NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 September, 2020 - Working in the Japanese Kibo Module

The three-person Expedition 63 crew focused its attention today on Japanese science hardware and Russian cardiac studies.

The International Space Station trio also serviced air conditioning and plumbing systems.

The Kibo laboratory module from JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) enables a multitude of space science taking place both inside and outside the orbital lab. Kibo has an airlock that the crew can place external experiments and even satellites for deployment into the vacuum of space.

Commander Chris Cassidy spent the first part of Thursday removing a commercial science payload from Kibo's airlock. The NanoRacks External Platform supports a variety of research requiring exposure to the space environment. The automated science experiments look at different technologies and phenomena including robotics, physics, and microbiology that can benefit Earth and space industries.

Cassidy switched roles in the afternoon from space scientist to orbital maintenance man. The veteran NASA astronaut checked out spacecraft atmosphere monitor components and updated software supporting the Waste and Hygiene Compartment, the station's restroom.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner continued a second day of heart research to understand how the human body adapts to long-term weightlessness. The duo explored the benefits of a negative pressure lower body suit that prevents blood and body fluids from pooling toward an astronaut's head, a unique space condition commonly known as "puffy face."

Ivanishin also replaced battery components before setting up advanced Earth photography gear. Vagner worked on fluid transfers throughout the station's Russian segment then moved on and updated lab inventory files.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

NREP Hardware Remove: Following the extension of the slide table into the JEM pressurized volume and removal of NREP from the slide table, the crew removed External Platform Module-7 (Craig-X) and External Platform Module-12 (Astrileux) from NREP. NREP was then placed back on the slide table and will be returned to its external location.

Craig-X is a Flight Test Platform (FTP) designed to promote electronics testing to raise Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) at a low cost and a reduced time frame. This experiment began having communication issues early this year and despite multiple recovery attempts, was never able to recover.

Astrileux evaluates the effects of space exposure on new materials that, for the first time, show optical performance in the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelength range (10-20 nm). These materials have potential for a new generation of space instrumentation that can capture EUV radiation for use in remote sensing, planet mapping, telescopes, semiconductor applications and other systems.

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor (SCRAM): The crew removed the Major Constituent Analyzer (MCA) plug from the SCRAM and powered it up. The MCA plug is used to protect the SCRAM's sensor when the unit is powered off. SCRAM demonstrates the capabilities of a small, reliable, portable gas chromatograph mass spectrometer instrument aboard the ISS to conduct major and minor elements of air measurement (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Methane, Water, etc). The instrument transmits data back to the ground research team every two seconds, providing a continuous analysis to the ground research team. It has a mass of less than 9.5 kg and consumes less than 40 watts of power in its nominal configuration.

Systems

Urine Processing Assembly (UPA) Software Transition: Today the crew assisted the ground team in performing a firmware update on the UPA to acquire new software capabilities. The software updates are required prior to the installation of the new Toilet System. The crew performed a setup and teardown of the SSC-to-UPA Data Module connections in the Water Recovery System 2 (WRS-2) Rack. The new software will perform additional UPA leak checks and add leak annunciation to additional UPA states to alert the ground and crew to a potential leak or fluid backflow resulting from Toilet System faults.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

Completed Task List Activities:

Station Support Computer (SSC) 8 Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Swap

Wanted Poster ACME Igniter Arm 2

Swap of N2 PCS and USCV PCS ZBooks for Log File Save

Crew Communication Headset Inspection and Replacement

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Passive Thermal Control System (PTCS) PMA3 Heater Test

FGB Solar Array Video Survey

Ground Supt for MISSE Ops

VES limit adjustment for CIR activation

Thruster disable/enable for JEMRMS Ops

JEM RMS Ops Video Support

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 9/4 (GMT 248)

Payloads:

Astrobee Localization/Mobility Ops

Biolab TCU Clean

JEMAL Ops

MELFI1 EU Swap

Radi-N2 Retrieve & Handover

Systems:

EHS CFM T+2

Saturday, 9/5 (GMT 249)

Payloads:

Astrobee Off

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Sunday, 9/6 (GMT 250)

Payloads:

No Utilization Activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

JEM PS-120 Junction Box Troubleshooting

JEM Airlock Press & Leak Check

Transfer of [БНП] tank from DC1 to MRM2

ТБУ. Check ТБУ-В #07 thermostat temperature and keep out zones in front of ТБУ-В inlets and outlets

URAGAN. Closeout operations and teardown of SOVA and photo equipment

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension & Retraction to/from JPM Side

Life on the ISS photo and Russian video

NanoRacks External Platform Removal from the Slide Table

NanoRacks External Platform Payload Hardware Removal

BIOCARD. Experiment ops.

JEM Airlock Depressurization

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor Power On

Station Support Computer Transition Relocation to Node 3

Urine Processing Assembly 6.4.1 Software Transition Setup, Init & Closeout

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record

VIZIR. Experiment session using СКПФ-УМ hardware

Spacecraft Atmosphere Monitor MCA Plug Remove

JEM Airlock Vent & Confirmation

Water transfer from DC1 Progress #444 Rodnik water tank #1 (БВ1) into a EDV

Preparation of ПТАБ-1М storage battery current converter unit R&R (position A307)

URAGAN. SOVA and photo equipment setup and power on.

Flight Director/ISS Crew Conference

Astrobee Stowage Clear

Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.