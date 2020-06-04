NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 June, 2020 - Reviewing Station Safety Procedures and Equipment

NASA astronauts (from left) Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley and Chris Cassidy are the U.S. members of the Expedition 63 crew. Behnken and Hurley are the International Space Station's newest crewmates after arriving May 31 aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon. Cassidy is the station Commander and has been on the orbiting lab since April 9 when he arrived with (out of frame) Flight Engineers Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner aboard the Soyuz MS-16 crew ship. Credit: NASA.

The three NASA astronauts and two Roscosmos cosmonauts that comprise the Expedition 63 crew are keeping the International Space Station humming with space research.

Less than a week into their stay on the orbiting lab, Flight Engineers Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken are still orienting themselves with station systems and operations. Meanwhile, the duo is beginning to step up their advanced science activities to benefit people on and off Earth.

Hurley is getting up to speed with a pair of space physics experiments today. He started research today on space bubbles and microfluids to improve oxygen and medicine delivery systems. He then photographed hardware being set up to research how tiny particles behave in fluids. Results could improve the development of advanced materials and 3D printing techniques.

Behnken is studying how to remove and re-install a plant habitat so he can access and replace life support gear on Thursday. He also tested the SpaceX Crew Dragon's wi-fi system that connects the spacecraft's portable computer tablets.

Both astronauts also joined NASA Commander Chris Cassidy on Wednesday afternoon reviewing station safety procedures and equipment. Cassidy spent the morning setting up science gear that Hurley would later use to begin his space bubbles research.

In the Russian segment of the station, cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner split their time between Earth observations, radiation checks and module inspections. The duo also videotaped messages and station activities for audiences on the ground.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Advanced Colloids Experiment (ACE) Module photos: The crew took images of 4 ACE modules (ACE-T4, ACE-T11, and 2 ACE-T-Ellipsoid modules). This was performed to determine the viability of the various samples in these modules so order of operations can be planned accordingly. ACE modules are processed in the Fluids Integrated Rack (FIR)/Light Microscopy Module (LMM). Briefly, ACE-T4 looks at ordered/disordered particle systems, ACE-T11 studies the design and assembly of 3 dimensional structures from colloids, and ACE-T-Ellipsoids studies design and assembly of complex three-dimensional colloids.

Electrolysis Measurement (EM): The crew installed the EM experiment hardware in the Microgravity Science Glovebox (MSG) and the investigation was initiated. Electrolytic Gas Evolution Under Microgravity (Electrolysis Measurement) examines the influence of gravity on electrolytic gas evolution, a complex electrochemical process with multiple applications on Earth and in space. For example, electrolysis generates bubbles that can be used to create pressure differentials in microfluidic devices, such as skin patches, used to deliver medications. Microgravity makes it possible to single out bubble growth and study its effect on the process.

Hourglass-SD swap: As a continuation of the data downlink for Hourglass run 2, the crew swapped out secure digital (SD) memory cards. JAXA's Hourglass investigation examines the relationship between gravity and the behavior of granular materials such as regolith that covers the surface of planets and planetary-like bodies. Researchers observe various granular materials inside an hourglass and a measuring cylinder under different gravity conditions. Better understanding of the behavior of these materials supports the design of spacecraft for future missions landing on the surfaces of planets and other celestial bodies.

Plant Habitat-02: The crew reviewed the appropriate procedures, gathered hardware, and set up the maintenance work area (MWA) in preparation for the Plant Hab-02 facility work later this week. Assessment of Nutritional Value and Growth Parameters of Space-grown Plants (Plant Habitat-02) cultivates radishes as a model plant that is nutritious and edible, has a short cultivation time, and is genetically similar to Arabidopsis, a plant frequently studied in microgravity. Developing the capability for food production in space requires understanding cultivation conditions such as intensity and spectral composition of light and the effects of the culture medium or soil. This research could help optimize plant growth in the unique environment of space, as well as evaluation of nutrition and taste of the plants.

