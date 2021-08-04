NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 3 August, 2021 - Starliner Launch Delayed

Boeing scrubbed today's launch of the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft after discovering "unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system."

Boeing said "the issues were first detected during checkouts after electrical storms passed over Kennedy Space Center on Monday." The launch has been delayed with no new date set. The Atlas-5 rocket with the Starliner atop it is being rolled back to the to the Vertical Integration Facility.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads - Investigating the Structure of Paramagnetic Aggregates from Colloidal Ellipsoids (InSPACE-4): The crew performed the steps necessary to initiate experiment runs, with a goal of working through runs 61-64. InSPACE-4 studies the assembly of tiny structures from colloids using magnetic fields. These structures change the properties of the assembled material, such as its mechanical response to or interaction with light and heat. Microgravity allows observation of these assembly processes free of confining sample walls and sedimentation and during timescales not possible using simulated microgravity. Results could provide insight into how to harness nanoparticles to fabricate and manufacture new materials.

ISS Experience Z-cam: The crew set up the ISS Experience EVA Z-Camera with a goal of allowing the ground team to perform a checkout of the hardware. There were some initial difficulties verifying good network traffic for the camera system, but these were resolved. The ISS Experience is a cinematic virtual reality (VR) series documenting life and research aboard the space station. Filmed over multiple months, the immersive VR series documents different crew activities - from science conducted aboard the station to preparation for a spacewalk.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Image Processing Unit 2 (IPU2): The crew performed part 1 of the IPU2 installation activities. These activities involved removing existing hardware and installing IPU2 to the Work Station (WS) Rack. The IPU2 is a JAXA subrack facility that receives, records, and downlinks experiment image data for experiment processing.

Toilet sampling: The crew performed steps to gather a pre-treat sample from the Toilet system for return to the ground on OFT-2. Unfortunately, the sample that was obtained leaked inside it's Ziploc bag containment. The ground team asked the crew to close out the activity and will work on a forward plan, but the sample was frozen and will be returned for analysis. The Toilet System is an Exploration Tech Demo that has evolved into a permanent USOS system. The Toilet has the same basic design as the Orion Universal Waste Management System (UWMS).

Systems

Cygnus Rendezvous Training: FE-15 and FE-17 completed on-board training in preparation for the upcoming NG-16 mission. The crew used the Robotics Onboard Trainer (ROBoT) to practice for the arrival of Cygnus. NG-16 is scheduled to launch on August 10th.

Node 2 Gigabit Cable Work: The crew replaced vestibule jumpers and mated cable connections in the Node 2 Port and Starboard bulkheads. The connections of the new Gigabit Ethernet cable for the Joint Station LAN (JSL) between Node 2 and Columbus and Node 2 and JEM allow for an increased in speed on the JSL in those modules once Gigabit cable routing occurs inside the COL and JEM modules in the future.

Look Ahead Plan

Wednesday, August 4 (GMT 216)

Payloads:

Butterfly IQ USND, Food Acceptability, InSPACE-4

Systems:

OFT-2 Docking

Airlock Smoke Detector Cleaning

WHC Pretreat Tank R&R

Thursday, August 5 (GMT 217)

Payloads:

CBEF humidifier installation, Food Physiology, GLACIER2/Iceberg1/2 desiccant swap, InSPACE-4, SABL3 unit relocate

Systems:

OFT-2 Ingress

Express Rack 11B kBar Install

Friday, August 6 (GMT 218)

Payloads:

Astrobee/RFID recon, Food Acceptability, InSPACE-4 hardware stow, MSG power down, Robo-Pro briefing, SAMS sensor/MSRR

Systems:

OFT-2 Cargo Ops

WHC maintenance

NG-16 Robotics training

ISS emergency training

