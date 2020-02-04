NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 February 2020 - Three Crew Members Coming Home Thursday

NASA, ESA, Roscosmos, and Russian Search and Recovery Forces meet at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Karaganda, Kazakhstan to discuss the readiness for the landing of Expedition 61 crew members Christina Koch of NASA, Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency) Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Cosmonaut Hotel in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. Koch will be returning to Earth after logging 328 days in space --- the longest spaceflight in history by a woman --- as a member of Expeditions 59-60-61 on the International Space Station. Skvortsov and Parmitano will be returning after 201 days in space where they served as Expedition 60-61 crew members onboard the station. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch and two fellow Expedition 61 crewmembers are in their final week aboard the International Space Station.

The other three lab residents are gearing up for next week's arrival of a U.S. space freighter.

Koch will wrap up a 328-day mission aboard the orbiting lab on Thursday. Koch blasted off to join the station crew on March 14 with Expedition 59-60 crewmates Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin. Hague and Ovchinin have since returned home on Oct. 3.

Koch will land in Kazakhstan Thursday at 4:12 a.m. EST (3:12 p.m. Kazakh time) aboard the Soyuz MS-13 crew ship with Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency). Skvortsov and Parmitano began their mission with NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan on July 20. Morgan is due to return to Earth in April.

When Koch lands, her mission-stay will be second only to former astronaut Scott Kelly. He lived aboard the station for 340 continuous days for the single longest spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut.

She and her two homebound crewmates prepared today for the flight back to Earth. The trio familiarized themselves with the return procedures and the gravity loads they will experience upon reentering Earth's atmosphere.

Expedition 62 officially begins when Koch and her crewmates undock Thursday at 12:50 a.m. Morgan and fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will continue their stay in space with Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos.

Meir and Morgan are getting ready for the next Cygnus space freighter and its cargo of several tons of science experiments and crew supplies. Cygnus will launch Sunday at 5:39 p.m. and rendezvous with the station two days later for a robotic capture at 4:30 a.m.

On-Orbit Status Report

Mobile Companion (CIMON): Over the weekend, the crew updated software to the CIMON hardware and then performed a Mood test as part of activation and checkout steps. The Pilot Study with the Crew Interactive MObile companioN (Cimon) is a technology demonstration project, and an observational study, that aims to obtain the first insights into the effects on crew support by an artificial intelligence (AI), in terms of efficiency and acceptance during long-term missions in space. Spaceflight missions put the crew under a substantial amount of stress and workload, and it is thought that AI could provide operational support to crew members.

NanoRacks External Cygnus CubeSat Deployer (NRCSD): The crew reviewed procedures for the upcoming CubeSat Deployer installation. The crew also installed the MPEP adapter plate and Capture Mechanism onto the JEM Airlock Slide table. The NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer is a stackable, modular, ground loaded launch case. Each NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer accommodates up to eight launch cases are stacked for each JEM Airlock opening. The NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer meets the growing demand to deploy CubeSat format satellites from the International Space Station for a variety of customers.

Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG): The crew stowed the LSG Work Volume. LSG is a sealed work area that accommodates life science and technology investigations in a "workbench" type environment. Due to its larger size design, two crew members can work in the LSG simultaneously.

Bio-Monitor: The crew performed the setup and donning of the Bio-Monitor Hardware garment and data collection unit as part of a 48hr measurement session. Although the ISS is equipped with health and life sciences research tools, the existing instrumentation for continuous and simultaneous recording of several physiological parameters is lacking. To tackle this issue, the Bio-Monitor Commissioning activity tests the Bio-Monitor facility; a wearable garment capable of monitoring relevant physiological parameters for up to 48 hours in a non-invasive and non-interfering way. The physiological parameters which can be monitored consist of heart rate, respiration rate, ECG (Electrocardiogram), skin temperature, peripheral blood oxygen saturation, etc.

Systems:

Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle Remove and Replace (R&R): Today, the crew removed and replaced the WHC Urine Receptacle and Insert Filter. After replacement, a functionality test of the WHC was performed and the WHC was declared operational.

On Board Training (OBT) Soyuz Descent Drill: In preparation for their departure from the ISS on Wednesday evening, the 59S Crew completed a nominal descent and landing drill earlier this morning. During this training, the crew was inside their Soyuz spacecraft reviewing and practicing undock and landing procedures.

Cygnus Rendezvous On-Board Training (OBT): In preparation for NG-13 launch currently planned on February 9 and berth on February 11, today the crew completed this proficiency training covering the mission profile, rendezvous crew procedures and crew interfaces for monitoring and commanding the Cygnus.

