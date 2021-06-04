NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 June, 2021 - SpaceX Resupply Mission Launched.

New science, supplies and solar arrays are packed inside the SpaceX Cargo Dragon vehicle as it orbits toward the International Space Station.

Two cosmonauts are also cleaning up following a successful spacewalk early Wednesday.

Five Expedition 65 astronauts are relaxing today, but will be on duty Saturday unpacking time-sensitive science experiments from the new Cargo Dragon resupply ship. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will be monitoring Dragon during its rendezvous and approach on Saturday until its automated docking about 5 a.m. EDT. NASA TV begins its live coverage at 3:30 a.m.

Afterward, the duo will join Flight Engineers Mark Vande Hei and Thomas Pesquet and Commander Akihiko Hoshide transferring cargo from the U.S. space freighter into the station. They will focus first on installing and activating new experiments researching rodents, microbes, sea life and plants.

Space biology studies help scientists understand how microgravity impacts a variety of life forms. This leads to new insights and developments that improve human health, innovate Earth industries and commercialize space.

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov are cleaning up today following a seven-hour and 19-minute spacewalk on Wednesday to ready the station's Russian segment for a new module. The duo spent Friday servicing their Orlan spacesuit components and stowing their spacewalking tools.

The spacewalkers worked early Wednesday to deconfigure the Pirs docking compartment which will undock from the Zvezda service module after 20 years later this summer. This will open up Zvezda's Earth-facing port for the arrival of Russia's Nauka multipurpose laboratory module planned to arrive shortly after Pirs' departure.

On-Orbit Status Report

SpaceX-22 Cargo Dragon Launch: Today, SpaceX-22 Cargo Dragon launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from LC- 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida at 12:29 PM CT and is set to dock to the ISS on Saturday, June 5 at 4:13 AM CT. The Crew will be off-duty tomorrow in preparation for SpaceX-22's arrival where they will unload various science experiments that will study how water bears tolerate space, whether microgravity affects symbiotic relationships, analyzing the formation of kidney stones, and more.

Payloads:

AC Touch: Per standard procedure, the crew touched both the coated and uncoated coupons for this long-term investigation. Boeing Environment Responding Antimicrobial Coatings tests an antimicrobial coating on several different materials that represent high-touch surfaces. Some microbes change characteristics in microgravity, which could create new risks to crew health and spacecraft systems as well as creating the possibility of contaminating other planetary bodies. The samples remain in space approximately six months then return to Earth for analysis.

Food Acceptability: Using the data collection tool an available SSC (Station Support Computer), the crew filled out their Food Acceptability Surveys. This investigation seeks to determine the impact of repetitive consumption of food currently available from the spaceflight food system. Results will be used in developing strategies to improve food system composition to support crew health and performance on long duration missions.

ManD: The crew accessed the Manufacturing Device (ManD) print volume, removed the latest printed object, cleaned the extruder print nozzle, took photos and stowed the printed object. The Manufacturing Device enables the production of components on the ISS for both NASA and commercial objectives. Parts, entire experiments, and tools can be created on demand utilizing the ManD printer that is installed into an Express Rack locker location. ManD is capable of producing parts out of a wide variety of thermopolymers including engineered plastics.

RTPCG-2 plate load: The crew loaded the plate C1, row B wells with protein solutions and salt solutions to begin the next series of protein crystallization RTPCG-2 experiments. The plate was then transferred to a Space Automated Bioproduct Laboratory (SABL) where the crystals can develop over the next 7 days. Phase II Real-time Protein Crystal Growth on Board the International Space Station (RTPCG-2) demonstrates new methods for producing high-quality protein crystals in microgravity. Previous work has shown that microgravity can sometimes produce high-quality protein crystals that can be analyzed to identify possible targets for drugs to treat disease. RTPCG-2 tests high-quality proteins crystals for detailed analysis back on Earth.

TICTOC (Targeting Improved Cotton Through On-orbit Cultivation): The crew reviewed the procedures to prepare for the TICTOC experiment, which arrives on SpX-22. Target, the retail store, is funding the investigation Targeting Improved Cotton Through On-orbit Cultivation (TICTOC) that studies how root system architecture affects plant resilience to stress, water-use efficiency, and carbon sequestration during the critical phase of seedling establishment. Roots play a central role in plant stress resistance and survival, but their growth patterns depend upon gravity. This investigation examines how environmental factors and genes control development of roots in the absence of gravity.

