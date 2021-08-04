NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 August, 2021 - Starliner Launch Delayed

©Boeing
Boeing Starliner on the pad.
Boeing scrubbed today's launch of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft after discovering "unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system."
Boeing said "the issues were first detected during checkouts after electrical storms passed over Kennedy Space Center on Monday." The launch has been delayed with no new date set. The Atlas-5 rocket with the Starliner atop it is being rolled back to the to the Vertical Integration Facility.
On-Orbit Status Report
Payloads - Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): The crew performed the steps necessary to initiate experiment runs, with a goal of working through runs 61-64. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.
ISS Experience Z-cam: The crew set up the ISS Experience EVA Z-Camera with a goal of allowing the ground team to perform a checkout of the hardware. There were some initial difficulties verifying good network traffic for the camera system, but these were resolved. The ISS Experience is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Image Processing Unit 2 (IPU2): The crew performed part 1 of the IPU2 installation activities. These activities involved removing existing hardware and installing IPU2 to the Work Station (WS) Rack. The IPU2 is a JAXA subrack facility that receives, records, and downlinks experiment image data for experiment processing.
Toilet sampling: The crew performed steps to gather a pre-treat sample from the Toilet system for return to the ground on OFT-2. Unfortunately, the sample that was obtained leaked inside it's Ziploc bag containment. The ground team asked the crew to close out the activity and will work on a forward plan, but the sample was frozen and will be returned for analysis. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS).
Systems
Cygnus Rendezvous Training: FE-15 and FE-17 completed on-board training in preparation for the upcoming NG-16 mission. The crew used the Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) to practice for the arrival of Cygnus. NG-16 is scheduled to launch on August 10th.
Node 2 Gigabit Cable Work: The crew replaced vestibule jumpers and mated cable connections in the Node 2 Port and Starboard bulkheads. The connections of the new Gigabit Ethernet cable for the Joint Station LAN (JSL) between Node 2 and Columbus and Node 2 and JEM allow for an increased in speed on the JSL in those modules once Gigabit cable routing occurs inside the COL and JEM modules in the future.
Completed Task List Activities:
None
Today's Ground Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Nominal commanding
Look Ahead Plan
Wednesday, August 4 (GMT 216)
Payloads:
Butterfly IQ USND, Food Acceptability, InSPACE-4
Systems:
OFT-2 Docking
Airlock Smoke Detector Cleaning
WHC Pretreat Tank R&R
Thursday, August 5 (GMT 217)
Payloads:
CBEF humidifier installation, Food Physiology, GLACIER2/Iceberg1/2 desiccant swap, InSPACE-4, SABL3 unit relocate
Systems:
OFT-2 Ingress
Express Rack 11B kBar Install
Friday, August 6 (GMT 218)
Payloads:
Astrobee/RFID recon, Food Acceptability, InSPACE-4 hardware stow, MSG power down, Robo-Pro briefing, SAMS sensor/MSRR
Systems:
OFT-2 Cargo Ops
WHC maintenance
NG-16 Robotics training
ISS emergency training
Today's Planned Activities:
All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.
Combustion Integrated Rack Manifold Bottle Valve Open
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Close
Combustion Integrated Rack Upper Rack Doors Open
Setup for Monitoring CST-100 Rendezvous Operations (Cup)
Setup for Monitoring CST-100 Rendezvous Operations (Lab)
CST Russian Laptop Setup
OFT Station Support Computer Relocate
Environmental Health System (EHS) Coliform Water Processing
Environmental Health System (EHS) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Collect
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Potable Water Dispenser (PWD) Sample Analysis
Environmental Health System (EHS) Total Organic Carbon Analyzer (TOCA) Sample Data Record
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) NASA Zero-Gravity Lever (NZGL) Familiarization
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Pistol Grip Tool (PGT) Familiarization
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Procedure Review
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Operator
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Setup and Frozen Blood Collection Subject
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Conclude and Stow
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Configuration
HRF Generic HRF Centrifuge Frozen Blood Collection Spin Conclude
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Insertion
HRF Generic MELFI Sample Retrieval and Insertion Operations
HRF Generic Urine Collection Male
HRF Generic Urine Collection Stow
In Flight Maintenance (IFM) Thermal Amine Scrubber (TAS) Outlet Screen Rotation with Tool
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Ops
INSPACE-4 (Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Emulsions 4) Experiment Run Conclude
ISS HAM Columbus Pass Kenwood
ISS CREW/SSIPC CONFERENCE
ISS Experience EVA Z-Cam Checkout
ISS Experience EVA Z-Cam Stow
IPU2 Installation Closeout
IPU2 Installation Preparation Part2
IPU2 Installation to WS Rack Part1
Max360 Camera utilization
MELFI 1 Ice Brick Insert 5
Joint Station LAN (JSL) Gigabit Ethernet connection between Node 2 and Columbus.
Joint Station LAN (JSL) Gigabit Ethernet connection between Node 2 and JEM.
On-board Training (OBT) Cygnus Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) Session 1
Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Setup
Photo T/V (P/TV) Advanced Resistive Exercise Device (ARED) Exercise Video Stow
Photo/TV Camcorder Setup Verification
Extravehicular Activity (EVA) Glove Photos
PMM1O4 Audit
Robotics Work Station (RWS) Display and Control Panel (DCP) Checkout
LAB and CUP Robotic Workstation (RWS) Setup
TRRJ Constraint Review
Toilet Pretreat (PT) Sample Collect
Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap
XF305 Camcorder Setup
