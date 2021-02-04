NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 February, 2021.

The Expedition 64 crew turned its attention to science hardware today following Tuesday's harvest aboard the International Space Station.

The orbital residents also cleaned up following two spacewalks to upgrade communications and power systems.

NASA Flight Engineer Michael Hopkins prepared the NanoRacks Bishop airlock on Wednesday for its upcoming pressurization. The experienced astronaut then finished the day inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship recharging computer tablets and updating orbital software.

The day before, Hopkins picked a variety of edible plants growing in the station's Columbus laboratory module including pak choi, wasabi mustard, kale, and red romaine. He snacked on the leaves with his crewmates for a taste test and stowed samples for later analysis as part of the Veg-3 botany study. Space agriculture is key to the success and sustainability of future human missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

Astronauts Kate Rubins and Victor Glover split their day servicing hardware for a long-running suite of experiments known as ACME, or Advanced Combustion in Microgravity Experiments. The duo replaced a variety of components inside the device that hosts the fuel efficiency, pollution and fire safety investigations.

Glover started the day with fellow NASA astronaut Shannon Walker tearing down old video equipment that he and Hopkins uninstalled from Columbus during Monday's spacewalk. Walker then joined JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi for post-spacewalk maintenance on the U.S. spacesuits Hopkins and Glover wore on Monday.

In the Russian segment of the station, Commander Sergey Ryzhikov worked on Zarya module upkeep and science photography tasks. Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov assisted Ryzhikov with the science photography then moved on to communications and life support work.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L): The crew connected the CBEF-L Alt power and data umbilicals to the Saibo Rack Z-panel. The JAXA Experiment Laptop-2 was also setup for upcoming configuration ops. CBEF-L is a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) new subrack facility, which is an upgraded facility of the original Cell Biology Experiment Facility (CBEF) currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS). CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as Full High Definition video interface, Ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. By using the original CBEF and CBEF-L as one facility for the same experiment, the payload user is provided with an upgraded experimental environment that can handle the processing of more experimental samples for a wider array of experiments.

The ISS Experience: The crew completed the setup of the ISS Experience laptop and Z-Cam in order for ground teams to offload video for downlink. The International Space Station Experience (The ISS Experience) is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk

CIR-Combustion Integrated Rack - Fluids and Combustion Facility: The crew removed the ACME Heat Flux Burner-2, replaced the ACME Igniter Tip, installed the ACME Coflow Burner, and aligned the igniter tip with the burner. This puts the ACME in a good configuration to start Coflow Laminar Diffusion Flame (CLD Flame) part 3 runs. The Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR) includes an optics bench, combustion chamber, fuel and oxidizer control, and five different cameras for performing combustion investigations in microgravity.

Three-dimensional Microbial Mapping of ISS Environment (3DMM): The crew collected swab samples from various areas in the Columbus module for microbial metagenomic and metabolomic analysis. This is the first session in a 2 week period of ISS module sample collections. Surfaces in the space station contain microbes and associated biomolecules excreted by these microorganisms. 3DMM uses DNA sequencing and other analyses to construct a 3D map of bacteria and bacterial products throughout the station. The team also plans to characterize how these microbes respond at a molecular level to specific stress conditions, including altered gravity and atmospheric composition.

Systems

Extravehicular Mobility Units (EMU) 3006/3009 Loop Scrub, and Iodination: The crew performed EMU water loop scrubs and then acquired and tested water samples for conductivity on units 3006 and 3009. EMU Loop Scrubs are required preventive maintenance needed to remove any chemical and biological contaminants from the EMU transport loop.

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis & Data Record: Crew performed an analysis of the water processing assembly (WPA) using the TOCA. The TOCA unit oxidizes organic carbon species present in the water to carbon dioxide gas and measures the concentration using nondispersive infrared spectroscopy. Analysis of the potable water using the TOCA occurs on a weekly basis.