Completed Task List Activities:

Remove and Replace Waste Hygiene Compartment (WHC) ЕДВ-Y

Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

MT Translation from WS4 to WS6

MSS Maneuver for SSRMS Walkoff Node 2 PDGF

MT Translation from WS6 to WS7

Tuesday, 2/4 (GMT 035)

Payloads:

Bio-Monitor wearable changeout (CSA)

Cerebral Autoregulation measurement and closeout (JAXA)

Probiotics Saliva collect and questionnaire (JAXA)

JAXA PCG-17 samples (2) retrieve B for 59S return (JAXA)

HRF Saliva collect and Blood and Urine setup for SM and repository (NASA)

Functional Immune (HRF) dry Saliva collect (NASA)

Standard Measures Body and Fecal sample collect an Cognition test (NASA)

SABL CO2 incubator installation (NASA)

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Install onto MPEP and JPM retract (NASA)

Food Physiology Fecal sample collect (NASA) -

Food Acceptability (NASA)

Food Consolidate (NASA)

Systems:

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Crew Quarters (CQ) Overhead & Port Cleaning

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session 1

Wednesday, 2/5 (GMT 036)

Payloads:

BioMonitor wearable removal and stow (CSA)

Probiotics Capsule stow (JAXA)

HRF Saliva, urine, and ambient blood collect (NASA)

Food Physiology sample collect (NASA)

Confined Combustion Ops (NASA)

Food Acceptability (NASA)

AWP Watch Doff (NASA)

Systems:

59S Soyuz Undock/Landing

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Self Study Session

Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) Cooling Loop Maintenance Scrub

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Record EPO Paxi script

ISS Experience Mid-Mission Debrief

ISS Experience Presleep OPS

Data Prep for Return - 59 Soyuz Commander

Data Preparation for Return - 59 Soyuz Flight Engineer 1&3

EPO crew message recording

Columbus photo-video

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Preparation of reports for Roscosmos website and social media

URAGAN. Observation and photography using photo equipment

SCENARIY. Observation and photography of catastrophic events and their aftermath

ECON-M. Observations and photo (Task List)

HRF Generic Saliva Collection 10 Minutes

Reminder 2 Vascular Aging 72-Hour Bio-Monitor Measurements

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval And Insertion Operations

Cerebral Autoregulation Data Measurement Item Gathering

In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Waste and Hygiene Compartment (WHC) Urine Receptacle (UR) and Insert Filter (IF) Remove and Replace

Standard Measures Fecal Collection Setup

Soyuz 746 SM-AGAT-U55 batteries (two pieces) charge , Initiate charge

FENIKS. Bioecology" kits Removal and Transfer to Soyuz 746

Cerebral Autoregulation Equipment Setup

LSG Work Volume Stow

Regeneration of БМП Ф1 Micropurification Cartridge (start)

Food Consolidation

ISS Crew departure preparation

Monitoring shutter closure on SM windows 6, 8, 9, 12, 13 and 14. Note 9

LBNP Training (FINAL), Operator assistance

LBNP training session (FINAL)

Systems Operations Data File (SODF) Update

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Installation Procedure Review

NanoRacks CubeSat Deployer Hardware Gather

HISUI Mission Data Recorder Relocation

Bio-Monitor Hardware Setup

PILOT-T. Preparation for the experiment

Bio-Monitor Wearables Setup

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Extension to JPM Side

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Calibration Check

MPEP and Passive Capture Mechanism Installation to JEM Airlock Slide Table

Descent Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Payload Laptop Terminal 3 (PLT3) Troubleshoot

PILOT-T. Experiment Ops

АСУ toilet activation in ТК №746

Soyuz 746 pre-undock [СУДН] (motion control system) test No. 2 (VHF2)

MPEP Installation to JEM Airlock Slide Table Support

JEM Airlock Slide Table (ST) Retraction from JPM Side

Onboard Training (OBT) Robotics On-board Trainer (ROBoT) Setup

PILOT-T. Closeout Ops

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Review

Soyuz 55S (No. 746) Descent OBT

On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Rendezvous Review

MATRYOSHKA-R. PCG kits disassembly and preparation for return to the ground on Soyuz 746

MATRYOSHKA-R. "Tritel" Hardware Monitoring and Data transfer from interface unit to USB flash drive. USB flash drive preparation for return to the ground on Soyuz 746

On-Board Training (OBT) CYGNUS OBT Conference

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Experiment setup.

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Assistance with МО-3 Test

Probiotics Item Gathering

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Calibration Check Data Record

Crew Departure Preparations for Return to Earth

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Experiment Ops on БД-2 Treadmill (MO-3 Test in Passive Mode)

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Closeout Ops

Soyuz 746 SM-AGAT-U55 batteries charge(2 pieces), Terminate charge

Kidney Cells Pump Removal

Soyuz 746 Samsung Tablet Recharge after training session, Initiation

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Hygiene procedure

Descent Private Medical Conference (PMC)

Crew Discretionary Event

Micropurification Unit (БМП) Ф1 Absorption Cartridge Regeneration (termination)

