/W setup

Confocal Space Microscopy Image Processing Unit (IPU) Connection

Temperature and Humidity Control (THC) Intermodule Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement Survey

Multi purpose Small Payload Rack 2 (MSPR2) Work Bench Photo taking

PILOTE Science

Inter Module Ventilation (IMV) Flow Measurement for JPM Module

IDA Forward MLI Inspection

PILOTE File Transfer

Fluidics hardware installation

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Recycle Tank Drain

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Gas Trap & Pump Inlet Filter (PIF) Checkout (C/O)

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination

ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood

MERLIN 3 Desiccant Swap

Fluidics Run 1 execution

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Node 3 Return to Ground Sampling

Toilet Fans/Urine Separator Remove and Replace

TEST. Pre-EVA spacesuit and interior surface sampling

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

Microscope Hardware Setup via SABL Power

Orlan-MKS Drink Bag Refill and Install

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Microscopy Plate S/N C1, Row A, Day 7

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

Public Affairs Office (PAO) Social Media Event

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Impact Shield Installation

HMS Tonometry Test Subject

