NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 30 June, 2020 - New Tasks Added for Spacewalk

A spacewalker's spacesuit gloves and camera are reflected in the helmet visor in this "space-selfie" taken during a six-hour and seven-minute spacewalk. Credit: NASA. (June 26, 2020)

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken are scheduled to depart the International Space Station's Quest airlock Wednesday for a spacewalk to complete battery replacement activities to upgrade one of two power channels on the station's far starboard truss (S6 Truss).

The upgrade includes removing six aging nickel-hydrogen batteries and replacing them with three new lithium-ion batteries and the adapter plates that complete the power circuit to the new batteries.

The duo will set their spacesuits to battery power about 7:35 a.m. EDT Wednesday, signifying the start of their spacewalk, which will last between six and seven hours. NASA will begin its live coverage on NASA Television and the agency's website at 6 a.m.

In a prior spacewalk June 26, Cassidy and Behnken began the work to complete the upgrade to this initial power channel, additionally completing some of the tasks originally scheduled for today. The remaining tasks for today are to install one more lithium-ion battery and one more adapter plate and remove the sixth nickel-hydrogen battery that will no longer be used. NASA animation depicts the originally scheduled spacewalk activities. The new lithium-ion batteries arrived on a Japanese cargo ship last month.

New tasks added for tomorrow's spacewalk include loosening the bolts on the nickel-hydrogen batteries that will be replaced during two future spacewalks to complete the power capability upgrade on the far starboard truss and complete the station's battery replacement work that began in January 2017 with the first series of power upgrade spacewalks.

Cassidy and Behnken also will route power and ethernet cables in preparation for the installation of a new external wireless communications system with an enhanced HD camera and to increase helmet camera coverage for future spacewalks. To support future power system upgrades, they also will remove a device called an "H-Fixture" that was installed before the solar arrays were launched to the space station.

This will be the 229th spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance. Cassidy again will be extravehicular crew member 1, wearing the spacesuit with red stripes, while Behnken will be extravehicular crew member 2, wearing the spacesuit with no stripes. It will be the eighth spacewalk for each astronaut.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Plant Habitat-02 Latch Evaluation: Following issues experienced with the Environmental Control System (ECS) installation a few weeks ago, the crew performed a more detailed inspection of the failed locking mechanism on the new ECS. The inspection went well and the crew was able to lock and unlock the ECS system in the current configuration. The information gained will be used to develop a forward plan. This is part of a series of activities to get the facility ready for samples currently launching on NG-14. Assessment of Nutritional Value and Growth Parameters of Space-grown Plants (Plant Habitat-02) cultivates radishes as a model plant that is nutritious and edible, has a short cultivation time, and is genetically similar to Arabidopsis, a plant frequently studied in microgravity. Developing the capability for food production in space requires understanding cultivation conditions such as intensity and spectral composition of light and the effects of the culture medium or soil. This research could help optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space, as well as evaluation of nutrition and taste of the plants.

TangoLab-2 Cardcube Troubleshooting: As a follow-up to the card 14 re-seat performed last week, the crew removed card 14 from its current slot and installed it in a different location. Once this was accomplished the ground team reported the telemetry still indicated an issue. As the next step of the troubleshooting, the crew removed the hexacube (experiment) from card 14 and reinstalled the card. The ground team subsequently reported off-nominal telemetry indicating the card itself may be the issue. A replacement card is planned for launch on NG-14. TangoLab-2 is a reconfigurable general research facility designed for microgravity research and development and pilot manufacturing in the ISS.

Systems

S6 Battery Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: Today, the crew continued preparing for the S6 channel 1B battery upgrade EVA #2 by performing their equipment lock preps for Extravehicular Activity Mobility Units (EMU) 3004 and 3006. The crew also completed the EVA tool audit, incorporated the cuff checklists, completed EVA procedure reviews and participated in a pre-EVA procedure review conference. The second planned EVA to complete the changeout of the Channel 1B batteries is set for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The crew is scheduled to egress the Quest Joint Airlock shortly after 6:40 am CT.

Completed Task List Activities:

EVA Procedure Review

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Lab MCA Mode Transition for Equipment Lock Prep

A/L LTL Flow Init/Term for Activities in A/L

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, 7/1 (GMT 183)

Payloads:

No Payload activities

Systems:

S6 1B Battery EVA#2 (Prep and EVA)

Thursday, 7/2 (GMT 184)

Payloads:

Astrobee Power-On

FIR/LMM/CDM Change Out

ELF Software Update

Food Physiology

RADI-N2 Detector Retrieval And Processing

Systems:

HMS Ultrasound

Post-EVA PHS Exams

EMU Water Recharge

Friday, 7/3 (GMT 185)

Payloads:

Astrobee Power-Off

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Pre EVA Examination - Subject

REFLEKOM BCB health check

UF-ATMOSFERA. PL Deactivation & Closeout Ops

Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф1 Absorption Cartridge (end)

Regeneration of Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф2 Cartridge, initiate

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

Checkout of Vacuum Pumps [BH] (2 ea) from spare Vozdukh ORU test panel

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Cuff Checklist Print

Equipment Lock (E-LK) Preparation

PILLE sensors gathering and setup for USOS EVA

TANGOLAB-2 CARD AND CUBE TROUBLESHOOTING

Test activation of Atmosphere Purification System Emergency Vacuum Valves [АВК СОА] using spares (ФГБ1ПГО_4_426_1 Bag II-1/256-1 Cover for [АВК] 007223R)

Test comm sessions via Luch-5В Relay Satellites (95°) & (-16°) and 2-way audio/video comm check with ШСС smart station [АРМ]

Plant Habitat-02 ECS Latch Evaluation

Nikon camera sync with station time

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

VIZIR. Testing Coordinate Referencing System (СКПФ-УМ) emitter platform No.004-1+C11

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Conference

Progress 443 (DC1) Stowage and IMS Ops

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Pistol Grip Tool (PGT) Battery

Progress 448 (SM Aft) Rodnik H2O Tank 1 shell compression

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Audit

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) iPad Contingency Procedures preparation

Vacuum cleaning ventilation grilles on FGB interior panels (201, 301, 401)

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Vacuum Cleaning of Dust collectors ПC1, ПС2 filter cartridges in FGB (panel 203, 403)

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.