External TV Camera Group (ETVCG) disassembly: The crew removed the TV Camera Interface Converter (TVCIC) and ETVCG Light from the remainder of the CP3 External Television Camera Group Assembly (ETVCG). The ETVCG is comprised of three major components: the Pan Tilt Unit (PTU), Color TV Camera (CTVC), and TV Camera Interface Converter (TVCIC).

Space-X Crew Dragon On-Board Training (OBT) Review: The crew completed a review of the Space-X Crew Dragon emergency departure, and free flight contingencies and emergencies procedures. This is done as a refresher for the crew in the event Crew Dragon requires an emergency departure.

Completed Task List Activities:

Node 3 NRAL Vestibule Outfit

Today's Ground Activities:

DC to DC Converter Unit (DDCU) Powerdown

Crew Dragon Awake Mode Checkout

Command and Control Software (CCS) S-Band Telemetry Format Swap

Look Ahead Plan

Thursday, February 4 (GMT 035)

Payloads:

CBEF ALT LED check (JAXA)

SCEM (FLARE) Igniter R&R and Insert2 install (JAXA)

JAXA Mission Data Recorder Laptop config (JAXA)

CBEF-G Sample-tray insert (JAXA)

MVP desiccant replace (JAXA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

NanoRacks Platform-2 &3 relocate (NASA)

Capillary Structures SRB 4Cell ops (NASA)

HRF VEG POMS questionnaire (NASA)

AstroRad Don (NASA)

ISS Experience Stow (NASA)

Astrobee Crew conf and Perching Arm install (NASA)

Systems:

EVA Airlock reconfig

Crew-1 Deorbit entry and landing contingency refresher OBT

Max CEVIS

Friday, February 5 (GMT 036)

Payloads:

AC Touch (NASA)

HRF VEG POMS Questionnaire (NASA)

AstroRad doff and survey (NASA)

HRF Urine setup

ISS HAM pass (NASA)

Systems:

Crew off duty

Saturday, February 6 (GMT 037)

Payloads:

AstroRad Vest survey #2 (NASA)

Systems:

Crew off duty

Sunday, February 7 (GMT 038)

Payloads:

HRF Urine collect and Blood Setup (NASA)

Systems:

Crew off duty

Today's Planned Activities:

JEM Cell Biology Experiment Facility Alternative Umbilical Mate

JAXA Payload Laptop Setup for Cell Biology Experiment Facility Alternative checkout

Combustion Integrated Rack Rack Doors Open

Experiment Laptop Terminal 2 Data Cable Connect for Cell Biology Experiment Facility Checkout

Combustion Integrated Rack Chamber Open

Extravehicular Activity Hard Upper Torso Gather

ACME Hardware Replace

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub Initiation

EML experiment, Gas Supply Valves Operations

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Hard Upper Torso (HUT) Scrubber Install

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Water Recovery System (WRS) Sample Analysis

Node 3 Endcone Stowage Cleanout

Station Support Computer (SSC) System Vent Cleaning

Regen EDV Drain Swap

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Iodination

Antimicrobial Coatings Touch

ISS Experience Z-Cam Setup on the MWA

Antimicrobial Coatings Documentation Photos

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Spaceflight Cognitive Assessment Tool for Windows (WinSCAT) Test

Astrobee OBT Review

Pressure Management Device (PMD) Equipment Setup for NRAL Pressurization

Three Dimensional Microbial Monitoring (3DMM) Operations Review

Three Dimensional Microbial Monitoring (3DMM) COL Sample Collection

EVA Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Scrub Deconfiguration

N3 Port MPEV open

SpX-CREW DRAGON Free Flight Contingencies and Emergencies Refresher

3DMM MELFI Sample Insertion

Crew Dragon Tablet Sync

Extravehicular Activity Hard Upper Torso Stow

Crew Dragon Forward Monthly PCS Checkout

SpX-CREW DRAGON Emergency Departure Review

