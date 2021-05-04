NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 May, 2021 - Drug Development.

The seven-member Expedition 65 crew aboard the International Space Station will be orbiting Earth until October after watching the SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts depart over the weekend.

The five astronauts and two cosmonauts staying behind prepared for the next SpaceX Cargo mission and researched a variety of space phenomena today.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting June 3 for the launch of the next Cargo Dragon mission to resupply the orbital lab. NASA Flight Engineer Shane Kimbrough and station Commander Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency began getting the station ready for the upcoming space shipment. The duo organized the Permanent Multipurpose Module and the Kibo laboratory module today to make room for the new cargo.

Monday's science activities ran the gamut of robotics, human research and drug development. Research on the orbiting lab can improve the health of humans on and off the Earth, benefit a range of industries, and advance the commercialization of space.

The Astrobee robotic assistants were flying around inside Kibo testing automated rendezvous techniques as Kimbrough monitored the activities. Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency wore a virtual reality headset and reached for virtual objects to help scientists understand how weightlessness affects the central nervous system.

NASA Flight Engineer Megan McArthur cleaned up the Microgravity Science Glovebox after closing out the Transparent Alloys physics study. Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA checked out emergency hardware then set up gear for an immune system study that may promote the development of new vaccines and drugs to treat diseases.

Roscosmos cosmonaut and Flight Engineer Oleg Novitskiy worked on inventory updates and cargo transfers from the ISS Progress 77 resupply ship. Flight Engineer Pyotr Dubrov installed hardware for a Russian experiment that monitors the Earth's atmosphere in ultraviolet light.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Astrobee/ROAM: The crew configured the JEM to support the Astrobee ops, the appropriate experiment support software was loaded to the Astrobee free-fliers, and a series of ROAM experimental operations was performed. Many tests were performed successfully and good data was obtained. Relative Operations for Autonomous Maneuvers (ROAM) demonstrates processes for a robotic craft to rendezvous with debris in space. Space debris includes satellites that could be repaired or taken out of orbit, but many of these objects are tumbling, which makes rendezvous and docking challenging. ROAM uses the space station's Astrobee robots to observe and understand how targets tumble and uses this information to plan ways to safely reach them.

Celestial Immunity: In preparation for the experimental sessions, the crew gathered the appropriate hardware, configured the Life Science Glovebox, and transferred thawing-assist items to SABL to condition. This project seeks to gain a broad understanding of how gravity affects overall human immune function and potentially uncover novel pathways of immune function that can be exploited to develop better vaccines and immunobiologics for human use. The project will build on earlier studies that evaluated lymphocyte (a type of white blood cell) function in microgravity. The project will also evaluate whether gravity-regulated immune pathways are affected by age by examining cells from young adult and elderly donors in parallel.

GRASP: The crew performed 3 versions of the GRASP experiment in the quasi-free-floating configuration. The ground teams reported the sessions appeared to go very well. The purpose of the Gravitational References for Sensimotor Performance: Reaching and Grasping (GRASP) investigation is to better understand how the central nervous system (CNS) integrates information from different sensations (e.g. sight or hearing), encoded in different reference frames, in order to coordinate the hand with the visual environment. More specifically, the science team seeks to better understand if, and how, gravity acts as a reference frame for the control of reach-to-grasp.

MSG Work Volume Clean: In preparation for the next user of the MSG, the crew cleaned several threaded holes. This was performed due to water that was released from a previous MSG user that may have resulted in deposits in these threaded areas. The Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) is a rack-level payload facility located in the U.S. Laboratory module on the International Space Station (ISS). MSG provides resources such as power, data, video, heat rejection, vacuum, nitrogen and containment for investigations. The facility is well suited for handling hazardous materials when crew are present. MSG is capable of accommodating both physical science and biological research payloads.