Systems:

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Preparations: The crew completed several activities in preparation for the ISS 2B IROSA EVA. The crew reviewed procedures, charged and installed EVA batteries and performed an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Loop scrubs. Additionally, the crew completed an EMU Orbital Replacement Unit (ORU) checkout and EVA retractable equipment tether inspection. The ISS 2B IROSA EVA is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16th.

SpaceX-22 docking preparations: the crew reviewed Cargo Dragon cargo operations in preparation for SpX-22's arrival. They also had a conference with ISS ground teams to discuss upcoming docking/cargo activities. The crew will work on Saturday to unload time critical experiments after SpX-22 docks.

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) In Flight Maintenance (IFM): As part of regularly scheduled preventative maintenance, the crew performed a manual WHC flush tank fill. By using a post-flight analysis bag to capture any pressure relief, also known as the burp, they depressurized the flush water tank and water valve block to protect the dose pump. This pump is critical as it injects the pre-treat required to properly recycle waste urine.

Ultrasound Eye Exam: Today the crew used an ultrasound device to perform an eye scan, the first of several routine ultrasound eye exams during their stay on ISS. Eye exams are performed regularly onboard in order to monitor crewmember's eye health. Eyesight is one of many aspects of the human body affected by long-duration stays in a microgravity environment.

Completed Task List Activities:

WHC KTO replace

Today's Ground Activities:

Atmosphere Control and Supply (ACS) High Pressure (HP) Oxygen Valve Open

Internal Thermal Control System (ITCS) Airlock Low Temperature Loop (LTL) Flow Initiation

Extravehicular Mobility Unit Orbital Replacement Unit Checkout

Atmospheric Control System (ACS) Oxygen Leak Check

Look Ahead Plan:

Friday, June 4 (GMT 155)

Payloads:

BPA filter clean, Cold Stowage unpack

Systems:

Crew off-duty day

Saturday, June 5 (GMT 156)

Payloads:

ADSEP2 historical photos, Cold Stowage transfer/unpacking, HRF urine setup, Lyophillization-2, MME-2, Nanoracks Mod-9 ops 1, Tangolab-2 card cube replace, TICTOC, UMAMI

Systems:

SpX-22 docking Ops

SpX-22 Cargo Ops

Sunday, June 6 (GMT 157)

Payloads:

HRF blood/urine collection, TICTOC

Systems:

Crew off-duty day

Today's Planned Activities:

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Maintenance Work Area Preparation

Mouse Habitat Unit 6 Mission Familiarization

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth MELFI Vial Retrieve

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Payload Review

Atmospheric Control System (ACS) Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System (NORS) Nitrogen System Swap to N2 NORS tank

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedures Print

Real-time Protein Crystal Growth Screening Plate Load S/N C1, Row B

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation

TICTOC Procedure Review#1

Brine Processor Bladder Remove and Inspect

Water Resource Management Water Resupply Tank Transfer to WSS Teardown

Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review

Extravehicular Mobility Unit Orbital Replacement Unit Checkout

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

Health Maintenance System (HMS) - ESA Nutritional Assessment

Node 2 Overhead Hatch Open

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan

Nanoracks Module-9 OBT

Node 2 Overhead Hatch Close

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Manual Fill Initiation

US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Tool Tranfer

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Ultrasound 2 Scan performed by a Crew Medical Officer (CMO)

US Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Retractable Equipment Tether Inspection

Contingency Water Container - Iodinated (CWC-I) Degas

WHC Contingency Gather

Glacier 2 and Glacier 1 Transfer

Extrvehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Water Recharge

Glacier Desiccant Swap

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Liquid Cooling Ventilation Garment (LVCG) Water Fill

Manufacturing Device Print Removal, Clean and Stow

Extravehicular Activity Battery Install

EVA Battery Operations Terminal Charge Init

Dragon Cargo Operations Review

Dragon Cargo Operations Conference

Flight Director/ISS CREW CONFERENCE

