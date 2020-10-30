NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 29 October 2020 - Keeping the Astronauts Healthy

The three-member Expedition 64 crew is helping scientists understand how to keep astronauts healthy and maintain spacecraft systems on long-term exploration missions.

The trio aboard the International Space Station also cleaned lab ventilation systems and worked on orbital plumbing tasks.

Flight Engineer Kate Rubins of NASA had a regularly scheduled health check up this morning and measured her temperature, blood pressure, pulse, and respiratory rate. Afterward, she serviced computer components that support the European Physiology Module which enables neuroscientific, cardiovascular, and physiological studies.

Rubins then spent the rest of the afternoon in the U.S. Destiny laboratory module installing fluid physics hardware inside the Microgravity Science Glovebox. The gear is for the Drop Vibration study that may provide engineers insights into designing advanced spacecraft systems and fabricating semiconductors on Earth.

Research into space exercise is ongoing inside the station as doctors around the world study how to keep crew members in good shape while living and working in weightlessness. Once again, Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov attached variety of sensors to themselves and worked out Thursday morning providing insights into how their bodies react to physical activities in space.

Ryzhikov then moved on to Russian plumbing work and transferred urine from the station into tanks located on the Progress 76 resupply ship. Kud-Sverchkov was in the Zvezda service module during the afternoon working preventive maintenance on the ventilation system's fans and filters.

On-Orbit Status Report

Payloads

Drop Vibration Setup: The crew performed the necessary steps to install the Drop Vibration hardware in the Microgravity Sciences Glovebox (MSG). Although we were able to get the hardware installed successfully, the team is discussing some video issues which were encountered at the end of the activity. Inertial Spreading with Vibration and Water Coalescence (Drop Vibration) examines the behavior of big liquid drops whose perimeter of contact, called the contact line, moves rapidly as the drops change shape either forced by vibration or freely by merger. These motions, fast and small on Earth, become slower and larger in microgravity and so can be more closely observed. Such observations improve the currently limited understanding of contact lines, important in applications such as self-cleaning surfaces, water harvesting devices, anti-frost coatings and the fabrication of semiconductors.

EPM (European Physiology Module) Board Removal: In a continuation of the troubleshooting for the EPM Rack, the crew removed Science Module Support Computer (SMSC) Extension Board 3. Recovery of the EPM rack will simplify GRIP science operations in the next few weeks, but a work-around is in place if the troubleshooting is not successful. This EPM SMSC issue first occurred on 01 September of this year. EPM is designed to investigate the effects of short- and long-duration space flight on the human body. It includes equipment for neuroscientific, cardiovascular, and physiological studies.

Completed Task List Activities:

AC Inverter Secure

Spotlight Battery and Bulb R&R

Today's Ground Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Stow SPDM on MBS 2

SSRMS Direct Drive Test [Currently In Progress]

Look Ahead Plan

Friday, 10/30 (GMT 304)

Payloads:

Cubesat review

Hero Product

HRF blood/urine setup

Plant Habitat-02 science install

Systems:

RS EVA Preparations

Nitrogen/Oxygen Recharge System configure to Low Pressure Oxygen

Saturday, 10/31 (GMT 305)

Payloads/Systems:

No utilization activities scheduled. Crew off duty day

Sunday, 11/1 (GMT 306)

Payloads:

Repository

Systems:

Crew off duty day

Today's Planned Activities:

All activities are complete unless otherwise noted.

Reminder Portable O2 Monitor (POM) Reading

Reminder Periodic Health Status (PHS) Evaluation

Health Maintenance System (HMS) Periodic Health Status (PHS) Operations

PROFILAKTIKA-2. Operations

Changeout of Elektron-VM Purification Column Assembly (БКО)

Preparation for Troubleshooting FGB Power Supply System Filter Units (БФ-1М) and Main Bus Assembly (БСШ-1М).

EPM Science Module Support Computer (SMSC) Board 3 removal

Replacement of filters in FGB dust collectors 1, 2 (ФГБ1ПГО_1_109, bag 441-14 (00076074R) or ФГБ1ПГО_4_425_1). Discard removed filters. Reflect deltas in the IMS)

Health Maintenance System (HMS) ISS Food Intake Tracker (ISS FIT)

Transfer of portable ССД305 lights from DC1 to MRM2

Preventive maintenance of SM ventilation subsystem. Group А

Urine Transfer System Offload EDV Swap

Drop Vibration Hardware Setup

On MCC GO Urine/brine transfer from ЕДВ to Progress 444 (DC1) Rodnik H2O tank 2, flushing Progress 444 (DC1) H2O tank 2 B2 connector

СОЖ Maintenance

Audit of disposable covers for Low-Noise Headsets ГНШ-К-24

Changeout of ПФ1-4 dust filter cartridges in SM (ФГБ1ПГО_4_424_1, bag 435-20 (00071061R) or ФГБ1ГА, bag 440-22 (00074646R). Discard removed filters. Reflect changes in IMS)

IMS delta file prep