Story Time from Space - 8: In preparation for the experiment, the crew installed the Thermal Balance experiment software on an appropriate SSC (Station Support Computer). Story Time From Space (STFS) combines literacy and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects with basic science demonstrations. The Story Time From Space-8 Heat Transfer Demo uses a Sun-Earth-Space model to demonstrate concepts of radiative heat transfer. It is performed on the International Space Station by an astronaut and videotaped, along with a reading of the book Give Me Some Space, and the videos and educational materials are made available on the STFS website.

Transparent Alloys: Following the completion of the Transparent Alloys series of experiment runs, the crew removed the hardware to prepare for the next user of the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) facility. The Transparent Alloys study is a group of several investigations, with the METCOMP being the most recent to be performed. This investigation conducts research on layered structures in peritectic systems by in-situ observation. Investigations of peritectic metallic systems show a wide range of possible microstructures. Bands, islands, tree-like microstructures and coupled growth appear when the primary and peritectic phase solidify in a competitive manner. To improve the understanding of appearing morphologies during solidification, transparent model systems with a plastic phase are quite attractive.

Systems

Mobile Servicing System (MSS) Operations: Robotics Ground Controllers maneuvered the Space Station Remote Manipulator System (SSRMS) and used the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) to stow the Robotics Micro Conical Tool (RMCT) in the Tool Holster Assembly (THA). Ground Controllers then translated the Mobile Transporter (MT) from Worksite 7 (WS 7) to WS 2.

Cupola Bump Shield Disassembly: The crew removed two Cupola Side Window Bump Shield doors. The doors will be returned to the ground where teams will analysis the effects of radiation on the materials.

Restraints & Mobility Aids (R&MA) Audit: The crew audited two CTBs searching for spare Multi-Use Brackets, Flexible Brackets, and Laptop Desks. Broken Multi-Use Brackets will be stowed separately for return to the ground.

Completed Task List Activities:

None

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator (SPDM) Robotics Micro Conical Tool (RMCT) Stow

Mobile Transporter (MT) Translation

Command and Control Software (CCS) Mobile Transporter (MT) Diagnostic Buffer Collection List (DBCL) Dump

Look Ahead Plan

Tuesday, May 4 (GMT 124)

Payloads:

AC Touch, Celestial Immunities, Myotones, Standard Measures/Repository, Story Time-8, SUBSA prep

Systems

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Secondary Oxygen Pack (SOP) Swap

In-Flight Maintenance Port Stall Mounting Bracket Remove & Replace

ISS Crew Orientation

Wednesday, May 5 (GMT 125)

Payloads:

AC Touch, Astrobee off, Celestial Immunity, ManD print remove, Standard Measures/Repository, SUBSA hardware setup

Systems

Transfer Cygnus Cargo Operations

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Node 3 Endcone Stowage Cleanout

Thursday, May 6 (GMT 126)

Payloads:

Astrobee on, Celestial Immunity, Food Acceptability, Standard Measures/Repository, SUBSA/BRAINS

Systems

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) Oxygen Generation System (OGS) Hydrogen Sensor ORU Purge Adapter (HOPA) Operations

OGS R&R

Adlink Mini PC Restow

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Emergency O2 PBA move

Astrobee Docking Station Power Cycle

Swap Air PBA CTBs

Progress 445 (DC1) Cargo Transfers and IMS Ops

Emergency Equipment Return

Restraints & Mobility Aids (R&MA) Audit

Port Crew Quarters Fan Troubleshooting

JEM Stowage Consolidation for SpX-22

Charger Node 2 Relocate

Filling (separation) of EDV (KOV) for Elektron or EDV-SV

Big Picture Words for Resupply Air Tanks

Astrobee ROAM Operations

Cupola Bump Shield Disassembly

Resupply Air Tank Setup & Initiation

USOS COMMON HATCH WINDOW COVER AUDIT

Story Time 8 Thermal Balance Software Install

Celestial Immunity Hardware Gather

Transparent Alloys Hardware Stow

Dragon 22 Prepack

Celestial Immunity SABL Insert

Celestial Immunity MELFI Sample Retrieve