Systems

Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Collection: The crew collected water samples from the PWD for in-flight and post-flight analysis. Collections are performed multiple times throughout the increment to verify water quality. During the in-flight analysis today, the crew noticed the session had terminated with indications the PWD sample bag was under-filled. The crew verified the sample bag was appropriately filled. Ground team will continue to assess to determine the cause of the termination. The sample bag is valid for a day so analysis may be delayed if the issue is resolved prior to tomorrow.

ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization Onboard Training (OBT): The crew completed the Emergency Hardware OBT which is designed to familiarize the crew with the locations of equipment and the positions of valves used in emergencies as well as practice communication from the Russian Segment (RS) modules in case of emergency.

Emergency Mask Procedure Review On-Board Training (OBT): The crew reviewed and practiced the emergency mask don/purge technique for an ammonia leak scenario. This is nominal training to maintain crew proficiency using emergency masks.

Completed Task List Activities:

LAB1P6 CCAA MFCV and Gas Trap Inspection

Microgravity Science Glovebox Video Camera Lens Check

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Nitrogen Repress

JEM RMS Ops Ground Support

Node 3 MCA Full Calibration

SSRMS Walkoff to MBS4

MT Translate from WS5 to WS7

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, 6/4 (GMT 156)

Payloads:

CIR Manifold Bottle Change

ELF Round Robin sample install

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Plant Habitat-02

Systems:

EVA SOP R&R (EMU 3006)

HTV Cargo Ops

EHS AQM Relocate

Thermal Amine Scrubber Powercycle

Friday, 6/5 (GMT 157)

Payloads:

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange

Food Physiology

J-SOLISS removal

MSRR/MSL/GEDS sample Exchange

NanoRacks MOD-48 Imagery

Radi-N2 retrieve and handover

Systems:

SpaceX-20 SODF Quick Response Crew Trainer

HTV Cargo Ops

ISS Crew Handover

Saturday, 6/6 (GMT 158)

Payloads:

No payload activities

Systems:

Crew Off Duty

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Hourglass SD Card exchange on PL Cntl Box S/N 002 for data downlink

Power up Soyuz 745 Angular Rate Integration Unit (БИУС)

MATRYOSHKA-R. Tritel Hardware Monitoring

Environmental Health System (EHS) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Collect, Analysis & Data Record

Switching Air Conditioner System 2 [СКВ2] Air Pressure Valve [ВН1] to position "2"

SCENARIY. Observation and photography using photo equipment

Video Recording of Greetings

Integrated Emergency Procedure Review

Filling (degassing) ЕДВ [КОВ] for Elektron or ЕДВ-[СВ]

Cleaning vent screens on FGB interior panels (panels 116, 316, 231, 431)

Electrolysis Measurement Hardware Gather & Setup

Electrolysis Measurement Payload Overview

Plant Habitat-02 Facility Procedure Review

Cleaning FGB ЦВ1 Circulation Fan 1 Protective Screen

Weekly checkout of RS video recording equipment

Monitoring RS structural shell surfaces using Multipurpose Eddy Current Device МВП-2К (with data downlink)

Progress 443 (DC1) stowage and IMS ops

Regenerative Environmental Control and Life Support System (RGN) Wastewater Storage Tank Assembly (WSTA) Fill

Electrolysis Measurement Sample Exchange (with Functional Handover)

DUBRAVA. Observation and photography using photo equipment

ACE Module Photo documentation

Station Support Computer (SSC) System Vent Cleaning

Systems Operations Data File (SODF) Update

Countermeasures System (CMS) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Cylinder Flywheel Evacuation

Crew Dragon Wi-Fi Test

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync & Stow

Plant Habitat-02 Dual MWA Preparation

Swap the Dragon PCS with the N2 PCS (PCS Only)

Plant Habitat-02 Facility Prep Gather

VIZIR. Session with Photo image coordinate referencing system (СКПФ-УМ)

CEVIS Handover Video Review

CEVIS Crew Handover

On-Board Training (OBT) HTV Emergency Review

On-board Training (OBT) ISS Emergency Hardware Familiarization

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Inspection

